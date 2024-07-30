Broadwind Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date

CICERO, Ill., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced that it will issue second quarter 2024 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at https://investors.bwen.com/investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Live Teleconference: 877-407-9716 To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Tuesday, August 20, 2024:

Teleconference Replay:

Conference ID: 844-512-2921

13747800



ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

IR CONTACT Noel Ryan, IRC BWEN@val-adv.com