Retinal Gene Therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Retinal Gene Therapy Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Approach (Gene Replacement, Gene Silencing, Gene Editing, Modifier Gene Therapy, Others), by Gene Therapy Vectors (Viral Vectors, Non-viral Vectors), by Route of Administration (Invasive, Non-invasive), by Indication (Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA), Stargardt Disease, Choroideremia, X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Others), by End-users (Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies.

The global Retinal Gene Therapy market is estimated at US$119.15 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Growing Prevalence of Inherited Retinal Diseases is a Significant Concern

The expanding prevalence of IRDs, including as retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), is increasing the need for effective therapies. Retinal gene therapy provides hope to people suffering from these hereditary illnesses by treating the underlying causes of visual loss. Gene therapy focuses on curing IRDs by repairing or compensating for the genetic abnormalities that cause the disease. Traditional gene therapy techniques cover delivering functioning genes or suppressing mutant genes via viral vectors or other delivery mechanisms. In recent years, gene editing technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9 have opened up new possibilities for precisely fixing genetic defects in affected people. Also, advances in gene therapy have shown encouraging outcomes in clinical studies for a variety of IRDs. In this, therapeutic genes can be delivered directly to the retina, gene expression modified to halt disease development, or disease-causing mutations corrected utilizing gene editing methods. The successful adoption of gene therapy for IRDs may significantly improve quality of life for target audiences coupled with lowering healthcare expenses related with vision impairment.

Advancements in Gene Therapy Technologies

Continuous developments in gene therapy technology, including as vector design, gene editing techniques, and delivery modalities, have enhanced the safety and efficacy of retinal gene treatments. These advancements broaden the possible uses and boost confidence in the treatment's efficacy. Some of these advancements includes viral vector developments, gene editing technologies (CRISPR-Cas9), Non-Viral delivery systems, and so on.

Clinical Success and Regulatory Approvals

Positive clinical trial findings and regulatory clearances for retinal gene therapy therapies have increased market confidence and cleared the path for commercialization. Regulatory bodies have acknowledged the therapeutic promise of these medicines, resulting in faster approval routes for promising therapeutics.

Diversification of Targeted Diseases

Beyond the original focus on inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), retinal gene therapy has the potential to treat a wider variety of ocular ailments. There are opportunities to investigate its use in age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and other acquired retinal disorders.

Gene Editing Technologies

Emerging gene editing techniques such as CRISPR-Cas9 allow for more accurate and effective gene correction in retinal cells. These developments should result in better therapeutic results, less off-target effects, and more therapy choices for a broader range of genetic abnormalities. CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing has been utilized to treat a variety of IRDs caused by single gene mutations, including Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) and retinitis pigmentosa (RP). Researchers have devised means for effectively delivering CRISPR components to retinal cells, using either viral vectors or non-viral approaches.

The major players operating in the Retinal Gene Therapy market are Novartis AG, Beacon Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Adverum, Biotechnologies, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., MeiraGTx Limited, GenSight Biologics, AbbVie Inc., Oxular Limited, PulseSight Therapeutics, Oxford Biomedica PLC, Hemera Biosciences LLC. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

In April 2024, Ascend obtained GMP manufacturing capacity in Alachua, Florida and forms a long-term agreement with Beacon Therapeutics for clinical and commercial AAV production.

In October 2023, SpliceBio, a genetic medicine company that uses Protein Splicing to develop gene therapies, signed an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement with Spark Therapeutics. The collaboration will focus on developing a gene therapy for an undisclosed inherited retinal disease.

In September 2023, Novartis chose to stop developing GT005 for Geographic Atrophy (GA) due to dry-Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry-AMD). This judgment was based on the suggestion of the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC). This decision has come within 2 years after acquisition of Gyroscope Therapeutics.





