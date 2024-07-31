Myriad Genetics Appoints Jennifer Fox as Chief Legal Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Fox as Chief Legal Officer, effective September 3, 2024.



Fox brings nearly two decades of legal experience in the life sciences sector. Her expertise spans intellectual property, litigation, and regulatory matters, gained through roles in both in-house and private practice settings at industry-leading companies. As Chief Legal Officer, Fox’s responsibilities will encompass a wide range of areas, including support and counsel for all legal affairs, intellectual property, patent protection, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, regulatory and quality assurance, compliance, privacy, and government affairs.

“Jennifer is a seasoned legal leader with a deep understanding of the biotech industry landscape and a remarkable ability to build cohesive teams,” said Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO of Myriad Genetics. “Her industry experience and expertise, combined with her integrity, practical insight, and operational excellence, will be essential in guiding our legal strategy. We are immensely fortunate to welcome such a skilled legal expert to our executive team at Myriad Genetics.”

Fox most recently served as the Executive Vice President of External Affairs for Emergent BioSolutions where she was responsible for overseeing legal functions, government and public affairs, communications, and ESG initiatives. Prior to that role, she held positions with Brinks, Gilson & Lione, Novozymes North America and GSK. Fox holds a J.D. from North Carolina Central University, an M.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Toledo, and a B.S. in Biology, also from the University of Toledo.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that Fox will be essential in guiding the company’s legal strategy. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Glenn Farrell

(385) 318-3718

PR@myriad.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com

To view Jennifer Fox: Myriad Genetics Appoints Jennifer Fox as Chief Legal Officer, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89f4e64c-0023-4324-aada-018f70199e3f