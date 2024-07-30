Kalhan Named Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs

Ravi Kalhan, MD, ‘06 MS, the Louis A. Simpson Professor of Pulmonary Medicine and professor of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care, has been named the new associate dean for Faculty Affairs, effective August 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ravi Kalhan as the new Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs. Dr. Kalhan’s leadership experience in the Center for Education and Career Development in the Northwestern University Clinical and Translational Sciences will bring a fresh, innovative perspective to the Office for Faculty Affairs and he will be an invaluable addition to our team. I am confident that his unwavering commitment to our academic community will greatly enhance our faculty-focused activities and positively impact our faculty, students and the broader scientific community at Feinberg,” said Farzaneh Sorond, MD, PhD, the Dean Richard H. Young and Ellen Stearns Young Professor and vice dean for Faculty Affairs.

Kalhan earned his MD from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and a Master of Science degree from Feinberg. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University.

His research focuses on respiratory epidemiology and leading large-scale epidemiologic cohort studies focused on life course transitions from respiratory health to chronic lung disease, and his clinical practice centers on treating patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Kalhan is also the principal investigator of a first-of-its-kind nationwide longitudinal study to track and analyze lung health in millennials, supported by a $26 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

In this newly appointed administrative faculty position, Kalhan will support and enhance faculty recruitment, retention, promotion, and career development at Feinberg. He will also serve as a resource for departments and faculty seeking guidance on academic and professional matters and support faculty development programs to enhance clinical, teaching, and leadership skills.

“Having spent my entire career at Feinberg, I have benefited from our rich environment for growth as a faculty member. I am excited to join Dr. Sorond and the Faculty Affairs team in nurturing an academic community that empowers all members of our faculty to achieve their maximum potential in clinical innovation, medical education, and scientific discovery,” said Kalhan, who is also a professor of Preventive Medicine in the Division of Epidemiology.