Urology Supplements Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Urology Supplements Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The urology supplements market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.66 billion in 2023 to $1.80 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in elderly population, increasing health concerns, rise in healthcare expenditure, rise in preventive healthcare.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The urology supplements market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing urinary infections, increasing disposable income, increasing access to healthcare, increasing concern on antibiotic resistance.

Growth Driver Of The Urology Supplements Market

The increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections is expected to propel the growth of the urology supplements market going forward. Urinary tract infections (UTIs) affect any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. The prevalence of urinary tract infections (UTIs) is on the rise due to several contributing factors, including the aging population, increasing antibiotic resistance, the prevalence of chronic health conditions, and the occurrence of kidney stones. Urology supplements effectively maintain urinary tract health with their capacity to prevent infections, reduce inflammation, support kidney and bladder function, enhance prostate health, regulate urine pH, and increase immunity.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the urology supplements market include Astellas Pharma Inc., Nutrilite Food Supplements, Azo Health, Nature's Bounty, Amway Corp., Swanson Health Products, La Renon Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the urology supplements market are developing innovative products to address a range of urological health issues by incorporating advanced ingredients, leveraging new delivery systems, and utilizing cutting-edge research to enhance efficacy and safety.

Segments:

1) By Type: Multi-Ingredient, Single-Ingredient

2) By Formulation: Capsules, Softgels, Tablets, Liquid, Other Formulations

3) By Distribution Channel: Brick And Mortar, E-commerce

4) By Application: Urinary Tract Infections, Kidney Health, Prostate Health, Bladder Health

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the urology supplements market in 2023. The regions covered in the urology supplements market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Urology Supplements Market Definition

Urology supplements are dietary supplements specifically formulated to support urological health, which encompasses the health and function of the urinary system and reproductive organs in both men and women. These supplements often contain a combination of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other natural ingredients that are believed to promote urinary tract health.

Urology Supplements Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Urology Supplements Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on urology supplements market size, urology supplements market drivers and trends, urology supplements market major players, urology supplements competitors' revenues, urology supplements market positioning, and urology supplements market growth across geographies. The urology supplements market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

