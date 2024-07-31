Steerable Needles Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Steerable Needles Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The steerable needles market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.47 billion in 2023 to $1.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory approvals and standardization initiatives, increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding applications in diagnostic imaging, and a growing geriatric population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The steerable needles market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of artificial intelligence in medical procedures, expansion of telemedicine and remote surgery, emerging markets and untapped opportunities, integration of steerable needles with imaging technologies, and development of advanced materials for enhanced maneuverability.

Growth Driver Of The Steerable Needles Market

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is expected to propel the steerable needles market going forward. A minimally invasive procedure is a medical intervention performed through small incisions or natural body openings, minimizing tissue damage and recovery time. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is due to reduced recovery times, lower risk of complications, and less postoperative pain for patients. Steerable needles are used in minimally invasive procedures to precisely navigate and target specific tissues, enhancing accuracy and reducing damage to surrounding areas.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the steerable needles market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips, Stryker Corporation.

Major companies operating on steerable needles are developing innovative products, such as steerable biopsy needles, to enhance precision in tissue sampling, reduce patient discomfort, and improve the accuracy of diagnoses. Steerable biopsy needles are specialized medical needles designed to obtain tissue samples from specific, often difficult-to-reach areas within the body, allowing controlled, directional changes during insertion.

Segments:

1) By Type: Bevel-Tip Flexible Needles, Symmetric-Tip Needles, Tendon Actuated Tip Needles

2) By Application: Biopsy, Tumor Ablation, Pain Management, Robotic Assisted Surgery, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the steerable needles market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the steerable needles market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Steerable Needles Market Definition

Steerable needles are a type of medical needle designed to change direction within the body to reach specific targets that are difficult to access with traditional straight needles. These needles incorporate mechanisms that allow for controlled, real-time adjustments in their trajectory, often guided by imaging technologies such as ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), or fluoroscopy. Steerable needles enhance precision in medical interventions, reduce trauma to surrounding tissues, and improve outcomes in complex procedures.

