Surgery Tables Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.48 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.2%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surgery tables market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.05 billion in 2023 to $1.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase of non-profit organizations, increase in hospital infrastructure in developing countries, Increased incidence of cardiovascular disorders, Increased popularity of contemporary operating tables, prevalence of targeted diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The surgery tables market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing number of surgeries, increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rising cases of trauma and injuries across the globe, need for replacement of outdated surgery tables.

Growth Driver Of The Surgery Tables Market

The increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the surgery table market going forward. A surgical procedure involves an incision with instruments, typically performed in an operation theater and often requiring anesthesia and respiratory assistance. The rise in surgical procedures is multifaceted, driven by technological advancements, the increasing burden of chronic diseases, improved access to healthcare, and attention to elective surgeries. A surgery table is required for surgical procedures to provide a stable, adjustable, and sterile surface that optimizes patient positioning and accessibility for the surgical team.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the surgery tables market include Stryker Corp., Getinge AB, TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH + Co. KG, Steris Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the surgery table market are developing innovative products, such as mobile surgical tables, to accommodate different surgical needs. A mobile surgical table is a type of operating table that can be easily moved within the operating room or between various rooms.

Segments:

1) By Type: Powered, Non-Powered

2) By Product: General Surgical Beds, Specialty Surgical Beds, Radiolucent Surgical Beds, Pediatric Surgical Beds

3) By Material: Metal, Composite

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the surgery table market in 2023. The regions covered in the surgery tables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Surgery Tables Market Definition

A surgery table, or an operating table, is a specialized piece of equipment used in surgical settings to support patients during various types of surgical procedures. The primary purpose of a surgery table is to facilitate surgical procedures by positioning the patient in an optimal and stable manner, ensuring both accessibility for the surgical team and comfort for the patient.

