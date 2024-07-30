Traffic fatalities up 17% from July 2023

Main, News Posted on Jul 30, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Transportation (HDOT) is disappointed to report that 59 people have been killed in traffic related crashes statewide from January through July 27, 2024; a 17% increase from 49 fatalities at the same time last year.

Of the 59 fatalities this year, 12 reports listed excessive speeding as the primary factor, eight cited suspected impairment and additional reckless driving behaviors such as not wearing a helmet, and seven listed multiple contributing factors such as speed, reckless driving, and inattention. Other contributing factors in 2024 fatal crashes to date include not wearing a seatbelt, unsafe lane changes, unexpected pedestrian crossings, and criminal activity.

Approximately 40% of those killed on our roads were vulnerable road users (i.e., pedestrians and bicyclists). There have been seven more pedestrian deaths this year compared to the same time this year.

To raise awareness and remind everyone on the road to look out for one another, HDOT will begin running the number of days since the last death due to a traffic crash on its electronic message boards.

As of July 29, it has been three days since the last death on the road.

“Safety is not just about you as an individual driver, rider, or pedestrian,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Making choices to speed or use your phone can forever change your life or the life of someone on the road with you. We all need to work together to extend the number of days without a death on the road.”

HDOT posts preliminary traffic fatalities when they occur to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safe-communites/

###