A ‘New’ Hardee’s Reopens in Dillon, S.C.

Rebuild of Restaurant Location Brings Updated Look to a Beloved Favorite

DILLON, S.C., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A ‘new’ Hardee’s® in Dillon opens bright and early on Tuesday, Aug. 6, right in the same spot as the ‘old’ Hardee’s.



The Hardee’s is located at 301 N. Second Ave., where its predecessor closed last year to make way for construction of its replacement. The restaurant features the same popular menu of Made from Scratch™ Biscuits, Charbroiled Burgers and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, as well as exciting revamped menu options like the Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ Platter. The Platter includes a choice of three or five tenders and dipping sauce, combined with fries, slaw, toast and a beverage. This meal can be enjoyed with refreshing lemonade or freshly brewed southern iced tea.

The location seats up to 40 guests and features the latest “retro” Hardee’s restaurant design. Digital boards display the menu both at the inside counter and at the drive-thru. The restaurant will employ approximately 40 to 50 people. Delivery service will also be available through DoorDash and UberEats. Mobile ordering will be available through the Hardee’s MyRewards app. Guests who sign up can earn points to be redeemed for exclusive offers.

The ‘new’ Hardee’s will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

“We’re so excited to be open and serving again in Dillon and greatly appreciate our customers’ patience during the rebuild. We look forward to getting reacquainted with the community here,” said Mike Boddie, president of Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the owner-operator of this location. “As a family-owned company, we are glad to be involved in supporting the growth of this area and know customers are going to enjoy this bigger and better version of an old favorite.”

The reopened Hardee’s is one of 19 Hardee’s locations in South Carolina and 325 Hardee’s locations across four states operated by Boddie-Noell.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for 62 years in 2024. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 325 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com.

CONTACT: Lindsay Priester

919-971-4451

lindsay@greenlightcomm.com