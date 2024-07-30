Submit Release
DLNR Media Advisory-Lahaina Small Boat Harbor Fuel Dock to Reopen-July 30, 2024 for planning purposes

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

MEDIA ADVISORY

(FOR ADVANCED PLANNING PURPOSES)

On August 5, 2024, a milestone in the restoration of the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor occurs with the reopening of the fuel dock. This will allow commercial vessel operators to refuel on Maui’s west side for the first time since last year’s wildfires.

What: Blessing, media availability, and news conference

When:

Date: Monday, August 5, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Where: Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, Maui

Who:

  • Meghan Statts, Administrator, DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation
  • Gary Strutz, President, PAC West Fuel

Details:

Access to the Lahaina Small Boat Harbor remains restricted. All media will be escorted by DLNR and are required to complete attached forms and submit to Maui County. RSVP required to [email protected] no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Media should park at the Ma‘alaea Small Boat Harbor and must arrive by 10:00 a.m. for the shuttle and escort to Lahaina. The shuttle van will return to Ma‘alaea immediately upon conclusion, estimated to arrive no later than 1:15 p.m.

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

808-295-8749 (event day only)

You just read:

