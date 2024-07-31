Global Veterinary Renal Disease Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Veterinary Renal Disease Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary renal disease market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.55 billion in 2023 to $15.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing disease awareness initiatives, the shift in consumer preferences towards natural and organic pet food, increasing pet ownership rates globally, regulatory changes in veterinary pharmaceuticals, and growing awareness about pet health and nutrition.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The veterinary renal disease market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the emergence of personalized veterinary medicine, expansion of telemedicine and remote monitoring in veterinary care, rise in veterinary clinical trials and research, adoption of blockchain technology for supply chain transparency in veterinary products, and integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in veterinary diagnostics.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15957&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Veterinary Renal Disease Market

The increased pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary renal disease market going forward. Veterinary renal disease refers to conditions affecting the kidneys in animals, leading to impaired kidney function and potentially resulting in symptoms such as increased thirst, frequent urination, loss of appetite, and weight loss. The increasing veterinary renal disease is driven by longer pet lifespans, exposure to environmental toxins, dietary factors, and genetic predispositions. Veterinary renal disease treatments for pets typically involve dietary management, medication, and fluid therapy to alleviate symptoms, slow disease progression, and improve quality of life.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-renal-disease-global-market-report

Veterinary Renal Disease Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the veterinary renal disease market include Bayer HealthCare Animal Health Inc., Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Covetrus Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Major companies operating in the veterinary renal disease market are focusing on developing technical advancements in treatment and diagnosis, such as novel diagnostic tests with the ability to detect kidney injury even when clinical signs may not be apparent. Diagnostic tests capable of detecting kidney injury with an aim to identify subtle changes in renal function or structure, facilitating early intervention to prevent progression to advanced stages of renal dysfunction.

Veterinary Renal Disease Market Segments:

1) By Type: Diagnosis, Treatment

2) By Animal Type: Canine, Feline, Bovine, Equine, Other Animal Types

3) By Indication: Renal Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Renal Cystitis, Kidney Stones, Nephritis, Other Indications

4) By Route of Administration: Injectable, Oral

5) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Pet Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the veterinary renal disease market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the veterinary renal disease market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary Renal Disease Market Definition

Veterinary renal disease refers to a range of conditions that affect the kidneys of animals, leading to impaired kidney function. It disrupts the kidneys' ability to filter waste, balance fluids, and produce certain hormones, leading to various health issues.

Veterinary Renal Disease Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Veterinary Renal Disease Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on veterinary renal disease market size, veterinary renal disease market drivers and trends, veterinary renal disease market major players, veterinary renal disease competitors' revenues, veterinary renal disease market positioning, and veterinary renal disease market growth across geographies.

