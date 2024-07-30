BC-Based Chocxo Chocolatier Puts New Twist on Cookies & Creme this Summer; New Dark Milk Chocolate Cookies & Creme Cups Launch Across Canada

EDITORIAL IMAGES AND INFORMATION AVAILABLE HERE



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chocxo, the premium chocolate brand celebrated for its commitment to better-for-you indulgences, proudly launches its latest creation: Dark Milk Chocolate Cookies & Creme Cups, now available at Costco and Loblaws locations across Canada.

With only 4 grams of sugar per cup, Chocxo’s Dark Milk Chocolate Cookies & Creme Cups deliver on the brand’s better-for-you promise. Chocxo maintains its high standard of quality by using only organic ingredients without any sugar substitutes to deliver a refined twist on a nostalgic flavor favorite with lower amounts of sugar. The product features a rich dark milk chocolate shell, made from a combination of 85% cacao dark chocolate and creamy milk chocolate, filled with a creamy vanilla-infused center with crunchy, gluten-free chocolate cookie bits, and topped with even more crunchy chocolate cookie bits.

Reminiscent of a favorite ice cream flavor, Chocxo’s Dark Milk Chocolate Cookies & Creme Cups pair perfectly with summer! Chocolate lovers can find these sweet bites now at Costco and Loblaws locations throughout Canada, and rolling out in the U.S. this fall to various retailers and grocers. Direct shipping is paused for summer and will resume in October.

A decade ago, Chocxo set out to make the most mouth-watering, delicious chocolate – and to make it better for people and the planet. The brand has since become known for truly indulgent chocolates that are naturally lower in sugar (without artificial sweeteners), with simple, high-quality organic ingredients.

For more information about Chocxo and its range of better-for-you-and-the-planet chocolate offerings, visit www.chocxo.com.

About Chocxo (pronounced Choc-so)

We are longtime chocolatiers and flavor fanatics on a mission to share the joy of truly indulgent, better-for-you chocolate that’s also better for the planet! With more than a century of chocolate-making experience among us, Chocxo’s chocolatiers are celebrating a decade of crafting a line of decadent, premium chocolates from simple, organic ingredients that are naturally lower in sugar (without artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols). Chocxo chocolates are made from sustainably-sourced organic cocoa beans that are naturally more flavorful, and require less sugar to taste incredible. Continuing to rack up industry and consumer awards recognizing its unparalleled taste, Chocxo is also a proud partner of RePurpose Global and all Chocxo products are Certified Plastic Neutral. All Chocxo chocolates are made in Vancouver, BC and ship to chocolate lovers worldwide.

