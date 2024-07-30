Medallion Bank Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2024 Second Quarter Highlights

Net income of $15.0 million, compared to $19.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income of $50.2 million, compared to $47.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin of 8.55%, compared to 8.91% in the prior year quarter.

Total provision for credit losses was $18.2 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior year quarter. Total provision for credit losses included $0.9 million of net taxi medallion recoveries, compared to $5.0 million of net taxi medallion recoveries in the prior year quarter.

Annualized net charge-offs were 2.31% of average loans outstanding, compared to 0.63% in the prior year quarter.

Annualized return on assets and return on equity were 2.57% and 16.77%, respectively, compared to 3.66% and 24.38% for the prior year period.

The total loan portfolio grew 10% from June 30, 2023 to $2.3 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Total assets were $2.4 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.14% at June 30, 2024.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “Asset growth resumed in the second quarter, reflecting the seasonality of our business and ongoing strong demand for our lending programs. While loan growth will increase interest income, it comes at a short-term cost in the form of elevated credit loss provisions as we build the reserve for expected losses. Credit performance improvement during the quarter was notable. Both loan losses and delinquency fell compared to the first quarter, with recreation loan net charge-offs down 137 basis points and home improvement loan net charge-offs down 63 basis points. Our credit standards remained relatively tight as we prioritized quality growth that maintains our market position. Consistent with the last few quarters, our focus remains on prudent balance sheet and credit risk management.”

Recreation Lending Segment

The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 12% to $1.497 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.331 billion at June 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $37.9 million, compared to $34.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Recreation loans were 66% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2024, compared to 65% at June 30, 2023.

Annualized net charge-offs were 2.99% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 1.87% in the prior year quarter.

Delinquencies 30 days or more past due were $54.3 million, or 3.75%, of recreation loans as of June 30, 2024, compared to $42.9 million, or 3.33%, at June 30, 2023.

The provision for recreation credit losses was $15.8 million, compared to $10.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 6% to $773.2 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $728.5 million at June 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $12.1 million, compared to $11.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Home improvement loans were 34% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2024, compared to 35% at June 30, 2023.

Annualized net charge-offs were 1.49% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 1.12% in the prior year quarter.

Delinquencies 30 days or more past due were $6.9 million, or 0.89%, of home improvement loans as of June 30, 2024, compared to $5.3 million, or 0.72%, at June 30, 2023.

The provision for home improvement credit losses was $3.3 million, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On July 25, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on October 1, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “remains” “ongoing” or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank’s website. Medallion Bank’s financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.’s results for the same period.

MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total interest income $ 66,759 $ 58,287 $ 129,727 $ 111,221 Total interest expense 16,524 11,337 31,277 19,937 Net interest income 50,235 46,950 98,450 91,284 Provision for credit losses 18,190 8,857 35,192 12,716 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 32,045 38,093 63,258 78,568 Other non-interest income 869 263 1,471 295 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 4,953 4,588 9,937 8,980 Loan servicing 3,049 2,901 5,916 5,716 Collection costs 1,569 1,506 2,974 2,963 Regulatory fees 888 781 1,865 1,463 Professional fees 385 495 817 1,162 Information Technology 273 267 541 498 Occupancy and equipment 226 211 433 413 Other 1,059 996 1,809 1,867 Total non-interest expense 12,402 11,745 24,292 23,062 Income before income taxes 20,512 26,611 40,437 55,801 Provision for income taxes 5,476 7,282 10,922 15,047 Net income $ 15,036 $ 19,329 $ 29,515 $ 40,754 Less: Preferred stock dividends 1,512 1,512 3,024 $ 3,024 Net income attributable to common shareholder $ 13,524 $ 17,817 $ 26,491 $ 37,730



