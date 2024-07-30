Attorney Jamie White and White Law PLLC Honored as Winners of Lansing State Journal’s Community's Choice Awards
We strive to ensure our clients receive the best representation possible, and these awards affirm our mission to serve our community with integrity and passion.”LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Law PLLC is thrilled to announce two wins in Lansing State Journal’s Community’s Choice Awards. The Lansing State Journal’s named both attorney Jamie White as top attorney in criminal law, and his firm, White Law PLLC as best law firm.
The awards, which celebrate local businesses and individuals who have made a positive impact in the Lansing community, highlight Jamie White's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional legal services and advocacy for clients.
“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Lansing community,” White said. “Winning these awards reflects the hard work and dedication of my team at White Law PLLC. We strive to ensure our clients receive the best representation possible, and these awards affirm our mission to serve our community with integrity and passion.”
Under Jamie White's leadership, White Law PLLC has built a reputation for its client-centered approach and relentless pursuit of justice. The firm has successfully represented numerous clients, including sexual abuse victims of the Catholic Church, USA Gymnastics’ disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, University of Michigan’s Robert Anderson, and the Boy Scouts of America. White has helped these survivors navigate sensitive and complex legal issues while maintaining a strong commitment to community engagement.
The firm sees these dual wins in the 2024 Community’s Choice Awards as a testament to the support and trust placed in White Law PLLC by clients and community members alike. The firm’s achievements in both the individual and firm categories underscore its significant impact on the legal landscape in Lansing.
