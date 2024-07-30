Submit Release
Ring Energy Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its second quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call.

Ring plans to issue its second quarter 2024 earnings release after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. central to discuss its second quarter 2024 operational and financial results. To participate, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s website at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

Contact Information

Al Petrie Advisors
Al Petrie, Senior Partner
Phone: 281-975-2146
Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com


Primary Logo

