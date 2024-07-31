Fruit Pulp Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 3.25 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.4% | Fact.MR Report

More Fruit Pulp Manufacturers Expected to Use Organic and Natural Raw Materials Instead of Artificial Flavoring Agents

Rockville, MD., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fruit Pulp Market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1.92 billion in 2024, according to a newly published research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Revenue from the sales of fruit pulp is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.

More and more food & beverage manufacturers are opting for organic and natural raw materials instead of artificial flavoring agents for enhancing taste and colors, which is contributing to the growing consumption of fruit pulp as a natural sweetener. In addition, increased demand for fruit pulp is attributed to its longer shelf life and reduced storage and transportation costs than fruits.

The use of natural fruit pulp helps increase the nutritional profile and flavor of eatables. Several packaged food manufacturers use puree/pulp instead of fruits for their convenience in use as there is no need for chopping, peeling, and cutting them. Moreover, an increased demand for readymade and natural flavoring baby foods with better taste is also contributing to increased sales of fruit pulp.

Key Takeaway from Fruit Pulp Market Study:

Worldwide sales of fruit pulp are estimated to reach US$ 3.25 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Demand for fruit pulp in South Korea is projected to increase at 6.1% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. Global sales of conventional fruit pulp are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach US$ 1.78 billion by 2034.

The market in Japan is analyzed to expand at 5.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

North America is expected to account for a 24.3% share of the global market by the end of 2034.

Business-to-consumer sales are forecasted to account for a 55.2% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

“Market players should leverage the increasing demand for clean-label food products by manufacturing fruit pulp with a rich nutritional profile,” reports a Fact.MR analyst.

Business-to-Consumer Sales Lead Due to Convenience and One-stop Shopping Experience Aspects

Worldwide sales of fruit pulp through business-to-consumer channels are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% and reach US$ 1.79 billion by the end of 2034. More consumers are giving preference to supermarkets/hypermarkets for their ability to offer a one-stop shopping experience and convenience, due to the availability of a wide variety of food & beverage options.

Key Market Players:

Some of the leading manufacturers of fruit pulp are Keventer Group, ABC Fruits, PepsiCo, Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., Agrana Group, Dohler GmbH, Conagra Brands Inc., Allanasons Pvt. Ltd., Sunimpex, Mor Mukat Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Raje Agro Foods Private Limited, Goya Foods, Inc., Rio Grande Foods, Alimentos S.A.S., Iprona AG, and Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

Fruit Pulp Industry News:

Leading companies in the fruit pulp industry are making significant investments in partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and other methods of lead generation and portfolio enhancement.

On March 21, 2023, PepsiCo announced that it would invest in a long-term strategic partnership with three well-known farmer-facing organizations: the Practical Farmers of Lowa (PFI), the Illinois Corn Growers Association (ICGA), and the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund (SWOF) to adopt regenerative agriculture practices in the United States.

In this recently released market analysis, MR offers comprehensive details regarding the price points of top fruit pulp manufacturers, their global positioning, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological advancement.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Type:

Mango

Berry

Apple

Citrus Fruit

Guava

Kiwi

Papaya

Peach

Banana

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by End Use:

Food & Beverages

Foodservice

Retail/Household

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fruit pulp market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (mango, berry, apple, citrus fruit, guava, kiwi, papaya, peach, banana, others), nature (organic, conventional), end use (food & beverages [bakeries & confectioneries, dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, others {puree & concentrate}], foodservice, retail/household), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer [hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail]), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

