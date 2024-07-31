Dental Equipment Market: $6.9B to $9.3B Growth Forecast (2024-2029) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Dental Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Therapeutic (Dental chairs, Dental Units, CAD/CAM, Casting Machines, Dental Lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, Carbon dioxide Lasers), Diagnostic (Dental Imaging, CBCT)), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $6.9 billion in 2024 to $9.3 billion by 2029, at a notable CAGR of 6.2%. Government programs enhancing dental health and funding for dental equipment are crucial for market growth, particularly by improving access for underserved populations and upgrading dental facilities. Key drivers include technological advancements like dental lasers and digital imaging, which enhance patient care and efficiency. However, high costs of imaging systems and limited reimbursement for procedures are major restraints. Opportunities lie in emerging markets, especially in Asia and Latin America, where rising incomes and government support are fueling demand. Challenges include a shortage of trained professionals, impacting market expansion. The therapeutic dental equipment segment leads the market due to growing demand for cosmetic procedures, while dental hospitals and clinics are expected to grow fastest. The Asia Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market, driven by an expanding middle class and increased healthcare spending. Key market players include DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Planmeca Group, and Align Technology Inc., among others.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.: Leader in Innovative Dental Solutions

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., a prominent player in the dental equipment market, excels with its extensive range of dental solutions, from consumables to advanced digital technologies. The company's strengths lie in its commitment to research and development, a comprehensive global distribution network, and strategic acquisitions. DENTSPLY SIRONA's focus on quality and innovation drives advancements in digital dentistry, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency for dental professionals worldwide.

Planmeca Group: Pioneer in Digital Dental Technology

Planmeca Group, a leading name in the dental equipment sector, is renowned for its high-tech digital dental solutions, including 3D imaging devices, CAD/CAM systems, and dental units. The company's strengths include a strong emphasis on R&D, user-friendly ergonomic design, and a robust global distribution network. Planmeca's integration of digital and imaging solutions positions it at the forefront of the market, improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficiency for dental professionals.

Align Technology Inc.: Innovator in Digital Orthodontics

Align Technology Inc., a key leader in the dental equipment market, is best known for its Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners. The company's strengths include pioneering digital orthodontics, continuous innovation, and a robust global presence. By focusing on advanced 3D imaging and AI-driven treatment planning, Align Technology has transformed orthodontic care, offering effective and aesthetically pleasing solutions. Its strategic marketing and strong brand recognition have established it as a major player in digital dentistry worldwide.

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Leads the Market

The dental equipment market is segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic dental equipment. In 2023, the therapeutic dental equipment segment dominated the market, driven by the rising prevalence of dental ailments such as cavities, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay globally. This segment's significant share reflects a growing demand for advanced tools and technologies aimed at effectively treating these common oral health issues. Therapeutic dental equipment includes devices essential for various dental procedures, such as dental lasers, chairs, handpieces, and instruments for treatments like root canals and fillings. Factors like poor oral hygiene, dietary habits, and lifestyle changes contribute to the increase in these conditions. As dental health awareness improves and healthcare infrastructures advance, the emphasis on preventive and corrective care intensifies, further boosting the therapeutic equipment market. Manufacturers are innovating to meet these evolving needs, enhancing precision, efficiency, and patient comfort in dental treatments.

Dental Hospitals and Clinics Segment Expected to Grow Rapidly

The dental equipment market is also segmented by end users, including dental hospitals and clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and other users such as DSOs and dental laboratories. The dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the rising trend of dental tourism, with patients increasingly traveling internationally for cost-effective and high-quality dental treatments. This trend boosts demand for well-equipped dental facilities that cater to both local and international patients. Dental hospitals and clinics are crucial hubs for dental care, offering a range of services from routine check-ups to complex procedures. The expansion of these facilities to meet growing patient volumes and the need for specialized care supports this segment's market growth.

Europe Holds the Largest Share in the Dental Equipment Market

The dental equipment market is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Europe held the largest market share in 2023, thanks to significant investments in healthcare, including dental care, by European countries. Nations like Germany, France, and the UK allocate substantial portions of their GDP to healthcare, ensuring investments in dental equipment and infrastructure. This commitment is evident in the modernization and expansion of dental facilities across Europe, which enhances the quality of dental services, supports early detection, and improves treatment outcomes. Europe's strong focus on dental health and investment in state-of-the-art equipment position it as a leading region in the dental equipment market.

