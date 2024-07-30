Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,990 in the last 365 days.

In Kern County, Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency, meets with Borel Fire first responders

 

Governor Newsom surveys damage from the Borel Fire and meets with first responders in Kern County.

The Governor this weekend visited the Incident Command Post for the Park Fire in Butte County and announced that the state has secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) to support the response to the Borel Fire and the Park Fire in Tehama County.

The state has also secured FMAGs to support the response to the Park Fire in Butte County and the ThompsonFrench and Hawarden fires. Governor Newsom previously proclaimed a state of emergency in Plumas County due to the Gold Complex Fire, in Butte and Tehama counties due to the Park Fire, and in Butte County in response to the Thompson Fire.

Among other provisions, today’s proclamation supports impacted residents by easing access to unemployment benefits and waiving fees to replace driver’s licenses and records such as marriage and birth certificates. It also allows the waiver of certain statutes and regulations so that hospitals, clinics and behavioral health facilities impacted by the fires can continue to provide services and, if necessary, provide care to patients or residents displaced from other facilities by the fires.

A copy of the proclamation can be found here

Up-to-date information on current wildfires, including information on evacuation orders and warnings, is available at fire.ca.gov. Wildfire and other emergency preparedness tips are available at ready.ca.gov.

You just read:

In Kern County, Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency, meets with Borel Fire first responders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more