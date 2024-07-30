Kadant Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

WESTFORD, Mass., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 12% to a record $275 million

Gross margin was 44.4%

Operating cash flow increased 25% to $28 million

Free cash flow increased 69% to $23 million

Net income increased 5% to $31 million

GAAP EPS increased 5% to $2.66

Adjusted EPS increased 11% to a record $2.81

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $62 million and represented a record 22.5% of revenue

Bookings increased 17% to $252 million



Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to earnings per share (EPS) are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Free cash flow, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary

“We had another well-executed quarter with record revenue, record adjusted EBITDA, and record adjusted EPS performance,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “Record aftermarket demand combined with strong capital business helped to deliver these outstanding results.

“The acquisitions we made in the first half of the year are progressing well and contributed to our record revenue performance. Solid execution on our strategic growth initiatives continue to create value for our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter 2024 Compared to 2023

Revenue increased 12 percent to a record $274.8 million compared to $245.1 million in 2023. Organic revenue increased two percent, which excludes an 11 percent increase from acquisitions and a one percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 44.4 percent compared to 43.5 percent in 2023.

Net income was $31.3 million, increasing five percent compared to $29.7 million in 2023. GAAP EPS increased five percent to $2.66 compared to $2.54 in 2023. Adjusted EPS increased 11 percent to a record $2.81 compared to $2.54 in 2023. Adjusted EPS in 2024 excludes $0.15 of acquisition-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA increased 20 percent to a record $61.8 million and represented a record 22.5 percent of revenue compared to $51.6 million and 21.0 percent of revenue in the prior year. Operating cash flow increased 25 percent to $28.1 million compared to $22.5 million in 2023. Free cash flow increased 69 percent to $23.1 million compared to $13.7 million in 2023.

Bookings increased 17 percent to $251.7 million compared to $215.2 million in 2023. Organic bookings increased five percent, which excludes a 13 percent increase from acquisitions and a one percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.



Summary and Outlook

“With our excellent start to the year and ability to generate strong cash flows, we are well positioned to capitalize on new opportunities that may emerge in the second half of 2024,” Mr. Powell continued. “We expect industrial demand in the second half of the year to be similar to the first half of the year, despite persistent economic headwinds in certain regions. We are raising the low end of our revenue and adjusted EPS guidance for the full year and now expect revenue of $1.045 to $1.065 billion in 2024, revised from our previous guidance of $1.040 to $1.065 billion. Our adjusted EPS guidance for 2024 is now $9.80 to $10.05, revised from our previous guidance of $9.75 to $10.05. The 2024 adjusted EPS guidance excludes $0.60 of acquisition-related costs, revised from $0.36 of acquisition-related costs in our previous guidance. We now expect GAAP EPS of $9.20 to $9.45 in 2024, revised from our previous GAAP EPS guidance of $9.39 to $9.69. For the third quarter of 2024, we expect revenue of $257 to $269 million, GAAP EPS of $2.27 to $2.39 and, after excluding $0.09 of acquisition-related costs, adjusted EPS of $2.36 to $2.48.”

Conference Call

Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its second quarter financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through August 30, 2024.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the second quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 included $27.4 million from acquisitions and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $2.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. Revenue in the first six months of 2024 included $51.8 million from acquisitions and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $1.5 million compared to the first six months of 2023. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, acquisition costs, and other income or expense, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations or cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Second Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $1.2 million in 2024.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.9 million in 2024.

Pre-tax indemnification asset provision of $0.1 million in 2024 and pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.2 million in 2023.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.9 million ($1.2 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2024.

After-tax acquisition costs of $0.8 million ($0.9 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2024.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million in 2023.



Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $5.0 million in 2024 and $8.8 million in 2023.



First Six Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $4.4 million in 2024.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $2.1 million in 2024.

Pre-tax indemnification asset reversals of $0.2 million in 2023.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

After-tax amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $3.3 million ($4.4 million net of tax of $1.1 million) in 2024.

After-tax acquisition costs of $1.7 million ($2.1 million net of tax of $0.4 million) in 2024.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million in 2023.



Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $11.2 million in 2024 and $13.2 million in 2023.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Income June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Revenue $ 274,765 $ 245,053 $ 523,740 $ 474,811 Costs and Operating Expenses: Cost of revenue 152,878 138,503 290,891 266,215 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 70,004 59,990 140,309 118,552 Research and development expenses 3,482 3,408 7,212 6,778 Other costs — 74 — 74 226,364 201,975 438,412 391,619 Operating Income 48,401 43,078 85,328 83,192 Interest Income 368 316 979 615 Interest Expense (5,201 ) (2,245 ) (9,870 ) (4,615 ) Other Expense, Net (2 ) (21 ) (32 ) (42 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 43,566 41,128 76,405 79,150 Provision for Income Taxes 11,992 11,182 19,846 20,945 Net Income 31,574 29,946 56,559 58,205 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (283 ) (212 ) (579 ) (396 ) Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 31,291 $ 29,734 $ 55,980 $ 57,809 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant: Basic $ 2.66 $ 2.54 $ 4.77 $ 4.94 Diluted $ 2.66 $ 2.54 $ 4.76 $ 4.94 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 11,743 11,704 11,734 11,693 Diluted 11,766 11,723 11,755 11,709





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) June 29,

2024 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 July 1,

2023 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 31,291 $ 2.66 $ 29,734 $ 2.54 Adjustments, Net of Tax: Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization 929 0.08 — — Acquisition Costs 798 0.07 — — Other Costs — — 56 — Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 33,018 $ 2.81 $ 29,790 $ 2.54 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2024 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 July 1,

2023 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 55,980 $ 4.76 $ 57,809 $ 4.94 Adjustments, Net of Tax: Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization 3,298 0.28 — — Acquisition Costs 1,728 0.15 — — Other Costs — — 56 — Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 61,006 $ 5.19 $ 57,865 $ 4.94





Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease)

Excluding Revenue by Segment June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Increase

(Decrease) Acquisitions

and FX (a,b) Flow Control $ 92,290 $ 95,729 $ (3,439 ) $ (4,201 ) Industrial Processing 114,753 89,967 24,786 11,407 Material Handling 67,722 59,357 8,365 (2,560 ) $ 274,765 $ 245,053 $ 29,712 $ 4,646 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 63 % 62 % Six Months Ended Increase

(Decrease)

Increase

(Decrease)

Excluding June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Acquisitions

and FX (a,b) Flow Control $ 178,972 $ 185,250 $ (6,278 ) $ (7,774 ) Industrial Processing 220,614 173,509 47,105 17,232 Material Handling 124,154 116,052 8,102 (10,786 ) $ 523,740 $ 474,811 $ 48,929 $ (1,328 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 66 % 64 % Three Months Ended Increase

Increase

Excluding

Acquisitions

and FX (b) Bookings by Segment June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Flow Control $ 94,098 $ 88,301 $ 5,797 $ 4,343 Industrial Processing 96,714 79,291 17,423 4,171 Material Handling 60,910 47,635 13,275 2,683 $ 251,722 $ 215,227 $ 36,495 $ 11,197 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 71 % 69 % Six Months Ended



Increase

(Decrease)

Decrease

Excluding

Acquisitions

and FX (b) June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Flow Control $ 188,768 $ 192,857 $ (4,089 ) $ (6,138 ) Industrial Processing 186,591 175,565 11,026 (17,730 ) Material Handling 124,793 121,324 3,469 (15,235 ) $ 500,152 $ 489,746 $ 10,406 $ (39,103 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 70 % 64 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Additional Segment Information June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Gross Margin: Flow Control 53.0 % 51.4 % 53.4 % 52.3 % Industrial Processing 41.3 % 39.5 % 41.5 % 40.0 % Material Handling 37.8 % 36.8 % 36.8 % 36.4 % Consolidated 44.4 % 43.5 % 44.5 % 43.9 % Operating Income: Flow Control $ 23,530 $ 25,821 $ 45,240 $ 50,010 Industrial Processing 24,092 16,978 44,091 32,945 Material Handling 11,188 10,374 16,729 19,661 Corporate (10,409 ) (10,095 ) (20,732 ) (19,424 ) $ 48,401 $ 43,078 $ 85,328 $ 83,192 Adjusted Operating Income (a,c): Flow Control $ 24,563 $ 25,821 $ 46,475 $ 50,010 Industrial Processing 24,443 17,052 46,237 33,019 Material Handling 11,902 10,551 19,790 19,838 Corporate (10,409 ) (10,095 ) (20,732 ) (19,424 ) $ 50,499 $ 43,329 $ 91,770 $ 83,443 Capital Expenditures: Flow Control $ 1,961 $ 1,290 $ 3,835 $ 2,694 Industrial Processing 1,851 6,129 4,734 8,708 Material Handling 1,157 1,358 2,663 1,820 Corporate 5 — 13 24 $ 4,974 $ 8,777 $ 11,245 $ 13,246 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Cash Flow and Other Data June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Operating Cash Flow $ 28,066 $ 22,478 $ 50,897 $ 59,344 Capital Expenditures (4,974 ) (8,777 ) (11,245 ) (13,246 ) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 23,092 $ 13,701 $ 39,652 $ 46,098 Depreciation and Amortization Expense $ 11,991 $ 8,237 $ 23,730 $ 16,683





Balance Sheet Data June 29,

2024 December 30,

2023 Assets Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 75,178 $ 106,453 Accounts Receivable, net 149,689 133,929 Inventories 173,513 152,677 Contract Assets 15,144 8,366 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 174,182 140,504 Intangible Assets 289,695 159,286 Goodwill 478,035 392,084 Other Assets 100,596 82,366 $ 1,456,032 $ 1,175,665 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts Payable $ 54,415 $ 42,104 Debt Obligations 343,314 109,086 Other Borrowings 1,954 1,789 Other Liabilities 237,963 246,446 Total Liabilities 637,646 399,425 Stockholders' Equity 818,386 776,240 $ 1,456,032 $ 1,175,665





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a) June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 31,291 $ 29,734 $ 55,980 $ 57,809 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 283 212 579 396 Provision for Income Taxes 11,992 11,182 19,846 20,945 Interest Expense, Net 4,833 1,929 8,891 4,000 Other Expense, Net 2 21 32 42 Operating Income 48,401 43,078 85,328 83,192 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) 529 — 2,860 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 695 — 1,494 — Acquisition Costs 940 — 2,064 — Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f) (66 ) 177 24 177 Other Costs — 74 — 74 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 50,499 43,329 91,770 83,443 Depreciation and Amortization 11,296 8,237 22,236 16,683 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 61,795 $ 51,566 $ 114,006 $ 100,126 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 22.5 % 21.0 % 21.8 % 21.1 % Flow Control Operating Income $ 23,530 $ 25,821 $ 45,240 $ 50,010 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) 235 — 235 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 253 — 253 — Acquisition Costs 566 — 566 — Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f) (21 ) — 181 — Adjusted Operating Income (a) 24,563 25,821 46,475 50,010 Depreciation and Amortization 2,359 2,229 4,580 4,508 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 26,922 $ 28,050 $ 51,055 $ 54,518 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 29.2 % 29.3 % 28.5 % 29.4 % Industrial Processing Operating Income $ 24,092 $ 16,978 $ 44,091 $ 32,945 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) 294 — 1,585 — Acquisition Costs 89 — 688 — Indemnification Asset Provision (f) (32 ) — (127 ) — Other Costs — 74 — 74 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 24,443 17,052 46,237 33,019 Depreciation and Amortization 5,095 2,945 10,254 5,917 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 29,538 $ 19,997 $ 56,491 $ 38,936 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 25.7 % 22.2 % 25.6 % 22.4 % Material Handling Operating Income $ 11,188 $ 10,374 $ 16,729 $ 19,661 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) — — 1,040 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (e) 442 — 1,241 — Acquisition Costs 285 — 810 — Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal, Net (f) (13 ) 177 (30 ) 177 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 11,902 10,551 19,790 19,838 Depreciation and Amortization 3,830 3,044 7,378 6,220 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 15,732 $ 13,595 $ 27,168 $ 26,058 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,g) 23.2 % 22.9 % 21.9 % 22.5 % Corporate Operating Loss $ (10,409 ) $ (10,095 ) $ (20,732 ) $ (19,424 ) Depreciation and Amortization 12 19 24 38 EBITDA (a) $ (10,397 ) $ (10,076 ) $ (20,708 ) $ (19,386 ) (a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (b) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period. (c) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation." (d) Represents amortization expense within cost of revenue associated with acquired profit in inventory. (e) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. (f) Represents the provision for or reversal of indemnification assets related to the establishment or release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions. (g) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes to tax laws and regulations; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

IR@kadant.com

or

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

media@kadant.com