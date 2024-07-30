Enhancing Vanuatu’s National Capacity for Sustainable Development

Vanuatu has taken a significant step towards enhancing environmental governance following a transformative week-long workshop on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and enhancing national development permitting processes in the country.

Held from 1 to 5 July 2024 at the Holiday Inn Resort in Port Vila, the workshop was facilitated by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), in collaboration with Vanuatu's Department of Environmental Protection and Conservation (DEPC).

It was attended by more than 40 participants from key government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and the private sector.

The Minister of Climate Change Adaptation, Meteorology & Geo-Hazards, Environment, Energy, and Disaster Management, Honourable Ralph Regenvanu, opened the workshop, demonstrating Vanuatu's high-level commitment to environmental governance.

"A few weeks ago, the New Economics Foundation released a Happy Planet Index which listed Vanuatu Number 1 in the world. This is because the data used for the assessment included factors such as life expectancy but mainly how we implement developments without damaging the environment, “ said Hon. Regenvanu.

“When we reflect on the Vanuatu National Sustainable Development Plan (2016 – 2030), we have a strong focus on the environment, kastom (customs), culture and traditional economy. So, when we talk about development of our country, we must ensure that the decisions and sacrifices we make are done in a proper, planned way through tools such as environmental impact assessment. We welcome this workshop and thank SPREP for the partnership to build our capacity for better protection of the environment."

SPREP's Director for Environmental Monitoring and Governance, Mr Jope Davetanivalu, emphasised the regional importance of strengthening environmental assessment capabilities and SPREP's support for Vanuatu to enhance environmental governance tools and processes.

The newly appointed Deputy British High Commissioner for Vanuatu, His Excellency Michael Head, highlighted international support for environmental initiatives and sustainable development in the region.

The workshop covered a comprehensive range of topics crucial to effective environmental management and governance. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions and practical exercises on the fundamentals of EIA, including screening, scoping, impact analysis, and mitigation measures. The event also increased awareness of environmental mitigation, monitoring, and compensation strategies, and their links to Environmental Management and Monitoring Plans (EMMPs).

A significant discussion was also shared on the application of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and the need for good data management to support environmental planning and management, led by SPREP's GIS specialists, Ms Kasaqa Tora and Ms Vani Koroisamanunu.

One of the challenges in Vanuatu is that the development permitting, or approval responsibilities are shared amongst several national agencies and departments, resulting in overlaps or poor oversight on the mandates. A key focus of the workshop was to hear from staff representing the various government departments and agencies on their respective permitting processes, which lead to productive discussions on streamlining procedures and improving inter-agency communication.

Participants recognised the need for strengthened inter-agency coordination and collaboration in the development permitting process, identified challenges in the current system, and agreed on the necessity for joint assessments for complex development projects.

A highlight of the workshop was a field trip to the proposed installation site of a new C-Band weather radar funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) VanKIRAP project. The participants conducted a mock preliminary environmental assessment (PEA) of the project, providing a real-world case study to apply the theoretical knowledge acquired during the workshop.

Key outcomes of the workshop included the development of a draft referral checklist to coordinate and streamline the development permitting process across various agencies in Vanuatu.

Participants gained enhanced understanding of the EIA process, including stakeholder mapping and consultation techniques, and improved knowledge on applying GIS in environmental assessments, planning, and decision-making. The workshop also highlighted the need to develop a communication strategy to raise awareness about the new coordinated approach among stakeholders, explore options for a centralised digital platform to improve inter-agency communication, and organise a dedicated workshop on strengthening enforcement and compliance in the development permitting process.

The workshop was supported by the VanKIRAP project, UK Ocean Country Partnership Programme (OCPP), EU-funded Pacific BioScapes, Bycatch and Integrated Ecosystem Management (BIEM), BIOPAMA, and ACPMEAs3 projects.

SPREP remains committed to supporting Vanuatu and other Pacific Island countries in their efforts to balance development needs with environmental protection and sustainable resource management. This workshop has laid a strong foundation for future collaboration and capacity building in environmental governance across the Pacific region.

For more information please contact Mr Jope Davetanivalu, Director for Environmental Monitoring and Governance (EMG) program, [email protected], Mr Puta Tofinga, Environmental Assessment and Planning Officer, [email protected], Mr Sunny Seuseu, VanKIRAP Project Manager, [email protected], Or Mr Ivan Diarra, Pacific Network for Environmental Assessment Support Officer, [email protected].