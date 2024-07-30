Mountain America Credit Union Partners with USO to Provide Laptops to Military Families

Laptops will be donated to 150 families from Luke and Nellis Air Force Bases

SANDY, Utah, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union partnered with the USO to donate 150 gently-used laptops to military children from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. This initiative is part of Mountain America’s ongoing commitment to support active military personnel, veterans, and their families.



The donation aims to help military families stay connected and provide essential resources for their children’s education and personal development. The distribution of the laptops will take place over the next month, with a series of events planned in Arizona and Nevada.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“At Mountain America, we are dedicated to supporting those who serve our country,” said Sterling Nielsen, CEO and president of Mountain America. “By partnering with the USO, we hope to make a meaningful impact in the lives of military families by donating free, refurbished laptops for their children.”

The USO, a nonprofit organization that strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, expressed gratitude for the partnership and the donation.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Mountain America on this important initiative,” said Tim Mullin, executive director of USO Intermountain. “These laptops will provide invaluable resources for military children, enhancing their educational opportunities and helping them stay connected with loved ones.”

Mountain America has a long-standing tradition of supporting the military community. The credit union offers a range of financial services that can help active-duty members, veterans, and their families. This includes savings programs, various credit card options, and financial education workshops.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union and its services, visit www.macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with various convenient, flexible products and services and sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com . Insured by NCUA.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse, and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers, and staff.