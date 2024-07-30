When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: July 30, 2024 FDA Publish Date: July 30, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Peanut Allergen Company Name: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Vegan Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Non Dairy Frozen Dessert

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS – Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily recalling its Vegan Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Lot 24V094 pints sold at the 81 Bergen Street Brooklyn, NY location. These pints contain an undeclared allergen, peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recall is limited to 4 pints of the following product:

Name of product: Vegan Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll

Container size: 14 oz

Lot no.: 24V094 Located on the bottom of the package

Product UPC: 850005872375

Best by date: 04/03/2026 (April 3, 2026) Located on the bottom of the package

This recall does not apply to any other lot number or varieties of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products. One adverse reaction has been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that 8 pints containing the peanut allergen were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts. 4 pints have been recovered to date, leaving 4 pints remaining out in distribution. Subsequent investigation identified the problem was caused by a mock case sample which accidentally entered the distribution channel.

REQUEST FOR IMMEDIATE ACTION:

If you are in possession of this product please contact Van Leeuwen Ice Cream at Hello@VanLeeuwenIceCream.com for further instructions.