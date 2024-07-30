DNR schedules 2 online auctions for confiscated fishing and hunting equipment (published July 30, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The auctions, which will be held online Aug. 26 and Oct. 7, include equipment that was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.

Following are additional key dates:

A list of equipment to be auctioned will be available about a month before each auction at the Hiller Auction Service website.

The bidding catalog for each auction will be available at the Hiller Auction Service website on Aug. 22 and Oct. 3. The catalog will include a written description and photos of each item.

Online bidding for the auctions begins Aug. 23 (first auction) and Oct. 4 (second auction). Onsite inspection is available at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman on Aug. 23 and Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The auctions will begin closing at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 and Oct. 7.

All equipment will be sold as-is, including all defects or faults, known or unknown. Once they’ve been purchased, items cannot be returned. Background checks are required of anyone who successfully bids for a firearm.

Revenue from confiscated equipment auctions will go into the Game and Fish Fund, which is the DNR’s primary fund for delivering fish and wildlife management and law enforcement.

For more information, see DNR Enforcement’s auction page.