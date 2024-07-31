Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection And Stabilization Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection And Stabilization Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection And Stabilization Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $29.02 billion in 2023 to $32.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the human genome project, increase in cancer research, pharmaceutical R&D investment, growth of genomics and proteomics, and improved data management and bioinformatics.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $47.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of liquid biopsy applications, consumer awareness and demand, increasing adoption of non-invasive techniques, and biomarker discovery in rare diseases.

Growth Driver Of The Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection And Stabilization Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the rare biomarker specimen collection and stabilization market going forward. Cancer is a group of diseases defined by the uncontrolled proliferation and spread of abnormal cells. The prevalence of cancer is rising owing to environmental pollutants and lifestyle factors, such as smoking and poor diet choices, exacerbating genetic predispositions. The utilization of rare biomarker specimen collection and stabilization methods in cancer prevalence studies facilitates more accurate detection and monitoring of specific cancer types, enhancing diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company.

Major companies operating in the rare biomarker specimen collection and stabilization market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as a pre-analytical platform to automate the preparation of plasma and cell samples for multiomic liquid biopsy. Pre-analytical platform provides consistent, automated fresh sample preparation at the time of blood collection. It allows for complete walk-away processing of whole blood without the need for special tubes or skilled professionals, therefore preserving sample integrity.

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection And Stabilization Market Segments:

1) By Type: Circulating Cell Free Deoxyribonucleic Acid (CCFDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes or Extracellular Vesicles

2) By Specimen: Serum Or Plasma, Other Specimens

3) By Application: Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Oncology, Transcriptomics, Pharmacogenomics, Transplant Rejection, Population Screening, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Perinatal Clinics, Public Health Labs, Private Or Commercial Labs, Physician Labs, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection And Stabilization Market Definition

Rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization refers to the process of collecting and preserving biological samples containing rare or low-abundance molecules that serve as indications of specific biological processes, diseases, or situations. These biomarkers could be specific proteins, nucleic acids, metabolites, or other substances. The aim of collecting and preserving rare biomarkers is to enable accurate and reliable measurement and analysis of these molecules for diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic applications.

Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection And Stabilization Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection And Stabilization Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market size, rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market drivers and trends, rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market major players, rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization competitors' revenues, rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market positioning, and rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market growth across geographies. The rare biomarkers specimen collection and stabilization market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

