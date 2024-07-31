Submit Release
ALX Oncology to Host Investor Call and Webcast to Share Topline Data Results From ASPEN-06 Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Evorpacept for the Treatment of Advanced HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer


  • Conference Call and Webcast Today at 4:30 PM EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), an immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint pathway, announced that the Company will host an investor conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM EDT to share topline data results from the Phase 2 ASPEN-06 clinical trial evaluating evorpacept for the treatment of advanced HER2-positive gastric cancer.

To access the live conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (U.S./Canada) or +44.800.260.6466 (internationally), Conference ID 9637001. To access the live and archived webcast of the conference call, please visit the News & Events section (see “Events") of the Company’s website at www.alxoncology.com, where a slide presentation will be referenced during the event.


Company Contact: Caitlyn Doherty, Manager, Corporate Communications, ALX Oncology, cdoherty@alxoncology.com, (650) 466-7125

Investor Contact: Malini Chatterjee, Ph.D, Blueprint Life Science Group, (917) 330-4269

Media Contact: Audra Friis, Sam Brown, Inc., audrafriis@sambrown.com, (917) 519-9577 

