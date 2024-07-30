Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,991 in the last 365 days.

Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Luxembourg, July 30, 2024 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the resolution of its shareholders at the annual general meeting held on May 23, 2024, it has distributed a total of 31,682 shares to members of its Board of Directors representing the share-based portion of director remuneration for the period from the date of the 2024 AGM to the 2025 AGM, planned to be held in May 2025.

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom’s website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,500 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more