Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $3.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net loss to common stockholders of ($0.1) million, or $0.00 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, which excludes $0.1 million in dividends on preferred shares, was $3.2 million. The Company began paying dividends on its preferred stock during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as required by the terms thereof.
  • Included in the $3.1 million of net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 results is $38.8 million in interest and dividend income, $2.3 million in non-interest income and $0.4 million in benefit for credit losses, offset by $20.9 million in interest expense, $16.1 million in non-interest expense and $0.1 million in payments and accrued dividends on preferred shares.
  • Net interest income of $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $0.9 million, or 4.88%, from the prior quarter and increased $1.6 million, or 9.96%, from the same quarter last year. As discussed in our prior earnings release, the first quarter of 2024 included a $1.0 million recovery of interest from a previously non-performing loan, which increased net interest income in that period as compared to the current period.
  • Net interest margin was 2.62% for the second quarter of 2024, versus 2.71% for the prior quarter and versus 2.65% for the same quarter last year. A significant driver of the reduction in net interest margin is the aforementioned recovery.

Six Months 2024 Highlights (Compared to 2023):

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $5.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which excludes $0.1 million in dividends on preferred shares, was $5.6 million.
  • Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $36.7 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 16.49%, compared to $31.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.0 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 19.75%, from $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $33.1 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 1.06%, compared to $33.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Cash and equivalents were $103.2 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $36.0 million, or 25.88%, from December 31, 2023.
  • Securities totaled $555.2 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $26.4 million, or 4.54%, from December 31, 2023 primarily due to regular principal payments.
  • Net loans receivable were $2.02 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $126.3 million, or 6.66%, from December 31, 2023.
  • Deposits were $1.61 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $98.5 million, or 6.53%, from December 31, 2023.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated “Despite the challenging operating environment, we continue to make progress both in terms of improving our economic performance as well as serving our communities. We have exceeded our qualified lending targets under ECIP and qualified for a 0.50% preferred dividend rate. Book value per share continues to grow and is now $11.45 (up $0.51 vs last year) and total equity per common share stands at $20.90. We’re also making progress on the expense side and have reduced headcount by 7% year over year. We continue to show strong levels of capital and liquidity. On the capital front, our total capital ratio at Ponce Bank stands at 22.47%, well in excess of regulatory requirements. In terms of liquidity, our liquid assets plus borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stands at $679.9 million, approximately 1.7 times of our uninsured deposits of $401.7 million. We remain committed to the communities we serve and our status as a Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”)/Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI"), and we continue to invest in our people and in technology to improve our efficiency.”

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “We continue to grow both loans and deposits while maintaining credit quality. While we see resiliency in our client base, our prudent approach might result in lower growth in the coming quarters as we prioritize sound underwriting practices and balance sheet management over loan growth.”

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
Performance Ratios (Annualized):   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Return on average assets (1)     0.45 %     0.33 %     0.08 %     0.39 %     (0.01 %)
Return on average equity (1)     2.59 %     1.97 %     0.42 %     2.11 %     (0.07 %)
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)     1.72 %     1.82 %     1.74 %     1.68 %     1.75 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)     2.62 %     2.71 %     2.66 %     2.58 %     2.65 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)     2.28 %     2.35 %     2.66 %     2.58 %     2.65 %
Efficiency ratio (4)     80.09 %     82.56 %     96.83 %     78.11 %     96.15 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities     129.73 %     129.69 %     133.50 %     134.49 %     137.67 %
Average equity to average assets     17.41 %     17.00 %     18.25 %     18.32 %     19.21 %


    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
Capital Ratios (Annualized):   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)     22.47 %     22.79 %     23.30 %     25.10 %     26.30 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)     21.24 %     21.54 %     22.05 %     23.85 %     25.05 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)     21.24 %     21.54 %     22.05 %     23.85 %     25.05 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)     16.70 %     16.26 %     17.49 %     17.51 %     17.95 %


    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized):   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans     1.18 %     1.23 %     1.36 %     1.51 %     1.64 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans     130.28 %     140.90 %     152.99 %     169.49 %     167.06 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)     (0.10 %)     (0.25 %)     (0.24 %)     (0.34 %)     (0.41 %)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans     0.89 %     0.87 %     0.89 %     0.89 %     0.98 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets     0.65 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.63 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets     0.65 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.63 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets (5)     0.82 %     0.79 %     0.81 %     0.82 %     0.83 %
                                         
  1. Annualized where appropriate.
  2. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
  3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
  4. Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
  5. Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $3.2 million compared to net income of $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net loss of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The increase of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was attributed mainly to a decrease in non-interest expense, an increase in non-interest income, a decrease in provision for income taxes and an increase in benefit for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease in net interest income.

The increase of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 was largely due to increases in net interest income, an increase to benefit for credit losses, a decrease in non-interest expense and an increase in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.6 million compared to a net income of $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net income was attributable to increases in net interest income, benefit for credit losses and non-interest income and a decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, decreased $0.9 million, or 4.88%, to $17.9 million compared to $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $1.6 million, or 9.96%, compared to $16.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. As discussed in our prior earnings release, the first quarter of 2024 included a $1.0 million recovery of interest from a previously non-performing loan, which increased net interest income in that period as compared to the current period.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, increased $5.2 million, or 16.49%, to $36.7 million, compared to $31.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, benefit for credit losses amounted to $0.6 million consisting of a benefit for credit losses on loans in the amount of $0.4 million and a release in the provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities in the amount of $0.2 million. The $0.4 million benefit for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2024 resulted from a benefit of $1.5 million related to micro loans offset by a provision of $1.1 million related to non-micro loans.

Net interest margin was 2.62% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.71% for the prior quarter, a decrease of 9bps and 2.65% for the same period last year, a decrease of 3bps.

Net interest margin was 2.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 4bps.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $2.3 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 32.28%, compared to $1.7 million the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.8 million, or 51.34%, compared to $1.5 million the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The $0.6 million increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely attributable to an increase of $0.5 million in other non-interest income related to the mark to market adjustments on a private equity fund and $0.1 million in late and prepayment charges.

The $0.8 million increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 was largely attributable to increases of $0.5 million in other non-interest income related to the mark to market adjustments on a private equity fund, $0.2 million in income on sale of mortgage loans and $0.1 million in late and prepayment charges.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $4.0 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 19.75%, compared to $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was largely attributable to increases of $0.6 million in other non-interest income and $0.4 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in late and prepayment charges.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $16.1 million, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 4.74%, compared to $17.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $0.9 million, or 5.51%, compared to $17.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The $0.8 million decrease from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to decreases of $0.7 million in provision for contingencies, $0.4 million in professional fees, $0.1 million in compensation and benefits, $0.1 million in occupancy and equipment and $0.1 million in data processing, partially offset by an increase of $0.6 million in other operating expense.

The $0.9 million decrease from the three months ended June 30, 2023 was mainly attributable to decreases of $1.0 million in provision for contingencies, $0.5 million in professional fees, $0.3 million in office supplies, telephone and postage, $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.2 million in data processing expenses and $0.1 million in marketing and promotional expenses, partially offset by increases of $0.4 million in other operating expense, $0.3 million in direct loan expenses and $0.3 million in compensation and benefits and a decrease of $0.3 million in Grain recoveries.

Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $33.1 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 1.06%, compared to $33.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The $0.4 million decrease from the six months ended June 30, 2023 was mainly attributable to decreases of $1.8 million in provision for contingencies, $0.4 million in office supplies, telephone and postage, $0.3 million in professional fees, $0.3 million in data processing expenses, $0.2 million in marketing and promotional expenses and $0.1 million in occupancy and equipment, partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in Grain recoveries, and increases of $0.7 million in compensation and benefits and $0.6 million in direct loan expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $91.3 million, or 3.32%, to $2.84 billion as of June 30, 2024 from $2.75 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $126.3 million in net loans receivable, $27.8 million in mortgage loans held for sale and $4.6 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, partially offset by decreases of $36.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $19.6 million in held-to-maturity securities, $6.8 million in available-for-sale securities, $3.2 million in other assets, $1.2 million in deferred tax assets and $0.6 million in accrued interest receivable.

Total liabilities increased $85.0 million, or 3.76%, to $2.34 billion as of June 30, 2024 from $2.26 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to an increase of $98.5 million in deposits, partially offset by decreases of $5.1 million in accrued interest payable, $4.0 million in borrowings, $3.5 million in other liabilities and $0.8 million in operating lease liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $6.3 million, or 1.27%, to $497.7 million as of June 30, 2024, from $491.4 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $5.5 million in net income available to common stockholders, $1.0 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation and $0.6 million from release of ESOP shares, offset by $0.9 million in other comprehensive loss.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

                             
  As of  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks:                            
Cash $ 23,128     $ 29,972     $ 28,930     $ 26,046     $ 31,162  
Interest-bearing deposits   80,038       104,752       110,260       90,966       212,627  
Total cash and cash equivalents   103,166       134,724       139,190       117,012       243,789  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   113,125       116,044       119,902       116,753       123,720  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost   442,113       452,955       461,748       471,065       481,952  
Placement with banks   249       249       249       996       996  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   37,764       7,860       9,980       14,103       10,070  
Loans receivable, net   2,022,173       1,981,428       1,895,886       1,787,607       1,695,047  
Accrued interest receivable   17,441       18,063       18,010       16,624       16,054  
Premises and equipment, net   16,976       17,396       16,053       16,453       16,856  
Right of use assets   30,349       31,021       31,272       32,110       32,435  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost   23,972       23,892       19,377       18,870       19,195  
Deferred tax assets   13,172       13,919       14,332       15,984       15,924  
Other assets   21,507       21,151       24,723       16,286       15,919  
Total assets $ 2,842,007     $ 2,818,702     $ 2,750,722     $ 2,623,863     $ 2,671,957  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits $ 1,606,097     $ 1,585,784     $ 1,507,620     $ 1,401,132     $ 1,442,013  
Operating lease liabilities   31,861       32,486       32,684       33,459       33,716  
Accrued interest payable   6,820       4,218       11,965       8,385       4,704  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance   10,838       13,245       10,778       13,743       12,402  
Borrowings   680,421       680,421       684,421       675,100       682,100  
Other liabilities   8,313       8,866       11,859       6,986       6,540  
Total liabilities   2,344,350       2,325,020       2,259,327       2,138,805       2,181,475  
Commitments and contingencies                            
Stockholders' Equity:                            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized   225,000       225,000       225,000       225,000       225,000  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized   249       249       249       249       249  
Treasury stock, at cost   (9,519 )     (9,702 )     (9,747 )     (10,975 )     (5,202 )
Additional paid-in-capital   207,934       207,584       207,106       207,626       207,287  
Retained earnings   102,951       99,834       97,420       96,902       94,312  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (16,557 )     (16,590 )     (15,649 )     (20,468 )     (17,597 )
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP   (12,401 )     (12,693 )     (12,984 )     (13,276 )     (13,567 )
Total stockholders' equity   497,657       493,682       491,395       485,058       490,482  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,842,007     $ 2,818,702     $ 2,750,722     $ 2,623,863     $ 2,671,957  
 

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Interest and dividend income:                            
Interest on loans receivable $ 31,281     $ 30,664     $ 27,814     $ 25,276     $ 23,015  
Interest on deposits due from banks   1,542       2,911       990       1,969       1,817  
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock   5,969       6,091       6,146       6,261       6,223  
Total interest and dividend income   38,792       39,666       34,950       33,506       31,055  
Interest expense:                            
Interest on certificates of deposit   6,358       6,380       5,103       4,362       3,881  
Interest on other deposits   7,389       6,540       5,706       5,639       4,413  
Interest on borrowings   7,141       7,923       6,944       6,963       6,479  
Total interest expense   20,888       20,843       17,753       16,964       14,773  
Net interest income   17,904       18,823       17,197       16,542       16,282  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses   (374 )     (180 )     (375 )     535       987  
Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses   18,278       19,003       17,572       16,007       15,295  
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges and fees   492       473       498       516       481  
Brokerage commissions   9       8       13       17       35  
Late and prepayment charges   426       359       365       899       372  
Income on sale of mortgage loans   274       302       244       173       82  
Grant income               438       3,718        
Other   1,057       565       (273 )     304       522  
Total non-interest income   2,258       1,707       1,285       5,627       1,492  
Non-interest expense:                            
Compensation and benefits   7,724       7,844       8,262       7,566       7,425  
Occupancy and equipment   3,564       3,667       3,686       3,588       3,724  
Data processing expenses   1,013       1,127       1,101       1,582       1,208  
Direct loan expenses   633       732       497       369       345  
(Benefit) provision for contingencies   (493 )     164       418       391       517  
Insurance and surety bond premiums   263       253       250       255       248  
Office supplies, telephone and postage   233       249       294       301       489  
Professional fees   1,369       1,723       2,040       1,693       1,904  
Grain recoveries   (65 )     (53 )     (152 )     (69 )     (346 )
Marketing and promotional expenses   145       100       146       248       303  
Directors fees and regulatory assessment   176       179       173       169       160  
Other operating expenses   1,585       965       1,182       1,223       1,112  
Total non-interest expense   16,147       16,950       17,897       17,316       17,089  
Income (loss) before income taxes   4,389       3,760       960       4,318       (302 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   1,197       1,346       442       1,728       (215 )
Net income (loss) $ 3,192     $ 2,414     $ 518     $ 2,590     $ (87 )
Dividends on preferred shares   75                          
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 3,117     $ 2,414     $ 518     $ 2,590     $ (87 )
Earnings per common share:                            
Basic $ 0.14     $ 0.11     $ 0.02     $ 0.12     $ (0.00 )
Diluted $ 0.14     $ 0.11     $ 0.02     $ 0.12     $ (0.00 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                            
Basic   22,409,803       22,353,492       22,224,945       22,272,076       23,208,168  
Diluted   22,419,309       22,366,728       22,406,102       22,349,217       23,208,168  
 

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2024     2023     Variance $     Variance %  
Interest and dividend income:                        
Interest on loans receivable   $ 61,945     $ 42,715     $ 19,230       45.02 %
Interest on deposits due from banks     4,453       2,014       2,439       121.10 %
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock     12,060       12,682       (622 )     (4.90 %)
Total interest and dividend income     78,458       57,411       21,047       36.66 %
Interest expense:                        
Interest on certificates of deposit     12,738       7,106       5,632       79.26 %
Interest on other deposits     13,929       7,225       6,704       92.79 %
Interest on borrowings     15,064       11,553       3,511       30.39 %
Total interest expense     41,731       25,884       15,847       61.22 %
Net interest income     36,727       31,527       5,200       16.49 %
(Benefit) provision for credit losses     (554 )     813       (1,367 )     (168.14 %)
Net interest income after benefit for credit losses     37,281       30,714       6,567       21.38 %
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges and fees     965       972       (7 )     (0.72 %)
Brokerage commissions     17       50       (33 )     (66.00 %)
Late and prepayment charges     785       1,101       (316 )     (28.70 %)
Income on sale of mortgage loans     576       181       395       218.23 %
Other     1,622       1,007       615       61.07 %
Total non-interest income     3,965       3,311       654       19.75 %
Non-interest expense:                        
Compensation and benefits     15,568       14,871       697       4.69 %
Occupancy and equipment     7,231       7,294       (63 )     (0.86 %)
Data processing expenses     2,140       2,400       (260 )     (10.83 %)
Direct loan expenses     1,365       757       608       80.32 %
(Benefit) provision for contingencies     (329 )     1,502       (1,831 )     (121.90 %)
Insurance and surety bond premiums     516       513       3       0.58 %
Office supplies, telephone and postage     482       888       (406 )     (45.72 %)
Professional fees     3,092       3,359       (267 )     (7.95 %)
Grain recoveries     (118 )     (1,260 )     1,142       (90.63 %)
Marketing and promotional expenses     245       431       (186 )     (43.16 %)
Directors fees and regulatory assessment     355       315       40       12.70 %
Other operating expenses     2,550       2,380       170       7.14 %
Total non-interest expense     33,097       33,450       (353 )     (1.06 %)
Income before income taxes     8,149       575       7,574       1,317.22 %
Provision for income taxes     2,543       331       2,212       668.28 %
Net income   $ 5,606     $ 244     $ 5,362       2,197.54 %
Dividends on preferred shares     75             75        
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 5,531     $ 244     $ 5,287       2,166.80 %
Earnings per common share:                        
Basic   $ 0.25     $ 0.01     $ 0.24       2,254.79 %
Diluted   $ 0.25     $ 0.01     $ 0.24       2,256.11 %
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     22,381,647       23,250,357       (868,710 )     (3.74 %)
Diluted     22,393,018       23,275,201       (882,183 )     (3.79 %)
 

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

  At or for the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets (1)   0.45 %     0.33 %     0.08 %     0.39 %     (0.01 %)
Return on average equity (1)   2.59 %     1.97 %     0.42 %     2.11 %     (0.07 %)
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)   1.72 %     1.82 %     1.74 %     1.68 %     1.75 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)   2.62 %     2.71 %     2.66 %     2.58 %     2.65 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)   2.28 %     2.35 %     2.66 %     2.58 %     2.65 %
Efficiency ratio (4)   80.09 %     82.56 %     96.83 %     78.11 %     96.15 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities   129.73 %     129.69 %     133.50 %     134.49 %     137.67 %
Average equity to average assets   17.41 %     17.00 %     18.25 %     18.32 %     19.21 %
Capital Ratios:                            
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)   22.47 %     22.79 %     23.30 %     25.10 %     26.30 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)   21.24 %     21.54 %     22.05 %     23.85 %     25.05 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)   21.24 %     21.54 %     22.05 %     23.85 %     25.05 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)   16.70 %     16.26 %     17.49 %     17.51 %     17.95 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                            
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans   1.18 %     1.23 %     1.36 %     1.51 %     1.64 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans   130.28 %     140.90 %     152.99 %     169.49 %     167.06 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)   (0.10 %)     (0.25 %)     (0.24 %)     (0.34 %)     (0.41 %)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans   0.89 %     0.87 %     0.89 %     0.89 %     0.98 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets   0.65 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.63 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets   0.65 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.63 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets (5)   0.82 %     0.79 %     0.81 %     0.82 %     0.83 %
Other:                            
Number of offices   18       18       18       19       19  
Number of full-time equivalent employees   227       233       237       243       244  
                             
  1. Annualized where appropriate.
  2. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
  4. Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
  5. Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Securities Portfolio

    June 30, 2024     December 31, 2023  
          Gross     Gross                 Gross     Gross        
    Amortized     Unrealized     Unrealized           Amortized     Unrealized     Unrealized        
    Cost     Gains     Losses     Fair Value     Cost     Gains     Losses     Fair Value  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Available-for-Sale Securities:                                                
U.S. Government Bonds   $ 2,992     $     $ (196 )   $ 2,796     $ 2,990     $     $ (206 )   $ 2,784  
Corporate Bonds     25,773             (1,859 )     23,914       25,790             (2,122 )     23,668  
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                                                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1)     36,886             (6,280 )     30,606       39,375             (6,227 )     33,148  
FHLMC Certificates     9,611             (1,523 )     8,088       10,163             (1,482 )     8,681  
FNMA Certificates     58,797             (11,174 )     47,623       61,359             (9,842 )     51,517  
GNMA Certificates     99             (1 )     98       104                   104  
Total available-for-sale securities   $ 134,158     $     $ (21,033 )   $ 113,125     $ 139,781     $     $ (19,879 )   $ 119,902  
                                                 
Held-to-Maturity Securities:                                                
U.S. Agency Bonds   $ 25,000     $     $ (253 )   $ 24,747     $ 25,000     $     $ (181 )   $ 24,819  
Corporate Bonds     82,500             (2,230 )     80,270       82,500             (2,691 )     79,809  
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                                                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1)     200,684             (8,533 )     192,151       212,093       104       (5,170 )     207,027  
FHLMC Certificates     3,664             (274 )     3,390       3,897             (244 )     3,653  
FNMA Certificates     112,925             (5,565 )     107,360       118,944             (4,088 )     114,856  
SBA Certificates     17,558       169             17,727       19,712       166             19,878  
Allowance for Credit Losses     (218 )                       (398 )                  
Total held-to-maturity securities   $ 442,113     $ 169     $ (16,855 )   $ 425,645     $ 461,748     $ 270     $ (12,374 )   $ 450,042  
 
  1. Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.

The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

    For the Six     For the  
    Months Ended     Year Ended  
    June 30, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Allowance for credit losses on securities at beginning of the period   $ 398     $  
CECL adoption           662  
Benefit for credit losses     (180 )     (264 )
Allowance for credit losses on securities at end of the period   $ 218     $ 398  
                 

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

    As of  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Mortgage loans:                                                            
1-4 family residential                                                            
Investor Owned   $ 337,292       16.49 %   $ 339,331       16.92 %   $ 343,689       17.89 %   $ 347,082       19.13 %   $ 351,754       20.43 %
Owner-Occupied     147,485       7.21 %     150,842       7.52 %     152,311       7.93 %     151,866       8.37 %     154,116       8.94 %
Multifamily residential     545,323       26.66 %     545,825       27.22 %     550,559       28.65 %     553,694       30.52 %     550,033       31.94 %
Nonresidential properties     337,583       16.51 %     327,350       16.32 %     342,343       17.81 %     321,472       17.71 %     317,416       18.43 %
Construction and land     641,879       31.39 %     608,665       30.35 %     503,925       26.22 %     411,383       22.67 %     315,843       18.34 %
Total mortgage loans     2,009,562       98.26 %     1,972,013       98.33 %     1,892,827       98.50 %     1,785,497       98.40 %     1,689,162       98.08 %
Non-mortgage loans:                                                            
Business loans     30,222       1.48 %     26,664       1.33 %     19,779       1.03 %     18,416       1.02 %     21,041       1.22 %
Consumer loans (1)     5,305       0.26 %     6,741       0.34 %     8,966       0.47 %     10,416       0.58 %     11,958       0.70 %
Total non-mortgage loans     35,527       1.74 %     33,405       1.67 %     28,745       1.50 %     28,832       1.60 %     32,999       1.92 %
Total loans, gross     2,045,089       100.00 %     2,005,418       100.00 %     1,921,572       100.00 %     1,814,329       100.00 %     1,722,161       100.00 %
Net deferred loan origination costs     1,145             674             468             692             1,059        
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (24,061 )           (24,664 )           (26,154 )           (27,414 )           (28,173 )      
Loans, net   $ 2,022,173           $ 1,981,428           $ 1,895,886           $ 1,787,607           $ 1,695,047        
                                                                       
  1. As of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, consumer loans include $4.3 million, $5.7 million, $8.0 million, $9.3 million and $11.2 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of June 30, 2024  
(in thousands)  
Receivable from Grain      
Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2024)   $ 23,986  
Write-downs, net of recoveries (inception-to-date as of June 30, 2024)     (15,341 )
Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2024)     (6,819 )
Grant/reserve     (1,826 )
Net receivable as of June 30, 2024   $  
Microloan receivables from Grain Borrowers      
Grain originated loans receivable as of June 30, 2024   $ 4,277  
Allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2024(1)     (3,623 )
Microloans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2024   $ 654  
Investments      
Investment in Grain   $ 1,000  
Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022     (1,000 )
Investment in Grain as of June 30, 2024      
Total exposure related to Grain as of June 30, 2024(2)   $ 654  
         
  1. Excludes $1.6 million of security deposits by Grain originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions.
  2. Total remaining exposure to Grain borrowers. These loans are now serviced by the Bank.

On November 1, 2023, Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Grain signed a Perpetual Software License Agreement in order for the Bank to assume the servicing of the remaining Grain loans. In order to facilitate the transfer of the servicing responsibilities to the Bank, Grain granted the Bank a perpetual right and license to use the Grain software, including the source code to service the remaining loans.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

  For the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $ 24,664     $ 26,154     $ 27,414     $ 28,173     $ 28,975  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses on loans   (120 )     (255 )     (126 )     750       934  
Charge-offs:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residences                            
Investor owned                            
Owner occupied                            
Multifamily residences                            
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business         (52 )     (63 )            
Consumer   (747 )     (1,302 )     (1,135 )     (1,592 )     (1,931 )
Total charge-offs   (747 )     (1,354 )     (1,198 )     (1,592 )     (1,931 )
Recoveries:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residences                            
Investor owned                            
Owner occupied                            
Multifamily residences                            
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business   7       1             3        
Consumer   257       118       64       80       195  
Total recoveries   264       119       64       83       195  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (483 )     (1,235 )     (1,134 )     (1,509 )     (1,736 )
Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $ 24,061     $ 24,664     $ 26,154     $ 27,414     $ 28,173  
 

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits

    As of  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Demand(1)   $ 178,125       11.09 %   $ 191,541       12.07 %   $ 185,151       12.28 %   $ 214,326       15.30 %   $ 225,106       15.61 %
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                            
NOW/IOLA accounts(1)     81,178       5.05 %     73,202       4.62 %     77,909       5.17 %     74,055       5.29 %     64,193       4.45 %
Money market accounts(2)     502,255       31.27 %     482,344       30.42 %     432,735       28.70 %     370,500       26.44 %     387,970       26.91 %
Reciprocal deposits     109,945       6.85 %     97,718       6.16 %     96,860       6.42 %     82,670       5.90 %     100,919       7.00 %
Savings accounts     109,694       6.83 %     112,713       7.11 %     114,139       7.57 %     117,870       8.41 %     119,635       8.30 %
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts     803,072       50.00 %     765,977       48.31 %     721,643       47.86 %     645,095       46.04 %     672,717       46.66 %
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more(2)     156,224       9.73 %     146,296       9.23 %     132,153       8.77 %     122,353       8.73 %     120,043       8.32 %
Brokered certificates of deposit(3)     94,614       5.89 %     94,689       5.97 %     98,729       6.55 %     98,729       7.05 %     98,729       6.85 %
Listing service deposits(3)     9,361       0.58 %     12,688       0.80 %     14,433       0.96 %     15,180       1.08 %     20,258       1.40 %
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K(2)     364,701       22.71 %     374,593       23.62 %     355,511       23.58 %     305,449       21.80 %     305,160       21.16 %
Total certificates of deposit     624,900       38.91 %     628,266       39.62 %     600,826       39.86 %     541,711       38.66 %     544,190       37.73 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,427,972       88.91 %     1,394,243       87.93 %     1,322,469       87.72 %     1,186,806       84.70 %     1,216,907       84.39 %
Total deposits   $ 1,606,097       100.00 %   $ 1,585,784       100.00 %   $ 1,507,620       100.00 %   $ 1,401,132       100.00 %   $ 1,442,013       100.00 %
 
  1. As of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, $58.2 million, $51.5 million and $41.4 million, respectively, were reclassified from demand to NOW/IOLA accounts.
  2. As of June 30, 2023, $150.6 million of Raisin deposits were reclassified from money market accounts to certificates of deposits. $36.4 million were reclassified to Certificates of deposits of $250K or more and $114.2 million were reclassified to certificates of deposit less than $250K.
  3. As of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, there were $1.5 million, $1.5 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million and $3.3 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowings

  June 30,     December 31,  
  2024     2023  
  Scheduled
Maturity 		    Redeemable
at Call Date 		    Weighted
Average
Rate 		    Scheduled
Maturity 		    Redeemable
at Call Date 		    Weighted
Average
Rate 		 
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Term advances ending:                                  
2024 $ 109,321     $ 109,321       4.69 %   $ 363,321     $ 363,321       4.55 %
2025   250,000       250,000       4.69       50,000       50,000       4.41  
2026   50,000       50,000       4.83                    
2027   212,000       212,000       3.44       212,000       212,000       3.44  
2028   9,100       9,100       3.84       9,100       9,100       3.84  
Thereafter   50,000       50,000       3.35       50,000       50,000       3.35  
  $ 680,421     $ 680,421       4.20 %   $ 684,421     $ 684,421       4.10 %
 

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

  As of Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-accrual loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 436     $ 399     $ 793     $ 396     $ 296  
Owner occupied   1,423       1,426       1,682       1,685       2,363  
Multifamily residential   5,754       4,098       2,979       1,444       1,435  
Nonresidential properties   828       441                    
Construction and land   8,907       10,277       10,759       11,721       11,721  
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business   396       146       165       209        
Consumer                            
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty)(1) $ 17,744     $ 16,787     $ 16,378     $ 15,455     $ 15,815  
                             
Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1):                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 277     $ 270     $ 270     $ 270     $ 209  
Owner occupied   448       447       447       449       840  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)   725       717       717       719       1,049  
Total non-accrual loans(2) $ 18,469     $ 17,504     $ 17,095     $ 16,174     $ 16,864  
                             
Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1):                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 1,830     $ 1,850     $ 2,112     $ 2,131     $ 2,161  
Owner occupied   2,171       2,288       2,313       2,335       2,353  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   707       748       757       765       783  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) $ 4,708     $ 4,886     $ 5,182     $ 5,231     $ 5,297  
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) $ 23,177     $ 22,390     $ 22,277     $ 21,405     $ 22,161  
Total non-performing loans to total gross loans   0.89 %     0.87 %     0.89 %     0.89 %     0.98 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.65 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.62 %     0.63 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets(1)   0.82 %     0.79 %     0.81 %     0.82 %     0.83 %
 
  1. Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.
  2. Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Three Months Ended June 30,
  2024     2023  
  Average               Average            
  Outstanding           Average   Outstanding           Average
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate(1)   Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate(1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans(2) $ 2,040,149     $ 31,281     6.17 %   $ 1,683,117     $ 23,015     5.48 %
Securities(3)   562,560       5,486     3.92 %     614,598       5,731     3.74 %
Other(4)(5)   141,368       2,025     5.76 %     164,509       2,309     5.63 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,744,077       38,792     5.69 %     2,462,224       31,055     5.06 %
Non-interest-earning assets(5)   105,774                 121,169            
Total assets $ 2,849,851               $ 2,583,393            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW/IOLA(6) (7) $ 72,932     $ 151     0.83 %   $ 66,314     $ 305     1.84 %
Money market(7) (8)   599,209       7,209     4.84 %     408,329       4,077     4.00 %
Savings   111,859       27     0.10 %     122,802       29     0.09 %
Certificates of deposit(8)   635,850       6,358     4.02 %     524,445       3,881     2.97 %
Total deposits   1,419,850       13,745     3.89 %     1,121,890       8,292     2.96 %
Advance payments by borrowers   14,948       2     0.05 %     16,967       2     0.05 %
Borrowings   680,421       7,141     4.22 %     649,652       6,479     4.00 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,115,219       20,888     3.97 %     1,788,509       14,773     3.31 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing demand(6)   188,920                 255,673            
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   49,437                 42,906            
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   238,357                 298,579            
Total liabilities   2,353,576       20,888           2,087,088       14,773      
Total equity   496,275                 496,305            
Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,849,851           3.97 %   $ 2,583,393           3.31 %
Net interest income       $ 17,904               $ 16,282      
Net interest rate spread(9)             1.72 %               1.75 %
Net interest-earning assets(10) $ 628,858               $ 673,715            
Net interest margin(11)             2.62 %               2.65 %
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities             129.73 %               137.67 %
 
  1. Annualized where appropriate.
  2. Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
  3. Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
  4. Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
  5. FRBNY demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.
  6. Includes reclassification of $44.0 million average outstanding balances from non-interest bearing demand to NOW/IOLA for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
  7. Includes $0.3 million of interest expense reclassified from money market to NOW/IOLA for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
  8. Includes reclassification of $130.7 million average outstanding balances and $1.5 million of interest expenses from money market to certificates of deposit for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
  9. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  10. Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
  11. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2024     2023  
  Average                 Average              
  Outstanding           Average     Outstanding           Average  
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate(1)     Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans(2) $ 2,009,706     $ 61,945       6.20 %   $ 1,627,939     $ 42,715       5.29 %
Securities(3)   569,397       11,105       3.92 %     622,822       11,806       3.82 %
Other(4)(5)   189,899       5,408       5.73 %     106,812       2,890       5.46 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,769,002       78,458       5.70 %     2,357,573       57,411       4.91 %
Non-interest-earning assets(5)   106,172                   122,083              
Total assets $ 2,875,174                 $ 2,479,656              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
NOW/IOLA(6) (7) $ 77,891     $ 369       0.95 %   $ 69,024     $ 993       2.90 %
Money market(7) (8)   571,886       13,501       4.75 %     361,557       6,168       3.44 %
Savings   112,680       55       0.10 %     125,823       59       0.09 %
Certificates of deposit(8)   632,689       12,738       4.05 %     520,420       7,106       2.75 %
Total deposits   1,395,146       26,663       3.84 %     1,076,824       14,326       2.68 %
Advance payments by borrowers   13,917       4       0.06 %     14,954       5       0.07 %
Borrowings   725,745       15,064       4.17 %     587,026       11,553       3.97 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,134,808       41,731       3.93 %     1,678,804       25,884       3.11 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Non-interest-bearing demand(6)   193,891                   261,988              
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   51,749                   42,451              
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   245,640                   304,439              
Total liabilities   2,380,448       41,731             1,983,243       25,884        
Total equity   494,726                   496,413              
Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,875,174             3.93 %   $ 2,479,656             3.11 %
Net interest income       $ 36,727                 $ 31,527        
Net interest rate spread(9)               1.77 %                 1.80 %
Net interest-earning assets(10) $ 634,194                 $ 678,769              
Net interest margin(11)               2.67 %                 2.71 %
Average interest-earning assets to                                  
interest-bearing liabilities               129.71 %                 140.43 %
                                       
  1. Annualized where appropriate.
  2. Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
  3. Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
  4. Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
  5. FRBNY demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.
  6. Includes reclassification of $46.2 million average outstanding balances from non-interest bearing demand to NOW/IOLA for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  7. Includes $1.0 million of interest expense reclassified from money market to NOW/IOLA for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  8. Includes reclassification of $132.8 million average outstanding balances and $2.8 million of interest expenses from money market to certificates of deposit for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  9. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  10. Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
  11. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Data

  As of  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Other Data                            
Common shares issued   24,886,711       24,886,711       24,886,711       24,886,711       24,886,711  
Less treasury shares   1,074,979       1,096,214       1,101,191       1,233,111       617,924  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   23,811,732       23,790,497       23,785,520       23,653,600       24,268,787  
                             
Book value per common share $ 11.45     $ 11.29     $ 11.20     $ 10.99     $ 10.94  
Tangible book value per common share $ 11.45     $ 11.29     $ 11.20     $ 10.99     $ 10.94  
                                       

Contact:
Sergio Vaccaro
Sergio.vaccaro@poncebank.net
718-931-9000


