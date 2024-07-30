In Kern County, Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency, meets with Borel Fire first responders

Governor Newsom surveys damage from the Borel Fire and meets with first responders in Kern County.

The Governor this weekend visited the Incident Command Post for the Park Fire in Butte County and announced that the state has secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) to support the response to the Borel Fire and the Park Fire in Tehama County.

The state has also secured FMAGs to support the response to the Park Fire in Butte County and the Thompson, French and Hawarden fires. Governor Newsom previously proclaimed a state of emergency in Plumas County due to the Gold Complex Fire, in Butte and Tehama counties due to the Park Fire, and in Butte County in response to the Thompson Fire.

Among other provisions, today’s proclamation supports impacted residents by easing access to unemployment benefits and waiving fees to replace driver’s licenses and records such as marriage and birth certificates. It also allows the waiver of certain statutes and regulations so that hospitals, clinics and behavioral health facilities impacted by the fires can continue to provide services and, if necessary, provide care to patients or residents displaced from other facilities by the fires.

A copy of the proclamation can be found here.

Up-to-date information on current wildfires, including information on evacuation orders and warnings, is available at fire.ca.gov. Wildfire and other emergency preparedness tips are available at ready.ca.gov.