Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at BTIG’s Virtual Biotechnology Conference, taking place August 5-6, 2024.



Presentation Details

Conference: BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst, Kaveri Pohlman, Ph.D.

Presenter: Dr. Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Date: August 5, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to conference participants. If you are interested in meeting with the Shattuck team during the conference, please reach out to your BTIG representative.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary ARC® platform are designed to simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s lead SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

