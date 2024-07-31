Submit Release
ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Tuesday, August 6, 2024
   
Time 8:30 a.m. ET
   
Toll free (U.S.) 800-245-3047
   
Conference ID 4619279
   
Webcast (live and replay) www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section
   

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-753-5212 and entering access code 4619279.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, delivering innovation in Established Brands, and leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
212-452-2793
lwilson@insitecony.com

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


