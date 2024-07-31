Research-Grade Proteins Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.4 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 21.3%

Research-Grade Proteins Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Research-Grade Proteins Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The research-grade proteins market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research-grade proteins market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.91 billion in 2023 to $1.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing research activities, increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising demand for personalized medicine, rising investments from the government and various academic institutes, and strategic acquisitions and collaborations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The research-grade proteins market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in proteomics research, growing number of clinical trials, integration of AI and data analytics, use of research-grade proteins in industrial applications and rising demand for advanced research tools.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Research-Grade Proteins Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15917&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Research-Grade Proteins Market

The growing number of clinical trials is expected to propel the growth of the research-grade proteins market. Clinical trials refer to research studies investigating the safety and effectiveness of new medical treatments, interventions, or devices in humans. The number of clinical trials is rising due to medical research advancements, disease burden, regulatory changes, patient demand, and industry investment. Research-grade proteins help in clinical trials by serving as essential tools for biomarker development, assay development, drug target identification, quality control, and reference standards, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of experimental data.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/research-grade-proteins-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the research-grade proteins market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne, Stemcell Technologies Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, GenScript Biotech Corporation.

Major companies operating in the research-grade proteins market are developing Cas9 proteins to enhance their functionality and applicability in genome editing and other biotechnological applications. Cas9 proteins help genome editing by acting as molecular scissors that can cut DNA at specific locations determined by a guide RNA (gRNA).

Segments:

1) By Product: Cytokines And Growth Factors, Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Proteins, Virus Antigens, Enzymes, Recombinant Regulatory Proteins, Hormones, Other Products

2) By Host Cell: Mammalian Cells, Bacterial Cells, Fungi And Yeast, Insect Cells, Other Host Cells

3) By End-Use: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institute, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the research-grade proteins market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the research-grade proteins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Research-Grade Proteins Market Definition

Research-grade proteins refer to proteins that are produced and purified to a high standard of quality and purity for use in scientific research. These proteins are utilized in various experimental and analytical applications, including studies in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, and drug development. They are essential tools for understanding protein function, interaction, structure, and for developing new therapeutic approaches.

Research-Grade Proteins Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Research-Grade Proteins Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on research-grade proteins market size, research-grade proteins market drivers and trends, research-grade proteins market major players, research-grade proteins competitors' revenues, research-grade proteins market positioning, and research-grade proteins market growth across geographies. The research-grade proteins market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-expression-global-market-report

C-Reactive Protein Testing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/c-reactive-protein-testing-global-market-report

Egg Protein Powder Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/egg-protein-powder-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293