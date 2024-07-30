Submit Release
ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results; Reports Double Digit Percent Organic Deposit Growth, Sees Net Interest Margin Expansion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today reported net income of $158 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $103 thousand or ($0.02) per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Key Quarterly Financial Data   2024 Highlights
Performance Metrics 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23    
Return(loss) on average assets (%) 0.10          (0.07) 0.42   • Retail Deposits increased $42 million or 10% from December 31, 2023
Return(loss) on average equity (%) 1.37 (0.09) 5.81  
Return(loss) on average tangible equity (%) 1.38          (0.91) 5.89   • For 3 months ended June 30, 2024 the Company’s net interest margin increased to 2.21% compared to the 2.12% for the 3 months ended March 31 2024. Over the same period asset yields increased 13 basis points while cost of funds increased 4 basis points.
Net interest margin (%) 2.21 2.12 2.86  
         
Income Statement (a) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23  
Net interest income $ 3,447 $ 3,203 $ 4,297  
Non-interest income $ 329 $ 215 $ 328  
Net income(loss)  $ 158 $         (103) $ 656    
Earnings(loss) per diluted common share $ 0.02 $        (0.02) $ 0.10   • The Company has replaced $30 million of higher-costing wholesale funding with lower cost organic deposits over the six-months in 2024. 
         
Balance Sheet (a) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23  
Average total loans $ 565,363 $ 567,526 $ 548,441   • Total Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled $8.4 million or a 7% increased from the prior quarter total revenues of $7.8 million.
Average total deposits $ 510,050 $ 486,323 $ 494,137  
Book value per share $ 6.74 $ 6.75 $ 6.77  
Tangible book value per share $ 6.65 $ 6.67 $ 6.68    
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts  

Phil Guarnieri, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares said “ESBS delivered improved results in the second quarter, featuring increased revenue, a widening net interest margin and well controlled expenses. We continue to focus on the realigning of the deposit portfolio, bringing in core low-cost deposits. While additional progress is necessary, 10% overall core deposit growth six months into the year sets a strong tone for the back half of 2024, while of course further strengthening liquidity.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

June 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $651.7 million, an increase of $13.0 million, or 2.0%, as compared to total assets of $638.7 million on December 31, 2023. The increase can be attributed to a larger cash and cash equivalents position stemming from deposit growth, partially offset by repayments made towards borrowed funds.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $560.1 million, a decrease of 0.7% from December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.90%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $1.2 million or 0.19% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024, decreasing from $1.4 million or 0.22% of total assets at December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.22%, as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

Total liabilities increased $12.4 million to $605.3 at June 30, 2024 from $592.9 million at December 31, 2023. The majority of the increase can be attributed to growth in core deposits, partially offset by repayments of brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan (FHLB) borrowings. The growth in deposits was driven by an increase in interest-bearing, non-maturity deposit accounts substantially lower than market rates.

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.30%, 13.81%, 13.81% and 15.06%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During the second quarter 2024 the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. Book value per common share was $6.74 at June 30, 2024 compared to $6.83 at December 31, 2023. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $6.65 at June 30, 2024 compared to $6.74 at December 31, 2023. The majority of the decrease can be attributed to equity awards exercised or made during 2024.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 vs. March 31, 2024

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company net income totaled $158 thousand compared to a net loss of $103 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The improvement can be attributed to an expanded margin quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased $244 thousand, to $3.4 million from $3.2 million at three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin widened by nine basis points to 2.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 2.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in margin can be attributed to increased yields earned on assets.

There was a provision for credit losses of $9 thousand expensed for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a $39 thousand provision for credit losses taken for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Non-interest income increased $114 thousand, to $329 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with non-interest income of $215 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The majority of the increase can be attributed to a $60 thousand recapture of previously unrecognized income.

Non-interest expenses remained relatively unchanged totaling $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The largest fluctuations quarter over quarter pertain to occupancy and equipment expenses, which decreased $63 thousand to a more normalized level during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and professional fees which increased by $44 thousand or 24% quarter over quarter. The increased professional fees mainly relate to legal expenses which are not expected to recur.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2023

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income totaled $55 thousand in comparison to $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease can mainly be attributed to higher costs paid on deposit which increased $3.8 million year over year.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, decreased 21% or $1.8 million, to $6.7 million from $8.5 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to increased interest expense for deposits, partially offset by increased interest income earned on the loan portfolio.

Provision for credit losses totaled $48 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a $17 thousand provision for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $544 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with noninterest income of $502 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase can be attributed to increased charges and fees collected alongside the aforementioned $60 thousand write-off partially offset by decreased in gain on sale of loans period over period.

Operating expenses totaled $7.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, or a decrease of 4.8%. The decrease in non-interest expense can be attributed to initiatives taking effect from the cost-cutting program launched in 2024.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825

ES Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
(in thousands)  
    June 30, December 31,   June 30,  
2024   2023   2023    
      |----(unaudited)----|     |----(unaudited)----|  
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,951   32,728     39,264    
Securities, net   14,725   15,220     15,342    
Loans receivable, net:            
     Real estate mortgage loans   547,581   551,250     532,309    
     Commercial and Lines of Credit   12,701   12,823     13,841    
     Home Equity and Consumer Loans 693   700     768    
     Deferred costs   4,201   4,233     4,329    
     Allowance for Loan Credit Losses (5,094 ) (5,086 )   (4,917 )  
          Total loans receivable, net   560,082   563,920     546,330    
Accrued interest receivable   2,645   2,625     2,361    
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   4,573   5,191     4,233    
Goodwill   581   581     581    
Bank premises and equipment, net   5,256   5,600     5,801    
Repossessed assets   -   -     164    
Right of use lease assets   6,322   6,415     6,459    
Bank Owned Life Insurance   5,412   5,341     5,270    
Other Assets   1,158   1,129     2,147    
     Total Assets $ 651,705   638,750     627,952    
             
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity            
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits   106,262   107,849     124,570    
Interest-Bearing Deposits   373,618   329,695     336,232    
Brokered Deposits   40,929   56,581     40,262    
     Total Deposits   520,809   494,125     501,064    
Bond Issue, net of costs   13,731   13,708     13,689    
Borrowed Money   55,448   70,805     49,600    
Lease Liability   6,590   6,672     6,691    
Other Liabilities   8,750   7,578     11,468    
     Total Liabilities   605,328   592,888     582,512    
Stockholders' equity   46,377   45,862     45,440    
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 651,705   638,750     627,952    
   

        

  ES Bancshares, Inc.
  Consolidated Statements of Income
  (in thousands)
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
  |--------------(unaudited)--------------|   |----(unaudited)----|
Interest income              
Loans $ 7,345   $ 7,208     $ 6,505   $ 14,553   $ 12,569    
Securities   121     115       112     236     225    
Other interest-earning assets   561     263       454     824     821    
     Total Interest Income   8,027     7,586       7,071     15,613     13,615    
Interest expense              
Deposits   3,837     3,585       2,032     7,422     3,648    
Borrowings   743     798       742     1,541     1,510    
     Total Interest Expense   4,580     4,383       2,774     8,963     5,158    
          Net Interest Income   3,447     3,203       4,297     6,650     8,457    
Prov for Credit Losses   9     39       34     48     17    
          Net Interest Income after Prov for Credit Losses   3,438     3,164       4,263     6,602     8,440    
Non-interest income              
Service charges and fees   200     172       166     372     303    
Gain on loan sales   -     1       126     1     126    
Other   129     42       36     171     73    
     Total non-interest income   329     215       328     544     502    
Non-interest expenses              
Compensation and benefits   1,728     1,721       1,953     3,449     3,808    
Occupancy and equipment   605     668       640     1,273     1,281    
Data processing service fees   317     326       340     643     642    
Professional fees   225     181       213     406     432    
FDIC & NYS Banking Assessments   99     97       57     196     112    
Advertising   85     75       99     160     198    
Insurance   46     50       41     96     86    
Other   401     337       397     738     753    
     Total non-interest expense   3,506     3,455       3,740     6,961     7,312    
          Income(loss) prior to tax expense   261     (76 )     851     185     1,630    
Income taxes   103     27       195     130     375    
          Net Income(loss) $ 158   $ (103 )   $ 656   $ 55   $ 1,255    
               


                   
  ES Bancshares, Inc.
  Average Balance Sheet Data
  For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
  Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average Avg Bal Interest Average
  Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling Rolling
Assets  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost  3 Mos.  3 Mos. Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                  
    Loans receivable $ 565,363 $ 7,345 5.20 % $ 567,526 $ 7,208 5.08 % $ 548,441 $ 6,505 4.74 %
    Investment securities   15,513   121 3.13 %   15,814   115 2.90 %   16,194   112 2.77 %
    Other interest-earning assets   41,652   561 5.33 %   19,828   263 5.25 %   37,007   454 4.80 %
       Total interest-earning assets   622,528   8,027 5.16 %   603,168   7,586 5.03 %   601,642   7,071 4.70 %
Non-interest earning assets   16,398       16,812       17,924    
       Total assets $ 638,926     $ 619,980     $ 619,566    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
    Interest-bearing checking $ 36,692 $ 71 0.77 % $ 30,943 $ 26 0.34 % $ 27,694 $ 26 0.37 %
    Savings accounts   175,686   1,629 3.72 %   153,609   1,413 3.69 %   138,362   449 1.29 %
    Certificates of deposit   194,806   2,137 4.40 %   201,926   2,146 4.26 %   206,246   1,557 3.03 %
       Total interest-bearing deposits   407,184   3,837 3.78 %   386,479   3,585 3.72 %   372,302   2,032 2.19 %
    Borrowings   55,510   522 3.77 %   59,541   577 3.88 %   52,853   521 3.95 %
    Subordinated debenture   13,726   221 6.46 %   13,714   221 6.47 %   13,681   221 6.48 %
       Total interest-bearing liabilities   476,420   4,580 3.86 %   459,734   4,383 3.82 %   438,836   2,774 2.53 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   102,866       99,844       121,834    
Other liabilities   13,429       14,396       13,975    
       Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   116,295       114,240       135,810    
Stockholders' equity   46,211       46,005       44,921    
       Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 638,926     $ 619,980     $ 619,566    
Net interest income   $ 3,447     $ 3,203     $ 4,297  
Average interest rate spread     1.30 %     1.21 %     2.17 %
Net interest margin     2.21 %     2.12 %     2.86 %
                   
                   


               
Five Quarter Performance Ratio Highlights Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023  
Performance Ratios (%) - annualized            
  Return(loss) on Average Assets   0.10    (0.07 )   0.05   0.09   0.42  
  Return(loss) on Average Equity   1.37    (0.90 )   0.73   1.17   5.81  
  Return(loss) on Average Tangible Equity   1.38    (0.91 )   0.74   1.18   5.89  
  Efficiency Ratio   92.86   101.08     99.31   93.89   80.86  
Yields / Costs (%)            
  Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets   5.16   5.03     4.92   4.79   4.70  
  Cost of Funds   3.86   3.82     3.55   2.93   2.53  
  Net Interest Margin   2.21   2.12     2.28   2.67   2.86  
Capital Ratios (%)            
  Equity / Assets   7.12   7.34     7.18   7.24   7.24  
  Tangible Equity / Assets   7.03   7.26     7.09   7.15   7.15  
  Tier I leverage ratio (a)   9.30   9.52     9.45   9.54   9.40  
  Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)   13.81   13.63     13.60   13.47   13.67  
  Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)   13.81   13.63     13.60   13.47   13.67  
  Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)   15.06   14.88     14.85   14.63   14.92  
Stock Valuation            
  Book Value $ 6.74 $ 6.75   $ 6.83 $ 6.79 $ 6.77  
  Tangible Book Value $ 6.65 $ 6.67   $ 6.74 $ 6.71 $ 6.68  
  Shares Outstanding (b)   6,884   6,834     6,714   6,714   6,714  
Asset Quality (%)            
  ACL / Total Loans   0.90   0.89     0.89   0.89   0.89  
  Non Performing Loans / Total Loans   0.22   0.24     0.22   0.25   0.25  
  Non Performing Assets / Total Assets   0.19   0.21     0.22   0.25   0.25  
               
  (a) Ratios at Bank level (b) Shares information presented in thousands        
               

