DLNR Media Advisory-Lahaina Small Boat Harbor Fuel Dock to Reopen-July 30, 2024 for planning purposes
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON
MEDIA ADVISORY
(FOR ADVANCED PLANNING PURPOSES)
On August 5, 2024, a milestone in the restoration of the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor occurs with the reopening of the fuel dock. This will allow commercial vessel operators to refuel on Maui’s west side for the first time since last year’s wildfires.
What: Blessing, media availability, and news conference
When:
Date: Monday, August 5, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Where: Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, Maui
Who:
- Meghan Statts, Administrator, DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation
- Gary Strutz, President, PAC West Fuel
Details:
Media should park at the Ma‘alaea Small Boat Harbor and must arrive by 10:00 a.m. for the shuttle and escort to Lahaina. The shuttle van will return to Ma‘alaea immediately upon conclusion, estimated to arrive no later than 1:15 p.m.
# # #
Media Contact:
Dan Dennison
Communications Director
808-295-8749 (event day only)