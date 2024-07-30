Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $1.225B and Earnings Per Share of $1.48 and Announces 9% Increase to Quarterly Dividend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) today reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.48 in the 2024 second quarter on revenue of $1.225 billion. “The Landstar network of independent business owners performed admirably in a challenging freight transportation environment,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. “During the second quarter, we were encouraged to see our first sequential quarter-to-quarter revenue increase since the 2022 second quarter. Revenue in the 2024 second quarter grew 5% sequentially following seven quarters of sequential revenue declines. As we look to build on that momentum, we continue to invest in leading-edge technology and new trailing equipment. We are particularly proud of the efforts of the thousands of BCOs, agents and employees in our network, who work each day to improve our safety performance and deliver great service to our customers.”



Landstar continues to return meaningful amounts of capital to stockholders through the Company’s stock purchase program and dividends. During the 2024 second quarter, Landstar purchased approximately 316,000 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $57.0 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 2,684,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under its longstanding share purchase program. Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share payable on September 10, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2024. This quarterly dividend includes a $0.03 per share increase, or 9%, over the amount of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend declared following each of the prior four quarters.

2Q 2023 Revenue $ 1,225,005 $ 1,373,857 Gross profit $ 119,996 $ 139,706 Variable contribution $ 175,131 $ 198,182 Operating income $ 68,059 $ 87,950 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.48 $ 1.85 (1) Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts (2) Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below

Total revenue was $1,225 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared to $1,374 million in the 2023 second quarter. Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2024 second quarter was $1,106 million, or 90% of revenue, compared to $1,247 million, or 91% of revenue, in the 2023 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2024 second quarter was $619 million, compared to $703 million in the 2023 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2024 second quarter was $381 million, compared to $395 million in the 2023 second quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2024 second quarter was $78 million, compared to $118 million in the 2023 second quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $94 million, or 8% of revenue, in the 2024 second quarter, compared to $101 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 second quarter.

The number of loads hauled via truck declined 8.9% in the 2024 second quarter as compared to the 2023 second quarter, at the low end of the Company’s guidance included in its 2024 first quarter earnings release slide presentation, dated April 25, 2024. Truck revenue per load declined 2.6% in the 2024 second quarter as compared to the 2023 second quarter, slightly below the mid-point of the Company’s previously provided guidance.

Gross profit in the 2024 second quarter was $120 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2024 second quarter was $175 million. Gross profit in the 2023 second quarter was $140 million and variable contribution in the 2023 second quarter was $198 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2024 and 2023 second quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $504 million as of June 29, 2024. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 22%, and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 20%.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2023 fiscal year; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended June 29, July 1, June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 2,396,048 $ 2,809,532 $ 1,225,005 $ 1,373,857 Investment income 7,066 3,852 3,654 2,484 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 1,855,579 2,154,491 950,058 1,053,197 Commissions to agents 197,098 248,153 99,816 122,478 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 28,994 25,840 14,135 13,462 Insurance and claims 53,432 57,431 27,164 29,784 Selling, general and administrative 111,361 108,096 54,939 54,529 Depreciation and amortization 28,630 30,139 14,488 14,941 Total costs and expenses 2,275,094 2,624,150 1,160,600 1,288,391 Operating income 128,020 189,234 68,059 87,950 Interest and debt (income) expense (3,286 ) (1,033 ) (1,675 ) (307 ) Income before income taxes 131,306 190,267 69,734 88,257 Income taxes 31,586 45,513 17,110 21,698 Net income $ 99,720 $ 144,754 $ 52,624 $ 66,559 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 2.79 $ 4.03 $ 1.48 $ 1.85 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 35,702,000 35,962,000 35,654,000 35,941,000 Dividends per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.60 $ 0.33 $ 0.30





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 29, December 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 438,062 $ 481,043 Short-term investments 65,959 59,661 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $11,697 and $11,738 724,479 743,762 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $15,974 and $14,010 42,117 43,339 Other current assets 44,568 24,936 Total current assets 1,315,185 1,352,741 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $449,364 and $436,682 285,995 284,300 Goodwill 41,607 42,275 Other assets 112,417 122,530 Total assets $ 1,755,204 $ 1,801,846 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft $ 58,358 $ 61,541 Accounts payable 401,535 395,980 Current maturities of long-term debt 27,980 27,876 Insurance claims 42,677 41,825 Dividends payable - 71,433 Other current liabilities 75,168 76,569 Total current liabilities 605,718 675,224 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 45,397 43,264 Insurance claims 59,862 58,922 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 43,415 40,513 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,553,927 and 68,497,324 686 685 Additional paid-in capital 256,084 254,642 Retained earnings 2,859,786 2,783,645 Cost of 33,102,276 and 32,780,651 shares of common stock in treasury (2,106,266 ) (2,048,184 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,478 ) (6,865 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,000,812 983,923 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,755,204 $ 1,801,846









Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended June 29, July 1, June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 1,247,244 $ 1,458,124 $ 618,940 $ 703,041 Unsided/platform equipment 723,995 772,336 380,950 394,772 Less-than-truckload 53,707 62,673 28,090 31,115 Other truck transportation(1) 149,675 277,520 77,709 118,017 Total truck transportation 2,174,621 2,570,653 1,105,689 1,246,945 Rail intermodal 45,002 50,889 22,307 25,232 Ocean and air cargo carriers 125,380 136,534 71,306 75,441 Other(2) 51,045 51,456 25,703 26,239 $ 2,396,048 $ 2,809,532 $ 1,225,005 $ 1,373,857 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3) included in total truck transportation $ 918,071 $ 1,034,881 $ 465,510 $ 515,355 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 599,973 655,036 300,959 323,082 Unsided/platform equipment 244,407 263,185 126,460 135,613 Less-than-truckload 82,850 93,066 42,617 46,874 Other truck transportation(1) 71,440 110,373 37,914 52,311 Total truck transportation 998,670 1,121,660 507,950 557,880 Rail intermodal 14,380 15,390 7,230 7,630 Ocean and air cargo carriers 17,240 16,750 8,520 8,310 1,030,290 1,153,800 523,700 573,820 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3) included in total truck transportation 422,300 463,910 213,560 231,360 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,079 $ 2,226 $ 2,057 $ 2,176 Unsided/platform equipment 2,962 2,935 3,012 2,911 Less-than-truckload 648 673 659 664 Other truck transportation(1) 2,095 2,514 2,050 2,256 Total truck transportation 2,178 2,292 2,177 2,235 Rail intermodal 3,129 3,307 3,085 3,307 Ocean and air cargo carriers 7,273 8,151 8,369 9,078 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3) $ 2,174 $ 2,231 $ 2,180 $ 2,228 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue): Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors(3) 38 % 37 % 38 % 38 % Truck Brokerage Carriers 52 % 55 % 52 % 53 % Rail intermodal 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Ocean and air cargo carriers 5 % 5 % 6 % 5 % Other

2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 Truck Capacity Providers BCO Independent Contractors(3) 8,385 9,748 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active(4) 45,382 58,303 Other approved 25,450 29,503 70,832 87,806 Total available truck capacity providers 79,217 97,554 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors(3) 9,180 10,548 (1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee. (2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro. (3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements. (4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended June 29, July 1, June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 2,396,048 $ 2,809,532 $ 1,225,005 $ 1,373,857 Costs of revenue: Purchased transportation 1,855,579 2,154,491 950,058 1,053,197 Commissions to agents 197,098 248,153 99,816 122,478 Variable costs of revenue 2,052,677 2,402,644 1,049,874 1,175,675 Trailing equipment depreciation 13,834 16,519 6,937 8,150 Information technology costs (1) 11,986 13,493 6,182 6,742 Insurance-related costs (2) 54,659 58,382 27,881 30,122 Other operating costs 28,994 25,840 14,135 13,462 Other costs of revenue 109,473 114,234 55,135 58,476 Total costs of revenue 2,162,150 2,516,878 1,105,009 1,234,151 Gross profit $ 233,898 $ 292,654 $ 119,996 $ 139,706 Gross profit margin 9.8 % 10.4 % 9.8 % 10.2 % Plus: other costs of revenue 109,473 114,234 55,135 58,476 Variable contribution $ 343,371 $ 406,888 $ 175,131 $ 198,182 Variable contribution margin 14.3 % 14.5 % 14.3 % 14.4 % (1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.

