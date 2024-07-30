Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the second quarter of 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

Net income available to common stockholders was $3.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net loss to common stockholders of ($0.1) million, or $0.00 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, which excludes $0.1 million in dividends on preferred shares, was $3.2 million. The Company began paying dividends on its preferred stock during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as required by the terms thereof.

Included in the $3.1 million of net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 results is $38.8 million in interest and dividend income, $2.3 million in non-interest income and $0.4 million in benefit for credit losses, offset by $20.9 million in interest expense, $16.1 million in non-interest expense and $0.1 million in payments and accrued dividends on preferred shares.

Net interest income of $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $0.9 million, or 4.88%, from the prior quarter and increased $1.6 million, or 9.96%, from the same quarter last year. As discussed in our prior earnings release, the first quarter of 2024 included a $1.0 million recovery of interest from a previously non-performing loan, which increased net interest income in that period as compared to the current period.

Net interest margin was 2.62% for the second quarter of 2024, versus 2.71% for the prior quarter and versus 2.65% for the same quarter last year. A significant driver of the reduction in net interest margin is the aforementioned recovery.

Six Months 2024 Highlights (Compared to 2023):

Net income available to common stockholders was $5.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which excludes $0.1 million in dividends on preferred shares, was $5.6 million.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $36.7 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 16.49%, compared to $31.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.0 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 19.75%, from $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $33.1 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 1.06%, compared to $33.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Cash and equivalents were $103.2 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $36.0 million, or 25.88%, from December 31, 2023.

Securities totaled $555.2 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $26.4 million, or 4.54%, from December 31, 2023 primarily due to regular principal payments.

Net loans receivable were $2.02 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $126.3 million, or 6.66%, from December 31, 2023.

Deposits were $1.61 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $98.5 million, or 6.53%, from December 31, 2023.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated “Despite the challenging operating environment, we continue to make progress both in terms of improving our economic performance as well as serving our communities. We have exceeded our qualified lending targets under ECIP and qualified for a 0.50% preferred dividend rate. Book value per share continues to grow and is now $11.45 (up $0.51 vs last year) and total equity per common share stands at $20.90. We’re also making progress on the expense side and have reduced headcount by 7% year over year. We continue to show strong levels of capital and liquidity. On the capital front, our total capital ratio at Ponce Bank stands at 22.47%, well in excess of regulatory requirements. In terms of liquidity, our liquid assets plus borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stands at $679.9 million, approximately 1.7 times of our uninsured deposits of $401.7 million. We remain committed to the communities we serve and our status as a Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”)/Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI"), and we continue to invest in our people and in technology to improve our efficiency.”

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “We continue to grow both loans and deposits while maintaining credit quality. While we see resiliency in our client base, our prudent approach might result in lower growth in the coming quarters as we prioritize sound underwriting practices and balance sheet management over loan growth.”

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Performance Ratios (Annualized): 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Return on average assets (1) 0.45 % 0.33 % 0.08 % 0.39 % (0.01 %) Return on average equity (1) 2.59 % 1.97 % 0.42 % 2.11 % (0.07 %) Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.72 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.68 % 1.75 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.62 % 2.71 % 2.66 % 2.58 % 2.65 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.28 % 2.35 % 2.66 % 2.58 % 2.65 % Efficiency ratio (4) 80.09 % 82.56 % 96.83 % 78.11 % 96.15 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 129.73 % 129.69 % 133.50 % 134.49 % 137.67 % Average equity to average assets 17.41 % 17.00 % 18.25 % 18.32 % 19.21 %





At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Capital Ratios (Annualized): 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 22.47 % 22.79 % 23.30 % 25.10 % 26.30 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.24 % 21.54 % 22.05 % 23.85 % 25.05 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.24 % 21.54 % 22.05 % 23.85 % 25.05 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 16.70 % 16.26 % 17.49 % 17.51 % 17.95 %





At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized): 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.51 % 1.64 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 130.28 % 140.90 % 152.99 % 169.49 % 167.06 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.10 %) (0.25 %) (0.24 %) (0.34 %) (0.41 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.89 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.89 % 0.98 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.63 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.63 % Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets (5) 0.82 % 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.83 %

Annualized where appropriate. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $3.2 million compared to net income of $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net loss of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The increase of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was attributed mainly to a decrease in non-interest expense, an increase in non-interest income, a decrease in provision for income taxes and an increase in benefit for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease in net interest income.

The increase of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 was largely due to increases in net interest income, an increase to benefit for credit losses, a decrease in non-interest expense and an increase in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.6 million compared to a net income of $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net income was attributable to increases in net interest income, benefit for credit losses and non-interest income and a decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, decreased $0.9 million, or 4.88%, to $17.9 million compared to $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased $1.6 million, or 9.96%, compared to $16.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. As discussed in our prior earnings release, the first quarter of 2024 included a $1.0 million recovery of interest from a previously non-performing loan, which increased net interest income in that period as compared to the current period.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, increased $5.2 million, or 16.49%, to $36.7 million, compared to $31.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, benefit for credit losses amounted to $0.6 million consisting of a benefit for credit losses on loans in the amount of $0.4 million and a release in the provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities in the amount of $0.2 million. The $0.4 million benefit for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2024 resulted from a benefit of $1.5 million related to micro loans offset by a provision of $1.1 million related to non-micro loans.

Net interest margin was 2.62% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.71% for the prior quarter, a decrease of 9bps and 2.65% for the same period last year, a decrease of 3bps.

Net interest margin was 2.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 4bps.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $2.3 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 32.28%, compared to $1.7 million the three months ended March 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.8 million, or 51.34%, compared to $1.5 million the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The $0.6 million increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely attributable to an increase of $0.5 million in other non-interest income related to the mark to market adjustments on a private equity fund and $0.1 million in late and prepayment charges.

The $0.8 million increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 was largely attributable to increases of $0.5 million in other non-interest income related to the mark to market adjustments on a private equity fund, $0.2 million in income on sale of mortgage loans and $0.1 million in late and prepayment charges.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $4.0 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 19.75%, compared to $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was largely attributable to increases of $0.6 million in other non-interest income and $0.4 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in late and prepayment charges.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $16.1 million, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 4.74%, compared to $17.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $0.9 million, or 5.51%, compared to $17.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The $0.8 million decrease from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to decreases of $0.7 million in provision for contingencies, $0.4 million in professional fees, $0.1 million in compensation and benefits, $0.1 million in occupancy and equipment and $0.1 million in data processing, partially offset by an increase of $0.6 million in other operating expense.

The $0.9 million decrease from the three months ended June 30, 2023 was mainly attributable to decreases of $1.0 million in provision for contingencies, $0.5 million in professional fees, $0.3 million in office supplies, telephone and postage, $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.2 million in data processing expenses and $0.1 million in marketing and promotional expenses, partially offset by increases of $0.4 million in other operating expense, $0.3 million in direct loan expenses and $0.3 million in compensation and benefits and a decrease of $0.3 million in Grain recoveries.

Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $33.1 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 1.06%, compared to $33.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The $0.4 million decrease from the six months ended June 30, 2023 was mainly attributable to decreases of $1.8 million in provision for contingencies, $0.4 million in office supplies, telephone and postage, $0.3 million in professional fees, $0.3 million in data processing expenses, $0.2 million in marketing and promotional expenses and $0.1 million in occupancy and equipment, partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in Grain recoveries, and increases of $0.7 million in compensation and benefits and $0.6 million in direct loan expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $91.3 million, or 3.32%, to $2.84 billion as of June 30, 2024 from $2.75 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $126.3 million in net loans receivable, $27.8 million in mortgage loans held for sale and $4.6 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, partially offset by decreases of $36.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $19.6 million in held-to-maturity securities, $6.8 million in available-for-sale securities, $3.2 million in other assets, $1.2 million in deferred tax assets and $0.6 million in accrued interest receivable.

Total liabilities increased $85.0 million, or 3.76%, to $2.34 billion as of June 30, 2024 from $2.26 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to an increase of $98.5 million in deposits, partially offset by decreases of $5.1 million in accrued interest payable, $4.0 million in borrowings, $3.5 million in other liabilities and $0.8 million in operating lease liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $6.3 million, or 1.27%, to $497.7 million as of June 30, 2024, from $491.4 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $5.5 million in net income available to common stockholders, $1.0 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation and $0.6 million from release of ESOP shares, offset by $0.9 million in other comprehensive loss.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 23,128 $ 29,972 $ 28,930 $ 26,046 $ 31,162 Interest-bearing deposits 80,038 104,752 110,260 90,966 212,627 Total cash and cash equivalents 103,166 134,724 139,190 117,012 243,789 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 113,125 116,044 119,902 116,753 123,720 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 442,113 452,955 461,748 471,065 481,952 Placement with banks 249 249 249 996 996 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 37,764 7,860 9,980 14,103 10,070 Loans receivable, net 2,022,173 1,981,428 1,895,886 1,787,607 1,695,047 Accrued interest receivable 17,441 18,063 18,010 16,624 16,054 Premises and equipment, net 16,976 17,396 16,053 16,453 16,856 Right of use assets 30,349 31,021 31,272 32,110 32,435 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 23,972 23,892 19,377 18,870 19,195 Deferred tax assets 13,172 13,919 14,332 15,984 15,924 Other assets 21,507 21,151 24,723 16,286 15,919 Total assets $ 2,842,007 $ 2,818,702 $ 2,750,722 $ 2,623,863 $ 2,671,957 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,606,097 $ 1,585,784 $ 1,507,620 $ 1,401,132 $ 1,442,013 Operating lease liabilities 31,861 32,486 32,684 33,459 33,716 Accrued interest payable 6,820 4,218 11,965 8,385 4,704 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 10,838 13,245 10,778 13,743 12,402 Borrowings 680,421 680,421 684,421 675,100 682,100 Other liabilities 8,313 8,866 11,859 6,986 6,540 Total liabilities 2,344,350 2,325,020 2,259,327 2,138,805 2,181,475 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 249 249 249 249 249 Treasury stock, at cost (9,519 ) (9,702 ) (9,747 ) (10,975 ) (5,202 ) Additional paid-in-capital 207,934 207,584 207,106 207,626 207,287 Retained earnings 102,951 99,834 97,420 96,902 94,312 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,557 ) (16,590 ) (15,649 ) (20,468 ) (17,597 ) Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (12,401 ) (12,693 ) (12,984 ) (13,276 ) (13,567 ) Total stockholders' equity 497,657 493,682 491,395 485,058 490,482 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,842,007 $ 2,818,702 $ 2,750,722 $ 2,623,863 $ 2,671,957

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 31,281 $ 30,664 $ 27,814 $ 25,276 $ 23,015 Interest on deposits due from banks 1,542 2,911 990 1,969 1,817 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 5,969 6,091 6,146 6,261 6,223 Total interest and dividend income 38,792 39,666 34,950 33,506 31,055 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 6,358 6,380 5,103 4,362 3,881 Interest on other deposits 7,389 6,540 5,706 5,639 4,413 Interest on borrowings 7,141 7,923 6,944 6,963 6,479 Total interest expense 20,888 20,843 17,753 16,964 14,773 Net interest income 17,904 18,823 17,197 16,542 16,282 (Benefit) provision for credit losses (374 ) (180 ) (375 ) 535 987 Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses 18,278 19,003 17,572 16,007 15,295 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 492 473 498 516 481 Brokerage commissions 9 8 13 17 35 Late and prepayment charges 426 359 365 899 372 Income on sale of mortgage loans 274 302 244 173 82 Grant income — — 438 3,718 — Other 1,057 565 (273 ) 304 522 Total non-interest income 2,258 1,707 1,285 5,627 1,492 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,724 7,844 8,262 7,566 7,425 Occupancy and equipment 3,564 3,667 3,686 3,588 3,724 Data processing expenses 1,013 1,127 1,101 1,582 1,208 Direct loan expenses 633 732 497 369 345 (Benefit) provision for contingencies (493 ) 164 418 391 517 Insurance and surety bond premiums 263 253 250 255 248 Office supplies, telephone and postage 233 249 294 301 489 Professional fees 1,369 1,723 2,040 1,693 1,904 Grain recoveries (65 ) (53 ) (152 ) (69 ) (346 ) Marketing and promotional expenses 145 100 146 248 303 Directors fees and regulatory assessment 176 179 173 169 160 Other operating expenses 1,585 965 1,182 1,223 1,112 Total non-interest expense 16,147 16,950 17,897 17,316 17,089 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,389 3,760 960 4,318 (302 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,197 1,346 442 1,728 (215 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,192 $ 2,414 $ 518 $ 2,590 $ (87 ) Dividends on preferred shares 75 — — — — Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 3,117 $ 2,414 $ 518 $ 2,590 $ (87 ) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,409,803 22,353,492 22,224,945 22,272,076 23,208,168 Diluted 22,419,309 22,366,728 22,406,102 22,349,217 23,208,168

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 61,945 $ 42,715 $ 19,230 45.02 % Interest on deposits due from banks 4,453 2,014 2,439 121.10 % Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 12,060 12,682 (622 ) (4.90 %) Total interest and dividend income 78,458 57,411 21,047 36.66 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 12,738 7,106 5,632 79.26 % Interest on other deposits 13,929 7,225 6,704 92.79 % Interest on borrowings 15,064 11,553 3,511 30.39 % Total interest expense 41,731 25,884 15,847 61.22 % Net interest income 36,727 31,527 5,200 16.49 % (Benefit) provision for credit losses (554 ) 813 (1,367 ) (168.14 %) Net interest income after benefit for credit losses 37,281 30,714 6,567 21.38 % Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 965 972 (7 ) (0.72 %) Brokerage commissions 17 50 (33 ) (66.00 %) Late and prepayment charges 785 1,101 (316 ) (28.70 %) Income on sale of mortgage loans 576 181 395 218.23 % Other 1,622 1,007 615 61.07 % Total non-interest income 3,965 3,311 654 19.75 % Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 15,568 14,871 697 4.69 % Occupancy and equipment 7,231 7,294 (63 ) (0.86 %) Data processing expenses 2,140 2,400 (260 ) (10.83 %) Direct loan expenses 1,365 757 608 80.32 % (Benefit) provision for contingencies (329 ) 1,502 (1,831 ) (121.90 %) Insurance and surety bond premiums 516 513 3 0.58 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 482 888 (406 ) (45.72 %) Professional fees 3,092 3,359 (267 ) (7.95 %) Grain recoveries (118 ) (1,260 ) 1,142 (90.63 %) Marketing and promotional expenses 245 431 (186 ) (43.16 %) Directors fees and regulatory assessment 355 315 40 12.70 % Other operating expenses 2,550 2,380 170 7.14 % Total non-interest expense 33,097 33,450 (353 ) (1.06 %) Income before income taxes 8,149 575 7,574 1,317.22 % Provision for income taxes 2,543 331 2,212 668.28 % Net income $ 5,606 $ 244 $ 5,362 2,197.54 % Dividends on preferred shares 75 — 75 Net income available to common stockholders $ 5,531 $ 244 $ 5,287 2,166.80 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.01 $ 0.24 2,254.79 % Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.01 $ 0.24 2,256.11 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,381,647 23,250,357 (868,710 ) (3.74 %) Diluted 22,393,018 23,275,201 (882,183 ) (3.79 %)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.45 % 0.33 % 0.08 % 0.39 % (0.01 %) Return on average equity (1) 2.59 % 1.97 % 0.42 % 2.11 % (0.07 %) Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.72 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.68 % 1.75 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.62 % 2.71 % 2.66 % 2.58 % 2.65 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.28 % 2.35 % 2.66 % 2.58 % 2.65 % Efficiency ratio (4) 80.09 % 82.56 % 96.83 % 78.11 % 96.15 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 129.73 % 129.69 % 133.50 % 134.49 % 137.67 % Average equity to average assets 17.41 % 17.00 % 18.25 % 18.32 % 19.21 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 22.47 % 22.79 % 23.30 % 25.10 % 26.30 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.24 % 21.54 % 22.05 % 23.85 % 25.05 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.24 % 21.54 % 22.05 % 23.85 % 25.05 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 16.70 % 16.26 % 17.49 % 17.51 % 17.95 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.51 % 1.64 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans 130.28 % 140.90 % 152.99 % 169.49 % 167.06 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.10 %) (0.25 %) (0.24 %) (0.34 %) (0.41 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.89 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.89 % 0.98 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.63 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.63 % Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets (5) 0.82 % 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.83 % Other: Number of offices 18 18 18 19 19 Number of full-time equivalent employees 227 233 237 243 244

Annualized where appropriate. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Securities Portfolio

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Gross Gross Gross Gross Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Cost Gains Losses Fair Value Cost Gains Losses Fair Value (in thousands) (in thousands) Available-for-Sale Securities: U.S. Government Bonds $ 2,992 $ — $ (196 ) $ 2,796 $ 2,990 $ — $ (206 ) $ 2,784 Corporate Bonds 25,773 — (1,859 ) 23,914 25,790 — (2,122 ) 23,668 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1) 36,886 — (6,280 ) 30,606 39,375 — (6,227 ) 33,148 FHLMC Certificates 9,611 — (1,523 ) 8,088 10,163 — (1,482 ) 8,681 FNMA Certificates 58,797 — (11,174 ) 47,623 61,359 — (9,842 ) 51,517 GNMA Certificates 99 — (1 ) 98 104 — — 104 Total available-for-sale securities $ 134,158 $ — $ (21,033 ) $ 113,125 $ 139,781 $ — $ (19,879 ) $ 119,902 Held-to-Maturity Securities: U.S. Agency Bonds $ 25,000 $ — $ (253 ) $ 24,747 $ 25,000 $ — $ (181 ) $ 24,819 Corporate Bonds 82,500 — (2,230 ) 80,270 82,500 — (2,691 ) 79,809 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1) 200,684 — (8,533 ) 192,151 212,093 104 (5,170 ) 207,027 FHLMC Certificates 3,664 — (274 ) 3,390 3,897 — (244 ) 3,653 FNMA Certificates 112,925 — (5,565 ) 107,360 118,944 — (4,088 ) 114,856 SBA Certificates 17,558 169 — 17,727 19,712 166 — 19,878 Allowance for Credit Losses (218 ) — — — (398 ) — — — Total held-to-maturity securities $ 442,113 $ 169 $ (16,855 ) $ 425,645 $ 461,748 $ 270 $ (12,374 ) $ 450,042

Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.

The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

For the Six For the Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Allowance for credit losses on securities at beginning of the period $ 398 $ — CECL adoption — 662 Benefit for credit losses (180 ) (264 ) Allowance for credit losses on securities at end of the period $ 218 $ 398

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 337,292 16.49 % $ 339,331 16.92 % $ 343,689 17.89 % $ 347,082 19.13 % $ 351,754 20.43 % Owner-Occupied 147,485 7.21 % 150,842 7.52 % 152,311 7.93 % 151,866 8.37 % 154,116 8.94 % Multifamily residential 545,323 26.66 % 545,825 27.22 % 550,559 28.65 % 553,694 30.52 % 550,033 31.94 % Nonresidential properties 337,583 16.51 % 327,350 16.32 % 342,343 17.81 % 321,472 17.71 % 317,416 18.43 % Construction and land 641,879 31.39 % 608,665 30.35 % 503,925 26.22 % 411,383 22.67 % 315,843 18.34 % Total mortgage loans 2,009,562 98.26 % 1,972,013 98.33 % 1,892,827 98.50 % 1,785,497 98.40 % 1,689,162 98.08 % Non-mortgage loans: Business loans 30,222 1.48 % 26,664 1.33 % 19,779 1.03 % 18,416 1.02 % 21,041 1.22 % Consumer loans (1) 5,305 0.26 % 6,741 0.34 % 8,966 0.47 % 10,416 0.58 % 11,958 0.70 % Total non-mortgage loans 35,527 1.74 % 33,405 1.67 % 28,745 1.50 % 28,832 1.60 % 32,999 1.92 % Total loans, gross 2,045,089 100.00 % 2,005,418 100.00 % 1,921,572 100.00 % 1,814,329 100.00 % 1,722,161 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs 1,145 674 468 692 1,059 Allowance for credit losses on loans (24,061 ) (24,664 ) (26,154 ) (27,414 ) (28,173 ) Loans, net $ 2,022,173 $ 1,981,428 $ 1,895,886 $ 1,787,607 $ 1,695,047

As of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, consumer loans include $4.3 million, $5.7 million, $8.0 million, $9.3 million and $11.2 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Receivable from Grain Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2024) $ 23,986 Write-downs, net of recoveries (inception-to-date as of June 30, 2024) (15,341 ) Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2024) (6,819 ) Grant/reserve (1,826 ) Net receivable as of June 30, 2024 $ — Microloan receivables from Grain Borrowers Grain originated loans receivable as of June 30, 2024 $ 4,277 Allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2024(1) (3,623 ) Microloans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans as of June 30, 2024 $ 654 Investments Investment in Grain $ 1,000 Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022 (1,000 ) Investment in Grain as of June 30, 2024 — Total exposure related to Grain as of June 30, 2024(2) $ 654

Excludes $1.6 million of security deposits by Grain originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions. Total remaining exposure to Grain borrowers. These loans are now serviced by the Bank.

On November 1, 2023, Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Grain signed a Perpetual Software License Agreement in order for the Bank to assume the servicing of the remaining Grain loans. In order to facilitate the transfer of the servicing responsibilities to the Bank, Grain granted the Bank a perpetual right and license to use the Grain software, including the source code to service the remaining loans.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $ 24,664 $ 26,154 $ 27,414 $ 28,173 $ 28,975 (Benefit) provision for credit losses on loans (120 ) (255 ) (126 ) 750 934 Charge-offs: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — — — — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residences — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — (52 ) (63 ) — — Consumer (747 ) (1,302 ) (1,135 ) (1,592 ) (1,931 ) Total charge-offs (747 ) (1,354 ) (1,198 ) (1,592 ) (1,931 ) Recoveries: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — — — — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residences — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business 7 1 — 3 — Consumer 257 118 64 80 195 Total recoveries 264 119 64 83 195 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (483 ) (1,235 ) (1,134 ) (1,509 ) (1,736 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $ 24,061 $ 24,664 $ 26,154 $ 27,414 $ 28,173

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand(1) $ 178,125 11.09 % $ 191,541 12.07 % $ 185,151 12.28 % $ 214,326 15.30 % $ 225,106 15.61 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts(1) 81,178 5.05 % 73,202 4.62 % 77,909 5.17 % 74,055 5.29 % 64,193 4.45 % Money market accounts(2) 502,255 31.27 % 482,344 30.42 % 432,735 28.70 % 370,500 26.44 % 387,970 26.91 % Reciprocal deposits 109,945 6.85 % 97,718 6.16 % 96,860 6.42 % 82,670 5.90 % 100,919 7.00 % Savings accounts 109,694 6.83 % 112,713 7.11 % 114,139 7.57 % 117,870 8.41 % 119,635 8.30 % Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts 803,072 50.00 % 765,977 48.31 % 721,643 47.86 % 645,095 46.04 % 672,717 46.66 % Certificates of deposit of $250K or more(2) 156,224 9.73 % 146,296 9.23 % 132,153 8.77 % 122,353 8.73 % 120,043 8.32 % Brokered certificates of deposit(3) 94,614 5.89 % 94,689 5.97 % 98,729 6.55 % 98,729 7.05 % 98,729 6.85 % Listing service deposits(3) 9,361 0.58 % 12,688 0.80 % 14,433 0.96 % 15,180 1.08 % 20,258 1.40 % All other certificates of deposit less than $250K(2) 364,701 22.71 % 374,593 23.62 % 355,511 23.58 % 305,449 21.80 % 305,160 21.16 % Total certificates of deposit 624,900 38.91 % 628,266 39.62 % 600,826 39.86 % 541,711 38.66 % 544,190 37.73 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,427,972 88.91 % 1,394,243 87.93 % 1,322,469 87.72 % 1,186,806 84.70 % 1,216,907 84.39 % Total deposits $ 1,606,097 100.00 % $ 1,585,784 100.00 % $ 1,507,620 100.00 % $ 1,401,132 100.00 % $ 1,442,013 100.00 %

As of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, $58.2 million, $51.5 million and $41.4 million, respectively, were reclassified from demand to NOW/IOLA accounts. As of June 30, 2023, $150.6 million of Raisin deposits were reclassified from money market accounts to certificates of deposits. $36.4 million were reclassified to Certificates of deposits of $250K or more and $114.2 million were reclassified to certificates of deposit less than $250K. As of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, there were $1.5 million, $1.5 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million and $3.3 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowings

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Scheduled

Maturity Redeemable

at Call Date Weighted

Average

Rate Scheduled

Maturity Redeemable

at Call Date Weighted

Average

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Term advances ending: 2024 $ 109,321 $ 109,321 4.69 % $ 363,321 $ 363,321 4.55 % 2025 250,000 250,000 4.69 50,000 50,000 4.41 2026 50,000 50,000 4.83 — — — 2027 212,000 212,000 3.44 212,000 212,000 3.44 2028 9,100 9,100 3.84 9,100 9,100 3.84 Thereafter 50,000 50,000 3.35 50,000 50,000 3.35 $ 680,421 $ 680,421 4.20 % $ 684,421 $ 684,421 4.10 %

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

As of Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 436 $ 399 $ 793 $ 396 $ 296 Owner occupied 1,423 1,426 1,682 1,685 2,363 Multifamily residential 5,754 4,098 2,979 1,444 1,435 Nonresidential properties 828 441 — — — Construction and land 8,907 10,277 10,759 11,721 11,721 Non-mortgage loans: Business 396 146 165 209 — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty)(1) $ 17,744 $ 16,787 $ 16,378 $ 15,455 $ 15,815 Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1): Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 277 $ 270 $ 270 $ 270 $ 209 Owner occupied 448 447 447 449 840 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) 725 717 717 719 1,049 Total non-accrual loans(2) $ 18,469 $ 17,504 $ 17,095 $ 16,174 $ 16,864 Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1): Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 1,830 $ 1,850 $ 2,112 $ 2,131 $ 2,161 Owner occupied 2,171 2,288 2,313 2,335 2,353 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 707 748 757 765 783 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) $ 4,708 $ 4,886 $ 5,182 $ 5,231 $ 5,297 Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) $ 23,177 $ 22,390 $ 22,277 $ 21,405 $ 22,161 Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.89 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.89 % 0.98 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.63 % Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets(1) 0.82 % 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.83 %

Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans(2) $ 2,040,149 $ 31,281 6.17 % $ 1,683,117 $ 23,015 5.48 % Securities(3) 562,560 5,486 3.92 % 614,598 5,731 3.74 % Other(4)(5) 141,368 2,025 5.76 % 164,509 2,309 5.63 % Total interest-earning assets 2,744,077 38,792 5.69 % 2,462,224 31,055 5.06 % Non-interest-earning assets(5) 105,774 121,169 Total assets $ 2,849,851 $ 2,583,393 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA(6) (7) $ 72,932 $ 151 0.83 % $ 66,314 $ 305 1.84 % Money market(7) (8) 599,209 7,209 4.84 % 408,329 4,077 4.00 % Savings 111,859 27 0.10 % 122,802 29 0.09 % Certificates of deposit(8) 635,850 6,358 4.02 % 524,445 3,881 2.97 % Total deposits 1,419,850 13,745 3.89 % 1,121,890 8,292 2.96 % Advance payments by borrowers 14,948 2 0.05 % 16,967 2 0.05 % Borrowings 680,421 7,141 4.22 % 649,652 6,479 4.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,115,219 20,888 3.97 % 1,788,509 14,773 3.31 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand(6) 188,920 — 255,673 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 49,437 — 42,906 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 238,357 — 298,579 — Total liabilities 2,353,576 20,888 2,087,088 14,773 Total equity 496,275 496,305 Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,849,851 3.97 % $ 2,583,393 3.31 % Net interest income $ 17,904 $ 16,282 Net interest rate spread(9) 1.72 % 1.75 % Net interest-earning assets(10) $ 628,858 $ 673,715 Net interest margin(11) 2.62 % 2.65 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 129.73 % 137.67 %

Annualized where appropriate. Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value. Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits. FRBNY demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency. Includes reclassification of $44.0 million average outstanding balances from non-interest bearing demand to NOW/IOLA for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Includes $0.3 million of interest expense reclassified from money market to NOW/IOLA for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Includes reclassification of $130.7 million average outstanding balances and $1.5 million of interest expenses from money market to certificates of deposit for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans(2) $ 2,009,706 $ 61,945 6.20 % $ 1,627,939 $ 42,715 5.29 % Securities(3) 569,397 11,105 3.92 % 622,822 11,806 3.82 % Other(4)(5) 189,899 5,408 5.73 % 106,812 2,890 5.46 % Total interest-earning assets 2,769,002 78,458 5.70 % 2,357,573 57,411 4.91 % Non-interest-earning assets(5) 106,172 122,083 Total assets $ 2,875,174 $ 2,479,656 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA(6) (7) $ 77,891 $ 369 0.95 % $ 69,024 $ 993 2.90 % Money market(7) (8) 571,886 13,501 4.75 % 361,557 6,168 3.44 % Savings 112,680 55 0.10 % 125,823 59 0.09 % Certificates of deposit(8) 632,689 12,738 4.05 % 520,420 7,106 2.75 % Total deposits 1,395,146 26,663 3.84 % 1,076,824 14,326 2.68 % Advance payments by borrowers 13,917 4 0.06 % 14,954 5 0.07 % Borrowings 725,745 15,064 4.17 % 587,026 11,553 3.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,134,808 41,731 3.93 % 1,678,804 25,884 3.11 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand(6) 193,891 — 261,988 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 51,749 — 42,451 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 245,640 — 304,439 — Total liabilities 2,380,448 41,731 1,983,243 25,884 Total equity 494,726 496,413 Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,875,174 3.93 % $ 2,479,656 3.11 % Net interest income $ 36,727 $ 31,527 Net interest rate spread(9) 1.77 % 1.80 % Net interest-earning assets(10) $ 634,194 $ 678,769 Net interest margin(11) 2.67 % 2.71 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 129.71 % 140.43 %

Annualized where appropriate. Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value. Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits. FRBNY demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency. Includes reclassification of $46.2 million average outstanding balances from non-interest bearing demand to NOW/IOLA for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Includes $1.0 million of interest expense reclassified from money market to NOW/IOLA for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Includes reclassification of $132.8 million average outstanding balances and $2.8 million of interest expenses from money market to certificates of deposit for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Data

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Other Data Common shares issued 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,886,711 Less treasury shares 1,074,979 1,096,214 1,101,191 1,233,111 617,924 Common shares outstanding at end of period 23,811,732 23,790,497 23,785,520 23,653,600 24,268,787 Book value per common share $ 11.45 $ 11.29 $ 11.20 $ 10.99 $ 10.94 Tangible book value per common share $ 11.45 $ 11.29 $ 11.20 $ 10.99 $ 10.94