Grampo by Bruno De Lazzari Wins Golden A' Design Award in Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Category

Innovative Grampo Lamp, Crafted from Sustainable Brazilian Wood, Secures Prestigious A' Design Award RecognitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of lighting design, has announced Bruno De Lazzari's innovative Grampo Lamp as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Grampo Lamp within the lighting industry and positions it as a benchmark for excellence in design and functionality.
The Grampo Lamp's unique design, which seamlessly blends sustainability, flexibility, and innovation, holds immense relevance for both industry professionals and consumers. By showcasing the natural properties of responsibly sourced Brazilian tropical wood and integrating advanced features such as adjustable light positioning and wireless energy transmission, the Grampo Lamp aligns perfectly with the growing demand for eco-friendly, versatile, and technologically advanced lighting solutions.
What sets the Grampo Lamp apart is its exceptional combination of form and function. The lamp's column, featuring a vertical slit, allows for precise adjustment of the light spot, while the touch-sensitive control offers three intensity levels for customized illumination. The incorporation of a wireless energy transmission system using stainless steel blades not only enhances the lamp's versatility but also enables it to double as an emergency light source. The Grampo Lamp's smooth lines and artisanal craftsmanship further elevate its aesthetic appeal, making it a stunning addition to any space.
This well-deserved recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Bruno De Lazzari's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable design and craftsmanship. The Grampo Lamp's success is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering a continued dedication to innovation and excellence. As the Grampo Lamp gains international acclaim, it has the potential to influence industry standards and trends, encouraging the adoption of sustainable materials and advanced technologies in lighting design.
About Bruno De Lazzari
Bruno De Lazzari, based in Porto Alegre, Brazil, is a designer and architect who specializes in wood-based design. His expertise extends from the initial drawing to the final execution of both objects and furniture. Descended from a family of carpenters, Bruno integrates traditional craftsmanship with advanced technology, ensuring that each piece not only pays homage to his heritage but also meets contemporary needs.
About Atelier Bruno De Lazzari
Bruno De Lazzari is a designer and architect from Porto Alegre, whose work ranges from the design to the execution of objects and furniture, primarily using wood as the raw material. He believes that the core principles of architecture and design are interconnected, guiding his quest for quality. The son and grandson of carpenters, he blends tradition and technology as a creator of surfaces, embracing computerized processes and automation whenever possible, ensuring that his work embodies a justified fluidity of lines and curves. In his Atelier, the artist delves into conceptual works that are signed and numbered.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria such as sustainability, energy efficiency, user-friendliness, and originality. Recipients of the Golden A' Design Award are acknowledged for their exceptional skill and visionary approach, setting new benchmarks for excellence in lighting design and inspiring future advancements in the field.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates the remarkable achievements of designers and brands who develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing these pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award not only honors creative excellence but also fosters a worldwide appreciation for the principles of good design, driving a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
