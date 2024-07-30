Devin J. Garofalo Joins LPL Government Relations Advisory Council
Devin J. Garofalo joins the LPL Government Relations Advisory Council to advocate for fairness and equal opportunities in the financial services industry.WASHINGTON D.C, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPL Financial is pleased to announce that Devin J. Garofalo, CEO of Colonial River Wealth Management, has been appointed as an official member of the LPL Government Relations Advisory Council (GRAC). His appointment underscores LPL's commitment to fostering strong advocacy for financial professionals and investors nationwide.
Michael Brady, Chair of the LPL Government Relations Advisory Council, expressed his enthusiasm about Mr. Garofalo's new role. "I believe Devin will make an excellent addition to the Government Relations Advisory Board. I am excited to have him on the team and look forward to his contributions," said Brady.
Garofalo has been a participant with the LPL GRAC since 2022, engaging in vital discussions in Washington D.C. with Congressional members, Senators, and representatives from the Securities Exchange Commission. These discussions focus on legislation and regulations impacting financial advisors and investors across the United States.
"I am humbled to serve as an official member of the LPL Government Relations Council and look forward to sharing my experiences and knowledge of the securities industry," said Mr. Garofalo. "My goal is to help protect investors and advisors, ensuring fairness and equal opportunities within our industry."
The LPL Government Relations team advocates on behalf of the largest* independent broker-dealer in the United States, supporting over 22,000 financial professionals and 1,100 financial institutions. The team is dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have the opportunity to receive personalized financial advice.
By working closely with federal and state legislators and regulators, the LPL Government Relations team serves as a crucial resource for policymakers on issues related to the financial services industry. They proactively seek opportunities to demonstrate the value of personalized financial advice and explain how LPL equips financial professionals with the tools and services necessary to best serve their clients.
LPL Financial is a leader in the financial advice market and serves $1 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets. LPL supports independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions by offering integrated technology, comprehensive clearing and compliance services, practice management programs and training, and independent research. LPL enables them to provide guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning, and asset management solutions.
As CEO of Colonial River Wealth Management, Devin J Garofalo, AIF®, brings over 18 years of financial industry experience. Devin’s credentials are extensive, including multiple FINRA certifications. Beyond his professional life, Devin is a committed sports coach and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and has served in multiple capacities as an ecclesiastical leader in his local congregation. He enjoys traveling and is an avid reader. Devin’s leadership is marked by both professional excellence and a deep commitment to community service.
