Thick Film Hybrid Integrated Circuits Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thick film hybrid integrated circuits market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.45 billion in 2023 to $3.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing electronics, rising demand for miniaturization, increasing adoption in the automotive industry, growth in the telecommunications sector, expanding medical device applications, government regulations and standards, and high initial investment costs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The thick film hybrid integrated circuits market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growth of IoT devices, advancements in 5G technology, increasing demand for wearable devices, rising investments in smart infrastructure, the expansion of the renewable energy sector, increasing need for efficient power management, and the and the growing automotive electronics.

Growth Driver Of The Thick Film Hybrid Integrated Circuits Market

The growing demand for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the thick-film hybrid integrated circuits market going forward. Consumer electronics encompasses devices designed for personal and daily use, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and home entertainment systems. Technological progress, expanding connectivity, and the need for convenience and entertainment in everyday activities propel the rising demand for consumer electronics. Thick-film hybrid integrated circuits are used in consumer electronics to combine the advantages of thick-film and integrated circuit technologies, offering compactness, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the thick film hybrid integrated circuits market include Panasonic Corporation, GE Aerospace, Infineon Technologies AG, ROHM CO. Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, KEMET Corporation.

Major companies operating in thick-film hybrid integrated circuits are focused on developing high-frequency and high-speed components, such as thick-film shunt resistors, to meet the increasing demand for high-performance electronic devices in various industries. Thick-film shunt resistors are essential components in electronic circuits, providing accurate, current sensing and voltage regulation in a compact and reliable package.

Segments:

1) By Type: 96% Al2O3 Ceramic Substrate, Beryllium Oxide (BeO) Ceramic Substrate, Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Based, Other Substrates

2) By Product Type: Active, Passive, Electromechanical Components

3) By Application: Avionics And Defense, Automotive, Telecoms And Computer Industry, Consumer Electronics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the thick film hybrid integrated circuits market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the thick film hybrid integrated circuits market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Thick Film Hybrid Integrated Circuits Market Definition

Thick-film hybrid integrated circuits (HICs) are electronic circuits that combine various electrical components. The term 'thick-film' refers to the method used to deposit the conductive, resistive, and insulating materials onto the substrate, which involves screen printing and firing layers of paste materials to create the desired circuit patterns. The primary purpose of thick-film hybrid integrated circuits is to create compact, reliable, high-performance electronic circuits operating in demanding environments.

