Electronic Design Automation Software Market Projected to Expand at 8.5% CAGR, Reaching $27.15 Billion by 2034
Development of Advanced Processors Utilizing FinFET Architecture Contributing to Electronic Design Automation Market ExpansionROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recently updated research report released by Fact.MR, the global electronic design automation software market is expected to reach US$ 12 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2034.
Electronic design automation vendors and users are collaborating with developers of components, subsystems, and systems to enhance integration and performance, thereby fostering market growth.
With the rising popularity of connected devices and the Internet, sales of electronic design automation software are expected to increase. The market is also poised to expand as more advanced processors utilizing FinFET architecture are developed. Long-term growth in the electronic design automation software market is driven by the increasing complexity of IC systems, improved performance, cost-effectiveness, and shorter development cycles.
Proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) devices has necessitated specialized electronic design automation software. These applications demand high-performance computing, efficient power management, and integration of diverse sensor data, driving innovation in electronic design automation software tools.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The market for electronic design automation software is forecasted to climb to a size of US$ 27.15 billion by the end of 2034.The market in the United States is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3.28 billion in 2024.China is set to account for 48.9% share of the East Asia market in 2024.
Revenue from electronic design automation software sales in Japan is poised to reach US$ 763.4 million in 2024.The market in North America is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.Revenue from the simulation segment is estimated to reach US$ 3.6 billion in 2024.
“Miniaturization trend and enhanced system integration is propelled by its close association with sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, embedded software, and emerging fields like photonics and micromechanics.,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
On-Premise Deployment Utilizing Local Processing Power to Reducing Latency
Electronic design automation (EDA) tools produce extensive datasets that demand significant computing resources. Cloud-based solutions suffer from network delays, whereas on-site deployment leverages local processing power, reducing latency and enhancing performance.
Industries like aerospace and defense face strict regulations on data storage and access. On-premise deployment allows businesses to comply more easily with these regulations by maintaining control over all design and sensitive data within their secured environments.
Whole Electronic System Integration into Single SoC Platforms
A system on a chip, or SoC, is a semiconductor that combines all of the components of an electronic device, such as a laptop or desktop computer, onto a single platform. Forecasts for the future show a strong increase in demand for SoC test platforms because to developments in technological platforms.
The market for semiconductor intellectual property is growing due to the advancement of SoC. It is necessary to meet the increasing complexity of programmable components with innovations in EDA software. New EDA design tools have to overcome obstacles including poor simulation rates, limited validation support, complicated synthesis, and limited architectural modeling capabilities, whereas established SoCs and CPU models have withstood. The market for electrical design automation software is growing as a result of these factors.
Tight Power and Performance Requirements with Quick Chip Design Evolution
Thanks to advancements in chip design, integration technologies, and production procedures, the semiconductor business is changing quickly. Manufacturers of EDA software need to stay up to date with these developments in order to offer tools that support the newest design capabilities and techniques.
The complexity of modern integrated circuits (ICs) is rising as they combine more functions, high-speed communications, and stringent power and performance constraints. EDA software needs to take these intricacies into account in order to guarantee precise design simulation, validation, and verification.
Competitive Landscape
• Ansys and Microsoft extended their collaboration in February 2023 so that Ansys could provide more of its simulation tools on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. Consumers may now utilize these tools more frequently and from any web browser, wherever they are and whenever they choose. It confirms Ansys' commitment to provide state-of-the-art cloud-based simulation solutions.
• In January 2023, Siemens Digital Industries unveiled Questa, a verification intelligence software. The logic verification team uses this technology to help them overcome the challenges brought on by the complexity of integrated circuit design. Questa is an AI platform that helps with resource optimization, traceability, and quick verification closure.
• As part of the IFS Acceleration initiative, Intel stated in February 2022 that it would be collaborating with the leading EDA software companies in the world, Siemens EDA, Ansys, Cadence, and Synopsis, to create an ecosystem that would support and maintain its new foundry service company. tools vendors will be able to optimize their chip design tools for Intel's most recent manufacturing and packaging technologies thanks to this collaboration.
