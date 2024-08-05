Ainnocence Unveils SentinusAI®: Revolutionizing Antibody Design, Conquering Undruggable Targets, Rescuing Failed Trials
Transforming Cancer Immunotherapies with AI-Driven Discovery and Optimization
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ainnocence today announced the launch of SentinusAI®, a groundbreaking AI platform for precision antibody design. This proprietary technology redefines antibody discovery by tackling undruggable targets, rescuing failed clinical trials, and extending patent life.
The SentinusAI® platform is an AI-powered protein design engine that enhances antibody affinity and addresses challenging targets, including membrane and secreted proteins. It combines advanced epitope mapping with de novo hit generation, affinity maturation, off-target screening, humanization, and developability optimization.
This comprehensive approach can virtually screen up to 10^10 antibody sequences within hours to days, accelerating the development of life-saving therapies for previously intractable targets. The platform is also able to deliver a shortlist of candidates with a high wet lab hit rate, accelerating the development of life-saving therapies.
SentinusAI's platform designs various antibody formats, including full-length IgG antibodies, antibody fragments (Fab, scFv, VHH), bispecific and multispecific formats, and constructs for antibody-drug conjugates and CAR-T applications.
It excels in designing bispecific antibodies targeting CD3, BCMA, and other cancer-related targets, as well as high-affinity antibodies for antibody-drug conjugates (e.g., Her2, CD22, CD30), addressing solid tumor penetration challenges and maximizing therapeutic index.
Key Advantages of the SentinusAI Platform:
1. Unmatched sequence space exploration
AI algorithms efficiently analyze billions of sequences, identifying high-affinity, humanized antibody candidates.
2. Rapid turnaround
Powered by AWS elastic cloud computing and Nvidia GPU, computational delivery occurs within one week, with antibody production and testing within a month.
3. Wide applicability
Suitable for numerous therapeutic targets, including:
Membrane proteins: CD19, CD20, PD-L1, CTLA-4, HER2, EGFR, CD22, CD33, CD30, CD56, CD123, CD133, CD45, CD47, CD95, VEGFR, FGFR, MET, ALK, HER2, HER3
Secreted targets: IL-2, IL-6, TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-17A, IL-10, IL-1β, TGF-β, M-CSF, GM-CSF, VEGF, FGF, HGF, EGF, IGF, PDGF, RANTES, MCP-1, MIP-1α, SDF-1
These targets are crucial for cancer immunotherapy, autoimmune diseases, and chronic inflammatory conditions.
4. Cost-effective
Significantly reduces R&D time and costs compared to conventional phage display, hybridoma, or B-cell sequencing methodologies.
5. Ethical and sustainable
Eliminates the need for animal screening in antibody generation and testing.
Beyond therapeutics, SentinusAI® applies to industrial enzymes, agriculture, diagnostics, and environmental solutions, revolutionizing protein-based innovation across industries.
This launch marks a significant milestone for Ainnocence and the pharmaceutical industry, promising to develop highly effective therapeutics and improve global health outcomes through artificial intelligence.
About Ainnocence:
Ainnocence is revolutionizing drug discovery with our next-generation, self-evolving AI platform. We offer unparalleled speed and precision in virtual screening and pharmacological profile optimization for various therapeutic modalities.
To explore how our AI-driven innovation can transform your drug discovery process, visit www.ainnocence.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Lurong Pan, PhD
CEO and Founder, Ainnocence
email us here