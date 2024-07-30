Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,993 in the last 365 days.

50,000 tires, 12,000 mattresses, and mountains of trash hauled away: Clean California marks three years of progress

At the ribbon-cutting, longtime Lost Hills resident Rosario Velasquez said, “Forty years ago, I did not have this kind of park for myself as a child to come and play. So, for me to bring my kids to this amazing structure, it’s a life-changing opportunity for my kids. I honestly never thought my community was going to grow, and it’s become something very special where I don’t want to move out of Lost Hills, nor my kids.”

Clean California has also invested in community engagement and education to extend the anti-litter revolution well into the future. This has resulted in Adopt-A-Highway participation leaping by 50% from about 3,000 to 4,500 stretches of state roads being adopted and cleaned up by the public.

For more information, visit CleanCA.com.

You just read:

50,000 tires, 12,000 mattresses, and mountains of trash hauled away: Clean California marks three years of progress

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more