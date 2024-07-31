Personal Finance Software Market Research, 2032

At a CAGR of 12.2% Personal Finance Software Market is projected to Hit $4.2 bn by 2032

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Personal finance software Market by Product Type (Web-Based Software and Mobile-Based Software), and End-User (Small Businesses Users, and Individual Customers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global personal finance software market was valued at $1,368.27 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $4,221.10 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The global personal finance software market is experiencing growth due to a rise in need to track and manage income, increase in dependency on the internet, and increase in use of digital transformation technology.

Personal finance software is a program developed to combine a user's financial information and categorize it to provide a desired analytical result, focusing on enhancing financial planning. It provides users with the capability to connect their bank accounts, credit cards, and other financial accounts, facilitating the automatic import and categorization of transactions, thereby eliminating the requirement for manual data input. This tool helps in monitoring advancements toward individual financial objectives, notifying users about upcoming bill payments, and delivering prompt reminders to prevent late fees or penalties.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in need to track and manage income and increase in dependency on the internet is boosting the growth of the global personal finance software market. In addition, the increase in use of digital transformation technology is positively impacting the growth of the personal finance software market. However, lack of awareness about personal finance software and increasing security concerns is hampering the personal finance software market growth. On the contrary, increased adoption of personal finance software among developing economies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the personal finance software market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

The personal finance software market had witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the stringent restrictions on movement and varying degrees of lockdowns across several countries paralyzed business activities, many people shifted toward digital platforms for banking transactions.

However, the demand for personal finance software is expected to rise after the pandemic is over owing to the high demand in rural areas of developing countries such as China and India., which is expected to boost market growth.

The web-based software segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the web-based software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global personal finance software market revenue, owing to increasing demand for real-time data collecting and helps to complete basic transactions, request banking services or receive immediate assistance with the help of live video conferencing consultation with a remote bank teller. However, the mobile based segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in adoption of digital technology across numerous industries and the need to offer better services.

The small businesses users segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end-user, the small business users segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly more than two-thirds of the global personal finance software market revenue, owing to rising online shopping and growing demand for on-demand banking services globally. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to dominate the market by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one- third of the global Personal finance software market revenue, owing to growing demand for interactive machines and managed services in the financial sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a rise in personal finance software technology investment in developing nations such as India and China are accounted development of private and rural banking.

Key Market Players

You Need a Budget LLC, The Infinite Kind, BUXFER INC, Money Dashboard Limited, Moneyspire Inc, PocketSmith Ltd, doxo Inc, Personal Capital Corporation, Quicken Inc., Microsoft Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Personal finance software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the personal finance software market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to personal finance software market outlook, key drivers, restraints, and personal finance software market opportunity.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the personal finance software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing personal finance software market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global personal finance software market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the personal finance software market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global personal finance software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies of personal finance management software.

