Post-War Healing from PTSD Unfolds in Australia's Breathtaking Outback
Mary Seaton's "The Ringer Jack" tells a tale of finding peace, recovering from war's unseen woundsSOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After World War 2, Jack returns home and tries to live a normal life on the farm on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River. Memories from the conflict follow him and together with his mate and fellow veteran he embarks on a difficult journey to find peace and recover from war's unseen wounds. Mary Seaton's "The Ringer Jack" is a thoughtful and moving historical novel set in Australia after World War 2, showing the plight of the veterans and what life was like in the outback during that era.
Jack returns to the Murrumbidgee in Victoria to recuperate from his wartime experiences. Unable to settle into life on the farm and haunted by flashbacks, Jack tries his luck on a cattle station and finds himself loving being a top end ringer and bull catcher in the wild bush country. There he meets his mate Alby who is going through the same thing and together in their search for peace and contentment they wind up embarking on an adventure unlike anything they could have imagined.
Readers will see how their new life mends the inner wounds of war by exposing them to new experiences, new people and possibilities. There they find hope for a better life, one filled with love and joy amidst the breathtaking landscape of the Australian Outback with its beautiful wilderness. Jack embraces the life of a bull catcher and ringer, creating a new future for himself. But he must endure another fight, one for his life that will challenge him to his core. A former soldier and commando with a do or die attitude, Jack would rise to fight another day. He became a ringer and would truly live the life of a bushman and ultimately become a legend of the outback.
"I love writing about the great Australian back of beyond with all its character and I get great enjoyment from sharing these precious memories and stories." Seaton says. " It has been a pleasure; I have laughed and cried but no matter what, I have loved the work. It is a labor of love and I like to write about real people and true to life stories. My books are as close to life as it happened, as I am able to get. You know the old saying about fact often being stranger than fiction. So, my books are usually based on true events."
“The Ringer Jack” is a standalone and independent story preceded by Seaton's prior novels "Mary of the Shanty" and "The Overlanders," forming a loosely connected trilogy set in the beautiful outback. In Seaton's moving narrative she depicts an under looked era of Australia and the stories of those who returned from World War 2.
About the Author
Mary Seaton grew up traveling all over Australia's mainland states. She was raised in the arid outback where she fell in love with the beautiful wilderness and those who lived there.
Along with her family she inhabited a very isolated and severe region which was mostly semi desert and desert areas. It is mostly referred to as the red center, because of the red soil and rolling red sandhills. Add in the green spinifex bush and clear blue skies which gave it a beautiful and vibrant contrast of colors
