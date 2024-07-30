San Jose, CA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DeltaPrime & Ledger Works partner to re-invent risk management for DeFi lending

DeltaPrime, a non-custodial liquidity market, is partnering with Ledger Works (“LWorks”) to introduce advanced financial risk modeling capabilities to its Decentralized Lending and Investment Platform, which operates on Avalanche and Arbitrum.



By partnering with LWorks, DeltaPrime will be able to safely extend increased borrowing leverage to their users by deploying sophisticated Borrow Power Recommendation Models for each token on their respective chains. LWorks’s RiskOps-as-a-Service environment will power the continuous execution of these machine learning-based models for DeltaPrime.



DeltaPrime will also leverage LWorks’ continuous controls monitoring (CCM) for protocol and market surveillance, improving DeltaPrime’s situational awareness and helping it more effectively manage market risk.



This enterprise-scale risk management will place DeltaPrime levels above any liquidity market across chains. LWorks offers integrated risk management services combining business, protocol, and market financial risk controls into a unified dashboard with real-time computational models and rules. These services enable continuous protocol and market surveillance. Key features of Ledger Works solutions for DeltaPrime will include:

Real-time market surveillance through intuitive dashboards and alerts.

Risk-based business monitoring to identify operational vulnerabilities.

Comprehensive protocol alerts to identify smart contract-related issues proactively.

Controls including sophisticated ML-based financial risk models supporting protocol configuration, optimization, and risk management

LWorks continually develops new and innovative financial models to solve the toughest Web3 challenges.

Ledger Works has over 100 years of combined experience in security, risk management, and big data systems. Their CEO, David Melnick, held a national partner role in Deloitte’s Enterprise Risk Services practice before launching Ledger Works. Steve Elfanbaum, the chief technical officer (CTO), previously was co-founder and principal at Asynchrony Solutions.

Their chief data scientist, Chintan Mehta, earned a Ph.D. from Princeton University and completed extensive postdoctoral work at Yale University. Initially collaborating with the team while at Bridgewater Associates, Chintan brings his expertise in deterministic and stochastic modeling to coordinate the engineering and data science efforts at Ledger Works.

Piotr Duda, the CEO of DeltaPrime, states:

“The number one priority of any liquidity market should be its risk management. Being able to anticipate and prevent high-risk events is paramount to building a lasting protocol. We believe that this extended partnership with Ledger Works improves our financial risk decision-making, giving our users greater freedom and better protection at the same time.”

David Melnick, the CEO of Ledger Works, added:



“The Ledger Works team is excited to collaborate with DeltaPrime on their DeFi Protocol. Their drive to safely deliver innovative capabilities to their customers aligns perfectly with our team’s approach to Risk Management. By combining their DeFi experience with our comprehensive Risk Management solution, we can elevate their already world-class offering to the market.”



About Ledger Works



Ledger Works helps our customers focus on growing their Web3 business while we run their Risk Operations. Today more than ever, our customers’ success requires effective Risk Management. As their strategic risk partner, we help optimize financial performance while minimizing risk of loss. By leveraging real-time computational rules, continuous execution of deterministic and simulation models, and real-time market surveillance, Ledger Works empowers businesses to turn risk into a competitive advantage.

About Delta Prime

DeltaPrime is your prime broker on a mission to unlock the full potential of DeFi. They do this by providing secure undercollateralized loans, with a focus on maximum capital efficiency. Being built on the foundations of Avalanche and Arbitrum, their Prime Account holders know they get fast and reliable transactions for their most important investments.

Built on its inventive Diamond Beacon Proxy pattern, DeltaPrime's escrow smart contracts are infinitely scalable and allow the platform to sustain the quickest turnaround of integrations in the DeFi space.

For more information, visit: https://deltaprime.io

