BitMart Announces Ethereum 9th Birthday Celebration Campaign: Exciting Giveaways, Flash Sales, and High APY Opportunities

Mahe, Seychelles, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce its Ethereum 9th Birthday Celebration Campaign , a dynamic initiative designed to celebrate the remarkable journey of Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The campaign, which ends August 4, 2024, will offer users a plethora of exciting opportunities including social media and community giveaways, flash sales, a high APY earn promotion, and a special fiat promotion to celebrate the milestone.





Key Highlights of the Ethereum 9th Birthday Celebration Campaign:

Social Media & Community Giveaways: BitMart will host a series of engaging giveaways across its social media platforms and community channels. Participants will have the chance to win crypto rewards. Follow BitMart on Twitter and Telegram to join the festivities and enter the giveaways.

Flash Sale - 20% Off ETH|WUSD: For a limited time, BitMart is offering a flash sale with a 20% discount on ETH|WUSD pairs. This exclusive offer is designed to provide both new and existing users with an opportunity to enhance their portfolios at a discounted rate. The flash sale will be available on July 30, 2024.

High APY Earn Product: Where available, users can take advantage of BitMart’s High Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn product, offering competitive returns on ETH. This initiative allows users to grow their Ethereum holdings while participating in the celebration. Details on APY rates and terms can be found on the BitMart platform.

Fiat Promotion: To make the celebration even more accessible, BitMart is introducing a special promotion of 50% off the onramp processing fee for buying crypto.

The campaign is designed to engage BitMart’s thriving community and highlight the continued growth and innovation within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Terms and Conditions apply to the Campaign and its activities. Participation in this campaign or activities may be restricted in certain regions. For more details about the Ethereum 9th Birthday Celebration Campaign and to participate in the various activities, please visit the Ethereum 9 th Birthday Celebration Campaign page and follow BitMart’s official X account .

