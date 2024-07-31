Radiation Dose Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Radiation Dose Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The radiation dose management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.71 billion in 2023 to $0.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of radiation risks, regulatory requirements and standards, an increase in diagnostic imaging procedures, healthcare provider initiatives, and rising advancements in imaging technologies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The radiation dose management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of cloud-based solutions, rising awareness of patient safety, rising incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), increasing number of diagnostic centers, and growing integration of advanced imaging modalities.

Growth Driver Of The Radiation Dose Management Market

The increasing number of cancer cases is expected to propel the growth of the radiation dose management market going forward. Cancer is a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body, which can form a mass or lump called a tumor. The increase in cancer cases is due to several complex and interrelated causes, such as family history, lifestyle decisions, genetic factors, environmental exposures, and the aging population. Radiation dose management solutions are used in cancer care to get an accurate diagnosis and effective treatment to minimize the risks associated with radiation exposure.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the radiation dose management market include INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Canon Inc., Siemens Healthcare, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.

Major companies operating in the radiation dose management market are developing innovative technologies, such as personal electronic dosimeters, to sustain their position in the market. Personal electronic dosimeters are small, portable devices that provide instant information regarding the type and dose of radiation exposure received during an operational period to responders.

Radiation Dose Management Market Segments:

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Modality: Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy And Interventional Imaging, Radiography And Mammography, Nuclear Medicine

3) By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedic Applications, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Setting, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the radiation dose management market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the radiation dose management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Radiation Dose Management Market Definition

Radiation dose management refers to the systematic approach used to monitor, optimize, and control the amount of radiation exposure received by patients, healthcare providers, and other individuals during medical imaging procedures, such as X-rays, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, and nuclear medicine scans. Radiation dose management aims to ensure that diagnostic images are acquired with the lowest possible radiation dose while maintaining image quality sufficient for accurate diagnosis.

