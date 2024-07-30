Submit Release
Medallion Bank Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2024 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $15.0 million, compared to $19.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income of $50.2 million, compared to $47.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest margin of 8.55%, compared to 8.91% in the prior year quarter.
  • Total provision for credit losses was $18.2 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior year quarter. Total provision for credit losses included $0.9 million of net taxi medallion recoveries, compared to $5.0 million of net taxi medallion recoveries in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 2.31% of average loans outstanding, compared to 0.63% in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized return on assets and return on equity were 2.57% and 16.77%, respectively, compared to 3.66% and 24.38% for the prior year period.
  • The total loan portfolio grew 10% from June 30, 2023 to $2.3 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Total assets were $2.4 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.14% at June 30, 2024.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “Asset growth resumed in the second quarter, reflecting the seasonality of our business and ongoing strong demand for our lending programs. While loan growth will increase interest income, it comes at a short-term cost in the form of elevated credit loss provisions as we build the reserve for expected losses. Credit performance improvement during the quarter was notable. Both loan losses and delinquency fell compared to the first quarter, with recreation loan net charge-offs down 137 basis points and home improvement loan net charge-offs down 63 basis points. Our credit standards remained relatively tight as we prioritized quality growth that maintains our market position. Consistent with the last few quarters, our focus remains on prudent balance sheet and credit risk management.”

Recreation Lending Segment

  • The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 12% to $1.497 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.331 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Net interest income was $37.9 million, compared to $34.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Recreation loans were 66% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2024, compared to 65% at June 30, 2023.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 2.99% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 1.87% in the prior year quarter.
  • Delinquencies 30 days or more past due were $54.3 million, or 3.75%, of recreation loans as of June 30, 2024, compared to $42.9 million, or 3.33%, at June 30, 2023.
  • The provision for recreation credit losses was $15.8 million, compared to $10.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

  • The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 6% to $773.2 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $728.5 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Net interest income was $12.1 million, compared to $11.6 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Home improvement loans were 34% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2024, compared to 35% at June 30, 2023.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 1.49% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 1.12% in the prior year quarter.
  • Delinquencies 30 days or more past due were $6.9 million, or 0.89%, of home improvement loans as of June 30, 2024, compared to $5.3 million, or 0.72%, at June 30, 2023.
  • The provision for home improvement credit losses was $3.3 million, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On July 25, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on October 1, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “remains” “ongoing” or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank’s website. Medallion Bank’s financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.’s results for the same period.

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com

MEDALLION BANK
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Total interest income $ 66,759     $ 58,287     $ 129,727     $ 111,221  
Total interest expense   16,524       11,337       31,277       19,937  
Net interest income   50,235       46,950       98,450       91,284  
Provision for credit losses   18,190       8,857       35,192       12,716  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   32,045       38,093       63,258       78,568  
Other non-interest income   869       263       1,471       295  
Non-interest expense              
Salaries and benefits   4,953       4,588       9,937       8,980  
Loan servicing   3,049       2,901       5,916       5,716  
Collection costs   1,569       1,506       2,974       2,963  
Regulatory fees   888       781       1,865       1,463  
Professional fees   385       495       817       1,162  
Information Technology   273       267       541       498  
Occupancy and equipment   226       211       433       413  
Other   1,059       996       1,809       1,867  
Total non-interest expense   12,402       11,745       24,292       23,062  
Income before income taxes   20,512       26,611       40,437       55,801  
Provision for income taxes   5,476       7,282       10,922       15,047  
Net income $ 15,036     $ 19,329     $ 29,515     $ 40,754  
Less: Preferred stock dividends   1,512       1,512       3,024     $ 3,024  
Net income attributable to common shareholder $ 13,524     $ 17,817     $ 26,491     $ 37,730  


MEDALLION BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
 
(In thousands) June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023   June 30, 2023
Assets          
Cash and federal funds sold $ 119,457     $ 110,043     $ 97,492  
Investment securities, available-for-sale   55,830       54,282       53,692  
Loans, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition fees and costs   2,274,740       2,100,338       2,063,963  
Allowance for credit losses   (84,213 )     (79,283 )     (71,447 )
Loans, net   2,190,527       2,021,055       1,992,516  
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure   3,103       4,165       7,259  
Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net   8,850       8,140       7,366  
Deferred tax assets   12,866       12,761       10,400  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   52,759       51,610       51,244  
Total assets $ 2,443,392     $ 2,262,056     $ 2,219,969  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits and other funds borrowed $ 2,031,782     $ 1,866,657     $ 1,841,549  
Accrued interest payable   5,281       4,029       2,037  
Income tax payable   21,127       21,219       27,441  
Other liabilities   17,983       17,509       22,454  
Due to affiliates   983       849       823  
Total liabilities   2,077,156       1,910,263       1,894,304  
Shareholder’s Equity          
Series E Preferred stock   26,303       26,303       26,303  
Series F Preferred stock   42,485       42,485       42,485  
Common stock   1,000       1,000       1,000  
Additional paid in capital   77,500       77,500       77,500  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (4,578 )     (4,529 )     (4,583 )
Retained earnings   223,526       209,034       182,960  
Total shareholders’ equity   366,236       351,793       325,665  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,443,392     $ 2,262,056     $ 2,219,969  

