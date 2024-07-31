Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,637 in the last 365 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today reported results for the second quarter 2024, which ended on July 1, 2024.  

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net sales were $605.1 million
  • GAAP net income of $26.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income was $40.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share
  • Cash flow from operations was $41.9 million
  • Repurchased 1.39 million shares of common stock for $25.1 million at an average price of $18.09 per share
  • Anticipate close of the refinancing of $346.5 million of a senior secured term loan at an interest rate of SOFR + 2.25%

Second Quarter 2024 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $605.1 million, compared to $546.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was $39.0 million compared to GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2023 of $21.4 million.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $26.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $6.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Results
        
On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $40.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $33.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was $84.6 million, or 14.0% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $74.7 million, or 13.7% of sales for the second quarter of 2023.

“TTM reported Non-GAAP EPS that was above the guided range and demonstrated solid year on year growth due to higher revenues and improved operational execution. Revenues were above the guided range, representing the second consecutive quarter of year on year growth due to demand strength in our Aerospace and Defense and Data Center Computing end markets, the latter being driven by generative AI,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “In addition, cash flow from operations was a healthy $41.9 million enabling us to repurchase stock while maintaining a solid balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 1.4x. Finally, we refinanced our Term Loan B, reducing interest expense going forward,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Refinancing of Term Loan B

We anticipate that on August 1, 2024, we will close the refinancing of $346.5 million of a senior secured term loan (“New Term Loan Facility”) at an interest rate of SOFR + 2.25%, 50 basis points lower than our previous Term B Loans issued in May 2023. Upon closing, the new Term B Loans will be issued at par and maintain the same maturity of May 2030. Once issued, this debt will amend and restate TTM’s previous senior secured term loan facility. We anticipate using the proceeds from the New Term Loan Facility to refinance $346.5 million of such outstanding indebtedness. We have used cash on hand to pay fees and expenses of approximately $1 million related to the refinancing activity. Once finalized, the new financing is expected to generate annual interest savings of approximately $1.7 million.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $580 million to $620 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.37 to $0.43 per diluted share.  

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

Live Webcast/Conference Call
TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2024 results and the third quarter 2024 outlook on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. second quarter 2024 conference call. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link TTM Technologies Inc. second quarter 2024 webcast. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast
The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at TTM Technologies Inc. second quarter 2024 webcast.  

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

- Tables Follow -

                               
TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
                               
                               
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Second Quarter   First Two Quarters
  2024   2023   2024   2023
                               
                               
                               
Net sales $ 605,137     $ 546,509     $ 1,175,250     $ 1,090,946  
Cost of goods sold   487,910       448,002       954,304       906,316  
                               
Gross profit   117,227       98,507       220,946       184,630  
                               
Operating expenses:                              
Selling and marketing   19,798       18,180       40,092       39,482  
General and administrative   38,604       37,840       82,274       72,913  
Research and development   8,547       6,424       15,868       13,509  
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles   10,256       3,852       21,685       25,816  
Restructuring charges   1,036       10,803       4,974       14,970  
Total operating expenses   78,241       77,099       164,893       166,690  
                               
Operating income   38,986       21,408       56,053       17,940  
                               
Interest expense   (12,219 )     (11,843 )     (24,543 )     (24,650 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       (1,154 )     -       (1,154 )
(Loss) gain on sale of subsidiary   -       (69 )     -       1,270  
Other, net   3,765       5,068       13,091       6,266  
                               
Income (loss) before income taxes   30,532       13,410       44,601       (328 )
Income tax (provision) benefit   (4,180 )     (6,586 )     (7,783 )     1,338  
                               
Net income $ 26,352     $ 6,824     $ 36,818     $ 1,010  
                               
Earnings per share:                              
Basic $ 0.26     $ 0.07     $ 0.36     $ 0.01  
Diluted   0.25       0.07       0.35       0.01  
                               
Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:                              
Basic   101,234       102,759       101,593       102,570  
Diluted   103,889       104,820       103,993       104,575  
                               
Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:                              
Weighted-average shares outstanding   101,234       102,759       101,593       102,570  
Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options   2,655       2,061       2,400       2,005  
Diluted shares   103,889       104,820       103,993       104,575  
                               


SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA July 1, 2024   January 1, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 446,247     $ 450,208  
Accounts and notes receivable, net   400,714       413,557  
Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property   -       6,737  
Contract assets   340,120       292,050  
Inventories   216,906       213,075  
Total current assets   1,452,631       1,429,687  
Property, plant and equipment, net   838,243       807,667  
Operating lease right of use asset   81,886       86,286  
Other non-current assets   970,604       1,000,023  
Total assets   3,343,364       3,323,663  
               
Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 2,625     $ 3,500  
Accounts payable   371,189       334,609  
Total current liabilities   712,100       703,984  
Debt, net of discount   913,428       914,336  
Total long-term liabilities   1,102,365       1,108,640  
Total equity   1,528,899       1,511,039  
Total liabilities and equity   3,343,364       3,323,663  
               


SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Second Quarter   First Two Quarters
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Gross margin 19.4 %   18.0 %   18.8 %   16.9 %
Operating margin 6.4 %   3.9 %   4.8 %   1.6 %
                       
End Market Breakdown:                      
  Second Quarter            
  2024   2023            
Aerospace and Defense 45 %   47 %            
Automotive 14 %   17 %            
Data Center Computing 21 %   12 %            
Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 14 %   16 %            
Networking 6 %   8 %            
                       
Stock-based Compensation:                      
  Second Quarter            
Amount included in: 2024   2023            
Cost of goods sold $ 1,941     $ 1,497              
Selling and marketing 836     698              
General and administrative 3,468     2,677              
Research and development 335     249              
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,580     $ 5,121              
                       
Operating Segment Data:                      
  Second Quarter            
Net sales: 2024   2023            
PCB $ 596,107     $ 536,531              
RF&S Components 9,030     9,978              
Total net sales $ 605,137     $ 546,509              
                       
Operating segment income:                      
PCB $ 90,927     $ 58,479              
RF&S Components 2,052     3,202              
Corporate & Other (41,402 )   (33,998 )            
Total operating segment income 51,577     27,683              
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (12,591 )   (6,275 )            
Total operating income 38,986     21,408              
Total other expense (8,454 )   (7,998 )            
Income before income taxes $ 30,532     $ 13,410              
                       





                           
                           
RECONCILIATIONS1   Second Quarter   First Two Quarters  
              2024       2023       2024       2023    
                           
  Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2:                  
    GAAP gross profit       $ 117,227     $ 98,507     $ 220,946     $ 184,630    
    Add back item:                  
    Amortization of definite-lived intangibles        2,335       2,423       4,671       8,231    
    Stock-based compensation        1,941       1,497       3,970       3,159    
    Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge          (434 )     867       (1,186 )     (1,261 )  
    Purchase accounting related inventory markup        -       164       -       327    
    Other charges        -       1,416       (162 )     2,649    
    Non-GAAP gross profit       $ 121,069     $ 104,874     $ 228,239     $ 197,735    
    Non-GAAP gross margin     20.0 %     19.2 %     19.4 %     18.1 %  
                           
  Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3:                  
    GAAP operating income       $ 38,986     $ 21,408     $ 56,053     $ 17,940    
    Add back items:                  
    Amortization of definite-lived intangibles       12,591       6,275       26,356       34,047    
    Stock-based compensation       6,580       5,121       13,367       10,361    
    Gain on sale of property         (14,420 )     (42 )     (7,973 )     (215 )  
    Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge         (434 )     867       (1,186 )     (1,261 )  
    Purchase accounting related inventory markup       -       164       -       327    
    Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges       11,220       12,297       8,599       18,241    
    Non-GAAP operating income       $ 54,523     $ 46,090     $ 95,216     $ 79,440    
    Non-GAAP operating margin     9.0 %     8.4 %     8.1 %     7.3 %  
                           
  Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4:                  
    GAAP net income       $ 26,352     $ 6,824     $ 36,818     $ 1,010    
    Add back items:                  
    Amortization of definite-lived intangibles       12,591       6,275       26,356       34,047    
    Stock-based compensation       6,580       5,121       13,367       10,361    
    Non-cash interest expense       506       497       1,024       1,224    
    Gain on sale of property         (14,420 )     (42 )     (7,973 )     (215 )  
    Loss on extinguishment of debt         -       1,154       -       1,154    
    Loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary         -       69       -       (1,270 )  
    Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge         (434 )     867       (1,186 )     (1,261 )  
    Purchase accounting related inventory markup       -       164       -       327    
    Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges         11,308       12,297       8,599       18,241    
    Income taxes5       (2,352 )     (182 )     (4,087 )     (11,926 )  
    Non-GAAP net income       $ 40,131     $ 33,044     $ 72,918     $ 51,692    
    Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share   $ 0.39     $ 0.32     $ 0.70     $ 0.49    
                           
  Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6:                  
    GAAP net income       $ 26,352     $ 6,824     $ 36,818     $ 1,010    
    Add back items:                  
    Income tax provision (benefit)         4,180       6,586       7,783       (1,338 )  
    Interest expense       12,219       11,843       24,543       24,650    
    Amortization of definite-lived intangibles       12,591       6,275       26,356       34,047    
    Depreciation expense       26,184       24,937       50,880       50,190    
    Stock-based compensation       6,580       5,121       13,367       10,361    
    Gain on sale of property         (14,420 )     (42 )     (7,973 )     (215 )  
    Loss on extinguishment of debt         -       1,154       -       1,154    
    Loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary         -       69       -       (1,270 )  
    Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge         (434 )     867       (1,186 )     (1,261 )  
    Purchase accounting related inventory markup       -       164       -       327    
    Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges         11,308       10,924       8,761       15,592    
    Adjusted EBITDA   $ 84,560     $ 74,722     $ 159,349     $ 133,247    
    Adjusted EBITDA margin     14.0 %     13.7 %     13.6 %     12.2 %  
                           
  Free cash flow reconciliation:                  
    Operating cash flow   $ 41,855     $ 25,884     $ 85,750     $ 80,962    
    Capital expenditures, net     (9,955 )     (49,417 )     (59,251 )     (80,124 )  
    Free cash flow   $ 31,900     $ (23,533 )   $ 26,499     $ 838    
                           

1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.

2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, and other charges.

3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.

4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.

5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.

6 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.


Primary Logo

You just read:

TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more