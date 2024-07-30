Montgomery County Council Approves Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and Science

MARYLAND, July 30 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 30, 2024—The Montgomery County Council voted today to approve the Planning Board Draft of the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and Science with revisions. The plan covers 4,330 acres located in the heart of the I-270 Corridor between the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville and the town of Washington Grove. The Plan makes recommendations to strengthen the economic competitiveness of the Life Sciences Center, guide future developments, and transform public spaces and amenities in the area to provide valuable links and social spaces.

“The Great Seneca Science Corridor is one of Montgomery County’s most important strategic areas, as the heart of our globally recognized biohealth industry with world-class research, education, and health care facilities,” said Council President Andrew Friedson who also chairs the Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee. “This plan builds on that strength by creating a more sustainable and vibrant community with greater connectivity to improve quality of life and economic competitiveness.”

“I appreciate the thoughtful and deliberate discussions that the PHP Committee, the Planning Board and the Council had on this master plan,” said District 3 Councilmember Sidney Katz. “The Great Seneca Master Plan provides a vision for future development of this area, increasing needed housing through mixed-use developments and enhancing transportation and transit services. It predominantly focuses on our critical life sciences center, an economic engine for our county, by envisioning what growth would look like but allowing for some flexibility to take into account this ever-evolving industry and what needs may be required at a future date. I think this plan provides smart growth to the Gaithersburg and Rockville area and opportunities for additional economic, transit, housing and recreational amenities for the County.”

Councilmember Will Jawando said, “As a member of the PHP Committee, I have appreciated the opportunity to delve into the Great Seneca Plan in detail with my committee and Council colleagues, Planning, and the community. I am grateful that the Plan was developed as part of a collaborative process, with robust opportunities for input, engagement, and dialogue with stakeholders. I am excited about the potential of the Great Seneca area for greater economic competitiveness, more opportunities for housing, transportation, and recreation, and even more opportunities for connection between the powerhouse science and medical institutions in this area of the County and the broader community. Thank you to everyone in the community who has been part of this process."

“Our life sciences sector is incredibly important to Montgomery County and the world,” said Councilmember Evan Glass. “As the third largest bio-life sciences hub in the nation, the Great Seneca Plan envisions this area to become a vibrant center of research and innovation. This plan supports the growing demand for life science facilities and lab space, which will attract more high-paying jobs and foster a variety of housing options near public transit. This is the future of Montgomery County.”

“I have been involved in the evolution of this Plan for many, many years and I am glad that what the Council has approved today is a reflection of the input of our many stakeholders,” said District 2 Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe. “The Great Seneca Plan will serve our community into the future by strengthening our economic competitiveness in this Life Sciences Center as well as transforming public spaces to create more vibrant community that serve the current needs of our residents who will live, work, and recreate here.”

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz said, “The Great Seneca Master Plan incorporates thoughtful flexibility for future development of the life science and biotech industries, while emphasizing an enhanced built environment for our workers and residents. I applaud the efforts of staff at both the Planning Department and at the County Council for their diligence and expertise in supporting Council deliberations on this master plan.”

The Great Seneca Plan includes several distinct areas, including the Life Sciences Center, Quince Orchard, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Londonderry and Hoyle’s Addition, Rosemont, Oakmont, Walnut Hill, Washingtonian Light Industrial Park, Washingtonian Residential and Hi Wood. The Plan envisions transforming roadways from barriers to vital elements of the public realm that knit neighborhoods together, providing valuable links and social spaces. In addition, the Plan envisions a thriving residential neighborhood with local serving amenities and services in the Londonderry and Hoyle’s Addition area.

The Council’s PHP Committee held four work sessions in June and July to review the Planning Board’s recommendations on land use, zoning, transportation, housing and the environment for the plan’s districts, including the Life Sciences Center area. The Council held meetings to review the recommendations of the PHP Committee on July 16 and 23. In addition, the Council took straw votes in support of all changes to the plan on July 23.

