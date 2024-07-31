PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2024 Tulfo, colleagues push for PTMP suspension Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo along with his fellow senators introduced on July 30 a Senate resolution expressing the sense of the Senate to temporarily suspend the implementation of the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), formerly known as the PUV Modernization Program. Those who authored Senate Resolution (SR) No. 1096 along with Tulfo include Senate President Francis Escudero, Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada; and Senators Nancy Binay, Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Bato Dela Rosa, Loren Legarda, Imee Marcos, Robinhood Padilla, Grace Poe, Bong Revilla, Joel Villanueva, Cynthia Villar, Mark Villar and Migz Zubiri. It may be recalled that during the July 23 Senate hearing of the Committee on Public Services which Tulfo chairs, he found out that the modernization program is unplanned and rushed. "There is an urgent need to thoroughly review and reassess the impact of the program, to alleviate the fears of the drivers and transport operators who will be directly burdened by its implementation," the resolution read. In filing SR No. 1096, Tulfo and his colleagues highlighted the valid and urgent concerns raised by affected drivers, groups, unions, and transport cooperatives, particularly issues on consolidation into cooperatives. The senators said that these small stakeholders, particularly the drivers who remain unconsolidated are effectively forced out of their livelihoods. This is caused by insufficiency of information drive on the part of the government to educate affected parties as well as the burden of financing the cost of modern PUVs. Ultimately, the senators stressed that more consideration and clarifications are needed to be made by the Department of Transportation in order to address the concerns voiced by affected stakeholders, especially the drivers. As for those who were already forced or volunteered to consolidate, they are still free to ply their usual routes while review is ongoing. PTPM, ipinasususpinde ni Tulfo, kapwa senador Nagsumite ng resolusyon si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo kasama ang kanyang mga kapwa senador noong Hulyo 30 upang pansamantalang suspindihin ang pagpapatupad ng Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), na dating kilala bilang PUV Modernization Program. Kabilang sa mga nag-akda ng Senate Resolution (SR) No. 1096 ay sina Senate President Francis Escudero, Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada; at Senators Nancy Binay, Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Bato Dela Rosa, Loren Legarda, Imee Marcos, Robinhood Padilla, Grace Poe, Bong Revilla, Joel Villanueva, Cynthia Villar, Mark Villar and Migz Zubiri. Matatandaang noong July 23, sa Senate hearing ng Committee on Public Services na pinamumunuan ni Tulfo, napagalaman niyang hindi planado at minamadali ang modernization program. "There is an urgent need to thoroughly review and reassess the impact of the program, to alleviate the fears of the drivers and transport operators who will be directly burdened by its implementation," nakasaad sa resolusyon. Sa paghahain ng SR No. 1096, binigyang-diin ni Tulfo at ng kanyang mga kasamahan ang mga concerns ng mga apektadong driver, grupo, unyon, at transport cooperatives, partikular na ang mga isyu sa konsolidasyon nila sa mga kooperatiba. Sinabi ng mga senador na ang mga maliliit na stakeholder na ito, partikular na ang mga driver na nananatiling unconsolidated, ang nawawalan ng pang kabuhayan. Ito ay sanhi ng kakulangan ng information drive sa panig ng gobyerno upang turuan ang mga apektadong partido gayundin ang pasanin sa pagpopondo sa halaga ng mga modernong PUV. Sa huli, iginiit ng mga senador na dapat solusyunan at ayusin ng Department of Transportation ang mga alalahanin na ipinahayag ng mga apektadong stakeholder, lalo na ng mga driver. Para naman sa mga napilitan o nagboluntaryong mag-consolidate, malaya pa rin silang dumaan sa kanilang karaniwang ruta habang nagpapatuloy ang review.