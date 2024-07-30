FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Kicks Off Final Phases of Florida and New York Avenue Intersection Transformation

(WASHINGTON, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced it is in the final phases of transforming the Florida Avenue and New York Avenue NE intersection, and will start construction of three new public park spaces at Mamie “Peanut” Johnson Plaza. Once completed, this long-awaited infrastructure project will provide significantly better safety for all who travel through the corridor in addition to the new public spaces for residents and visitors.

“Thanks to Mayor Bowser’s commitment to provide safer and more efficient transportation options to every roadway user in the District, we are able to make significant improvements to a once problematic intersection,” said DDOT Acting Director Sharon Kershbaum. “We are proud to create a safe, enjoyable, and functioning space that makes us all feel good about where we live, work, and play.”

The Florida Avenue and New York Avenue NE intersection is positioned between some of DC’s busiest neighborhoods, including Eckington, NoMa, Union Market, and Shaw. The final construction phases began July 27 and bolsters a new traffic pattern that works to alleviate congestion at the intersection. Completion of the entire project is slated for December 2024.

Drivers should be aware of the following modifications now in effect:

The newly constructed First Street NE is open to two-way traffic between Florida Avenue NE and New York Avenue NE.

Florida Avenue NE is open to two-way traffic.

The final phases of the $41 million project will focus on the construction of Mamie “Peanut” Johnson Plaza, where there will be three new park areas in the following locations:

Parcel 1: Next to the People’s Building (between Florida Avenue NE and First Street NE)

Parcel 2: At the center of the intersection of First Street NE, Florida Avenue NE, and New York Avenue NE

Parcel 3: Next to the ATF Building (between New York Avenue NE and Florida Avenue NE)

The project also features Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant intersections, traffic calming measures, improved traffic signal operation, and enhanced streetscape.

For more information and to stay up to date on traffic impacts and construction progress, please visit FloridaAveNE-intersection.ddot.dc.gov.

