Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (the "Company" or "Greenlight Re"), a multiline property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. A live conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the Greenlight Re Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call, please dial in to the conference call at:

U.S. toll free 1-877-407-9753

International 1-201-493-6739

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1681118&tp_key=126229da94

A telephone replay will be available following the call through August 12, 2024. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13748042. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.greenlightre.com.



About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company’s innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

Investor Relations Contact

Karin Daly

Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9623

IR@greenlightre.ky