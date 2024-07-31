CD BioSciences’ mRNA Display Technology Enables High-Throughput In Vitro Screening

CD BioSciences is revolutionizing in vitro screening with its advanced mRNA display technology.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioSciences, a leading biotechnology company, is revolutionizing in vitro screening with its advanced mRNA display technology. This innovative technology allows for high-throughput screening of protein, antibody, as well as peptide libraries, leading to faster and more accurate results in drug discovery and development.

mRNA display technology, also known as mRNA-protein fusion display technology, is an in vitro polypeptide/protein screening technology that fuses genotype (mRNA) and phenotype (protein) and can be used for the discovery and interaction analysis of biomolecular ligands. As traditional methods of screening molecule libraries can be time-consuming and labor-intensive, often resulting in limited success rates, CD BioSciences’ multi-molecular discovery platform based on mRNA display technology solves these challenges by enabling rapid screening of large libraries of proteins, antibodies, and peptides in a highly efficient and cost-effective manner.

“With our mRNA display technology, we are able to screen thousands of protein variants simultaneously, allowing for the identification of potential drug candidates much faster than traditional methods,” said a spokesperson for CD BioSciences. “This technology has the potential to significantly accelerate the drug development process and improve success rates in identifying novel therapeutic targets.”

CD BioSciences’ high-throughput screening platform combines mRNA display with in vitro translation, selection, and amplification processes. This approach allows for the direct coupling of protein function with its encoding mRNA, enabling rapid screening of protein libraries with high sensitivity and specificity. The application of CD BioSciences's mRNA display technology is wide-ranging, from identifying novel drug targets to developing therapeutic antibodies and enzymes. By streamlining the screening process and increasing the success rates of drug discovery, this technology has the potential to revolutionize the biopharmaceutical industry.

As a leading service provider in drug development, CD BioSciences also drives forward drug discovery with biophysical assay technologies. Its team of scientists uses a variety of basic and sophisticated biophysical methods such as MicroScale Thermophoresis (MST), nano-scale Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (nanoDSF), and Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC) to provide customers with data related to binding affinity, thermodynamics, and molecular parameters such as protein stability, unfolding, radius, polydispersity index and many more.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative technologies and solutions for drug discovery and development. Depending upon its mRNA display and biophysical analysis technologies and experience, CD BioSciences can offer tailored service packages for a wide range of project types and scientific questions for all researchers working or interested in protein analysis, protein- and RNA-based drug discovery, or molecular interaction characterization.

