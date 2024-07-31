Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Vaccine Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vaccine delivery devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.81 billion in 2023 to $6.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to large-scale polio vaccination campaigns, expanded program on immunization (EPI), the adoption of disposable syringes, smallpox eradication efforts, initiatives including the global alliance for vaccines and immunization (GAVI) and the vaccine alliance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vaccine delivery devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing emphasis on immunization programs, expanded vaccine development pipelines, expanding pediatric and geriatric populations, focus on cold chain management, and raising awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare measures.

Growth Driver Of The Vaccine Delivery Devices Market

The prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the vaccine delivery devices market going forward. Infectious diseases are illnesses caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites that can spread from person to person or through animals, vectors, or contaminated substances. The prevalence of infectious diseases is due to increased international travel, rapid urbanization, changes in climate patterns, and population growth. Vaccine delivery devices play a crucial role in preventing infectious diseases by efficiently administering vaccines to populations, enhancing immunity, and reducing transmission.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the vaccine delivery devices market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca PLC, 3M Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Major companies operating in the vaccine delivery devices market are developing innovative products, such as prefillable syringes, to enhance the efficiency and safety of vaccine administration. Prefillable syringes are drug delivery devices specifically designed to contain and administer a predetermined dose of medication, typically in liquid form for vaccines.

Segments:

1) By Type Of Device: Needle Free Injection Systems, Oral Delivery Systems, Nasal Delivery Systems, Jet Injectors, Microneedle Patches And Microinjectors

2) By Route Of Administration: Intradermal Vaccination, Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination, Other Vaccinations

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the vaccine delivery devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the vaccine delivery devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Definition

Vaccine delivery devices are tools or systems designed to administer vaccines safely and effectively to individuals. These devices are designed to ensure accurate dosage, proper delivery, and minimal discomfort for the patient. Vaccine delivery devices play a crucial role in public health efforts by facilitating the distribution and administration of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases.

