Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $1.225B and Earnings Per Share of $1.48 and Announces 9% Increase to Quarterly Dividend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) today reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.48 in the 2024 second quarter on revenue of $1.225 billion. “The Landstar network of independent business owners performed admirably in a challenging freight transportation environment,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. “During the second quarter, we were encouraged to see our first sequential quarter-to-quarter revenue increase since the 2022 second quarter. Revenue in the 2024 second quarter grew 5% sequentially following seven quarters of sequential revenue declines. As we look to build on that momentum, we continue to invest in leading-edge technology and new trailing equipment. We are particularly proud of the efforts of the thousands of BCOs, agents and employees in our network, who work each day to improve our safety performance and deliver great service to our customers.”

Landstar continues to return meaningful amounts of capital to stockholders through the Company’s stock purchase program and dividends. During the 2024 second quarter, Landstar purchased approximately 316,000 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $57.0 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 2,684,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under its longstanding share purchase program. Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share payable on September 10, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2024. This quarterly dividend includes a $0.03 per share increase, or 9%, over the amount of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend declared following each of the prior four quarters.

  2Q 2024
 		  2Q 2023
Revenue $ 1,225,005     $ 1,373,857  
Gross profit $ 119,996     $ 139,706  
Variable contribution $ 175,131     $ 198,182  
Operating income $ 68,059     $ 87,950  
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.48     $ 1.85  
               
(1)   Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts
(2)   Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below
 

Total revenue was $1,225 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared to $1,374 million in the 2023 second quarter. Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2024 second quarter was $1,106 million, or 90% of revenue, compared to $1,247 million, or 91% of revenue, in the 2023 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2024 second quarter was $619 million, compared to $703 million in the 2023 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2024 second quarter was $381 million, compared to $395 million in the 2023 second quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2024 second quarter was $78 million, compared to $118 million in the 2023 second quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $94 million, or 8% of revenue, in the 2024 second quarter, compared to $101 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 second quarter.

The number of loads hauled via truck declined 8.9% in the 2024 second quarter as compared to the 2023 second quarter, at the low end of the Company’s guidance included in its 2024 first quarter earnings release slide presentation, dated April 25, 2024. Truck revenue per load declined 2.6% in the 2024 second quarter as compared to the 2023 second quarter, slightly below the mid-point of the Company’s previously provided guidance.

Gross profit in the 2024 second quarter was $120 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2024 second quarter was $175 million. Gross profit in the 2023 second quarter was $140 million and variable contribution in the 2023 second quarter was $198 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2024 and 2023 second quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $504 million as of June 29, 2024. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 22%, and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 20%. 

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call this evening at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit www.investor.landstar.com; click on “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call.” A slide presentation to accompany the webcast presentation is also available on Landstar’s investor relations website at https://investor.landstar.com/.

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2023 fiscal year; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

 
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
      Twenty-Six Weeks Ended   Thirteen Weeks Ended
      June 29,   July 1,   June 29,   July 1,
      2024   2023   2024   2023
                   
Revenue $ 2,396,048     $ 2,809,532     $ 1,225,005     $ 1,373,857  
Investment income   7,066       3,852       3,654       2,484  
                   
Costs and expenses:              
  Purchased transportation   1,855,579       2,154,491       950,058       1,053,197  
  Commissions to agents   197,098       248,153       99,816       122,478  
  Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions   28,994       25,840       14,135       13,462  
  Insurance and claims   53,432       57,431       27,164       29,784  
  Selling, general and administrative   111,361       108,096       54,939       54,529  
  Depreciation and amortization   28,630       30,139       14,488       14,941  
                   
    Total costs and expenses   2,275,094       2,624,150       1,160,600       1,288,391  
                   
Operating income   128,020       189,234       68,059       87,950  
Interest and debt (income) expense   (3,286 )     (1,033 )     (1,675 )     (307 )
                   
Income before income taxes   131,306       190,267       69,734       88,257  
Income taxes   31,586       45,513       17,110       21,698  
                   
Net income $ 99,720     $ 144,754     $ 52,624     $ 66,559  
                   
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 2.79     $ 4.03     $ 1.48     $ 1.85  
                   
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding   35,702,000       35,962,000       35,654,000       35,941,000  
                   
Dividends per common share $ 0.66     $ 0.60     $ 0.33     $ 0.30  
                   


 
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
             
             
        June 29,   December 30,
        2024   2023
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 438,062     $ 481,043  
  Short-term investments   65,959       59,661  
  Trade accounts receivable, less allowance      
    of $11,697 and $11,738   724,479       743,762  
  Other receivables, including advances to independent      
    contractors, less allowance of $15,974 and $14,010   42,117       43,339  
  Other current assets   44,568       24,936  
    Total current assets   1,315,185       1,352,741  
             
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation      
      and amortization of $449,364 and $436,682   285,995       284,300  
Goodwill   41,607       42,275  
Other assets   112,417       122,530  
Total assets $ 1,755,204     $ 1,801,846  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
  Cash overdraft $ 58,358     $ 61,541  
  Accounts payable   401,535       395,980  
  Current maturities of long-term debt   27,980       27,876  
  Insurance claims   42,677       41,825  
  Dividends payable   -       71,433  
  Other current liabilities   75,168       76,569  
    Total current liabilities   605,718       675,224  
             
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities   45,397       43,264  
Insurance claims   59,862       58,922  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities   43,415       40,513  
             
Shareholders' equity:      
  Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000      
    shares, issued 68,553,927 and 68,497,324   686       685  
  Additional paid-in capital   256,084       254,642  
  Retained earnings   2,859,786       2,783,645  
  Cost of 33,102,276 and 32,780,651 shares of common      
    stock in treasury   (2,106,266 )     (2,048,184 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (9,478 )     (6,865 )
    Total shareholders' equity   1,000,812       983,923  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,755,204     $ 1,801,846  
             



 
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
                       
                       
        Twenty-Six Weeks Ended     Thirteen Weeks Ended
        June 29,   July 1,     June 29,   July 1,
        2024   2023     2024   2023
Revenue generated through (in thousands):                
                       
  Truck transportation                
    Truckload:                
      Van equipment $ 1,247,244     $ 1,458,124       $ 618,940     $ 703,041  
      Unsided/platform equipment   723,995       772,336         380,950       394,772  
    Less-than-truckload   53,707       62,673         28,090       31,115  
    Other truck transportation(1)   149,675       277,520         77,709       118,017  
      Total truck transportation   2,174,621       2,570,653         1,105,689       1,246,945  
  Rail intermodal   45,002       50,889         22,307       25,232  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers   125,380       136,534         71,306       75,441  
  Other(2)   51,045       51,456         25,703       26,239  
        $ 2,396,048     $ 2,809,532       $ 1,225,005     $ 1,373,857  
                       
  Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3)                
    included in total truck transportation $ 918,071     $ 1,034,881       $ 465,510     $ 515,355  
                       
Number of loads:                
                       
  Truck transportation                
    Truckload:                
      Van equipment   599,973       655,036         300,959       323,082  
      Unsided/platform equipment   244,407       263,185         126,460       135,613  
    Less-than-truckload   82,850       93,066         42,617       46,874  
    Other truck transportation(1)   71,440       110,373         37,914       52,311  
      Total truck transportation   998,670       1,121,660         507,950       557,880  
  Rail intermodal   14,380       15,390         7,230       7,630  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers   17,240       16,750         8,520       8,310  
          1,030,290       1,153,800         523,700       573,820  
                       
  Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3)                
    included in total truck transportation   422,300       463,910         213,560       231,360  
                       
Revenue per load:                
                       
  Truck transportation                
    Truckload:                
      Van equipment $ 2,079     $ 2,226       $ 2,057     $ 2,176  
      Unsided/platform equipment   2,962       2,935         3,012       2,911  
    Less-than-truckload   648       673         659       664  
    Other truck transportation(1)   2,095       2,514         2,050       2,256  
      Total truck transportation   2,178       2,292         2,177       2,235  
  Rail intermodal   3,129       3,307         3,085       3,307  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers   7,273       8,151         8,369       9,078  
                       
  Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors(3) $ 2,174     $ 2,231       $ 2,180     $ 2,228  
                       
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):                
                       
  Truck capacity providers:                
    BCO Independent Contractors(3)   38 %     37 %       38 %     38 %
    Truck Brokerage Carriers   52 %     55 %       52 %     53 %
  Rail intermodal   2 %     2 %       2 %     2 %
  Ocean and air cargo carriers   5 %     5 %       6 %     5 %
  Other
   2 %     2 %       2 %     2 %
                       
                       
                  June 29,   July 1,
                  2024   2023
Truck Capacity Providers                
                       
  BCO Independent Contractors(3)             8,385       9,748  
  Truck Brokerage Carriers:                
    Approved and active(4)             45,382       58,303  
    Other approved             25,450       29,503  
                    70,832       87,806  
  Total available truck capacity providers             79,217       97,554  
                       
  Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors(3)             9,180       10,548  
                       
                       
(1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.
                       
(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.
                       
(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.
                       
(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.
                       


 
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
      Twenty-Six Weeks Ended   Thirteen Weeks Ended
      June 29,   July 1,   June 29,   July 1,
      2024   2023   2024   2023
                   
Revenue $ 2,396,048     $ 2,809,532     $ 1,225,005     $ 1,373,857  
                   
Costs of revenue:              
    Purchased transportation   1,855,579       2,154,491       950,058       1,053,197  
    Commissions to agents   197,098       248,153       99,816       122,478  
                   
  Variable costs of revenue   2,052,677       2,402,644       1,049,874       1,175,675  
                   
    Trailing equipment depreciation   13,834       16,519       6,937       8,150  
    Information technology costs (1)   11,986       13,493       6,182       6,742  
    Insurance-related costs (2)   54,659       58,382       27,881       30,122  
    Other operating costs   28,994       25,840       14,135       13,462  
                   
  Other costs of revenue   109,473       114,234       55,135       58,476  
                   
  Total costs of revenue   2,162,150       2,516,878       1,105,009       1,234,151  
                   
Gross profit $ 233,898     $ 292,654     $ 119,996     $ 139,706  
                   
Gross profit margin   9.8 %     10.4 %     9.8 %     10.2 %
                   
  Plus: other costs of revenue   109,473       114,234       55,135       58,476  
                   
Variable contribution $ 343,371     $ 406,888     $ 175,131     $ 198,182  
                   
Variable contribution margin   14.3 %     14.5 %     14.3 %     14.4 %
                   
(1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
                   
(2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.
                    

Contact:
Jim Todd
Chief Financial Officer
904-398-9400

